CBD Oil from Hemp or Marijuana: Which One You Should Go For?

With the growing popularity of cannabis products, people’s curiosity over CBD is increasing. Particularly, CBD oil has become one of the most common fixtures in the cabinets of medicals and different drugstores.

However, whenever it comes to purchasing CBD oil, one thing that most people are concerned about is whether it’s derived from hemp or marijuana. And with so much information on the web, there’s a high possibility that you will be confused over the difference between these two.

In recent years, cannabidiol, or CBD oil, has become quite popular due to the numerous health benefits it provides. But before you decide to buy one for you, it’s important to know the difference between marijuana vs. hemp-derived oil.





An Overview of Hemp & Marijuana

Marijuana and hemp are members of the cannabis plant genus, a herbaceous plant. While marijuana belongs to either cannabis sativa or cannabis indica, hemp belongs to only cannabis sativa.

Unlike hemp, which is commercially harvested for its stalks, seeds, and flowers, marijuana isn’t used as a food source. While both have so much in common, there are some significant differences, particularly in the CBD oil, based on its source.





Differences Between Hemp Vs. Marijuana Derived CBD Oil

When it comes to CBD, there is basically no difference in the compound that comes from hemp or marijuana. But when you’re talking about CBD oil, there can be some differences based on the source.

The following are some of the major differences that will help you choose the right CBD oil.





The Ratio Between CBD & THC

For commercially produced CBD oil, there is a high possibility that it will contain a good range of other terpenes and cannabis. However, what makes them different is the ratio between CBD and THC compounds. It’s the only difference that will help you to find out what CBD feels like.

Unlike CBD, THC binds with your brain’s CH1 receptors, giving you a sense of high. CBD oil that comes from marijuana contains 5% to 30% THC, while hemp-derived CBD oil contains less than 0.3% THC.





Health Benefits

Whether it comes from hemp or marijuana, CBD oil possesses a number of health benefits. However, as the latter contains THC, there is a possibility that it will have a psychoactive effect on you.

CBD oil is widely used to treat anxiety, stress, pain, depression, and more. However, hemp oil can help you with conditions like seizures, while marijuana-derived CBD oil can relieve your pain and anxiety better.

If you have muscle spasticity, then CBD oil from marijuana would be a better option. But if you have inflammatory bowel disease, the hemp one will help you.





Side Effects

Although CBD is well-tolerated, you might have some minor side effects due to its interaction with some other medication you’re having.

However, if you use the CBD oil made from marijuana, you might have some temporary negative effects due to the presence of THC. Some of the common side effects of THC include red eyes, increased heart rate, memory loss, problems with coordination.

Be careful about the use of CBD oil that contains a high amount of THC; this compound may cause severe psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia.





Legal Issue

The legality of CBD oil in the United States completely depends on its sources. Any products derived from hemp, including the oil, is legal here, so you should not face any penalty while buying CBD oil that comes from hemp.

However, marijuana and the products made from it are on the list of controlled substances, so you’re not allowed to buy them under the federal law.

Some states in the US have legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Besides, if you live in Washington, D.C., you can purchase any marijuana product using the prescription from a licensed doctor.





Availability

The source from where the CBD oil is extracted has a great impact on its availability. As hemp-derived products are legal in most places and considered as dietary supplements, you can easily buy one from a pharmacy, super shops, or healthy food stores.

However, when it comes to buying CBD oil that is made from marijuana, there are some legal issues. Based on the state you’re living in, you can only find them in some registered medical stores.

You can also buy both kinds of CBD oil from any online store. However, check the laws in your state before placing an order.





Drug Test

When it comes to drug tests, both CBD and THC can show up in the test result because cannabinoids like these are stored in the body’s fat.

Although most of the available drug tests can easily detect THC, there are also some CBD-sensitive tests.

If you use a marijuana-derived CBD oil, there is a high possibility that THC will show up on screening. But, hemp can also produce some THC, so drug tests might detect THC.





Hemp or Marijuana: Which One You Should Go For

When you are buying CBD oil remember that there’s more than CBD in the oil. It contains other cannabinoids such as terpenes as well as some phytochemicals.

If you’re planning to use CBD oil to treat conditions like seizures or inflammatory bowel disease, you should buy the one that comes from hemp.

However, if you want to get some of the benefits of THC, but don’t want to smoke marijuana, go for the oil that is derived from this version of cannabis. But first, make sure marijuana is legal in your state.





Final Thoughts

Both CBD oils extracted from marijuana and hemp offer a lot of health benefits. However, considering their similarities and differences, you’ve already understood that they are different products.

Although they are safe, some of your medications may interact with the chemicals found in CBD oil. It’s highly suggested that you consult with a doctor before using this oil.

While planning to purchase CBD oil for you, make sure you’re buying it from a reputed seller to get an authentic product. Also, both hemp and marijuana-derived CBD oil are considered either legal or illegal under some state laws. Check your state laws to avoid any legal issues.