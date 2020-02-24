5 Health Benefits Of Eating Chai CBD Cookies

Chai cookies are classic desserts best paired with tea. Chai cookies are very easy to make and are loaded with warm and sweet spices. These treats have thick and rich flavors that go perfectly with the mellow taste of classic Chinese teas. Chai cookies are already savory on their own, but are you aware that adding CBD to the ingredients can make these treats a whole lot better?

Chai CBD cookies combine the delicious taste of chai with the health benefits of CBD or cannabidiol. CBD is a natural compound that binds with the receptors found in your immune system and brain to improve your bodily functions. In fact, the body requires a certain amount of cannabidiol in order to function properly.

By eating chai CBD cookies regularly, you can guarantee that your body receives a sufficient amount of cannabidiol while enjoying the following health benefits:

Reduce Acne Breakouts

According to statistics, acne is a common skin condition affecting over 50 million Americans. And while some people are successful in treating their acne by using over-the-counter medications, others struggle to find an effective solution. The latter is especially true for individuals who inherited acne from their bloodline.

If you have been suffering from recurring acne breakouts, chai CBD cookies can help. CBD is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and can help regulate the oil production of your skin. Normal levels of oil will make it easy for dirt, dust, and other pollutants to slide off your skin rather than clogging your pores and cause acne. Moreover, normal levels of oil production in the body can moisturize your skin and make it look supple.

Relieve Arthritis Pain

Arthritis can take a toll on anyone’s life. This health condition can cause severe pain, swelling, and stiffness in different joints in the body, making it very challenging for a person to continue being productive. It’ll be hard for a person to move around because their range of motion will be limited.

By eating chai CBD cookies, you can relieve yourself from the pain associated with arthritis. Because of the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD, it will send signals to the cells in your body to regulate your pain levels. Unlike over-the-counter medications, long-term consumption of CBD doesn’t lead to tolerance, which means that you don’t have to increase your dosage to achieve the same effects in the future.

Aside from these, the anti-inflammatory properties of chai CBD cookies can also soothe your muscles and joints and relieve pressure often caused by arthritis. Over time, this can result in pain-free muscles and joints, allowing you to move and do more during the day.

Improve Heart Health

The condition of your heart can affect your ability to function. All the organs and systems in your body won’t function properly if your heart can’t pump blood and other essential nutrients. In fact, poor heart health can increase your susceptibility to developing life-threatening diseases that can even lead to death.

Aside from sticking to a well-balanced diet and active lifestyle when you start to age, adding chai CBD cookies to your routine can also help. The anti-inflammatory properties of CBD can improve your cardiovascular functions as you age because it can prevent the valves and nerves around your heart from compressing against each other. When your entire cardiovascular system remains in shape and continues to function, blood and other nutrients can easily pass through your heart and other parts of your body.

Relieve Anxiety And Depression

Aside from taking care of your physical health, you should also exert time and effort in looking after your mental health as this affects your social and emotional well-being. The state of your mental health determines how effectively you can handle stress, make important life decisions, and mingle with other people.

There are a lot of ways to take care of your mental health, and consuming chai CBD cookies are probably one of the easiest ways of doing it. This sweet treat can keep anxiety and depression at bay because it can regulate the serotonin production in your brain. Serotonin is the neurotransmitter responsible for your mood, appetite, and social behavior.

According to studies, people with normal levels of serotonin in their bodies can easily manage stress and prevent these stressors from worsening and turning into anxiety and depression.

Treat Insomnia And Other Sleep Disorders

It’ll be very challenging for you to achieve optimal health if you’re regularly losing sleep. Sleep deprivation can lower your sex drive, cause premature skin aging, and make you more susceptible to serious health problems such as diabetes and obesity. Sleep deprivation can also harm your mental health as it can cause depression and hamper your cognitive functions.

If you often find yourself twisting and turning every night because of insomnia and other sleep disorders, learn how to prepare chai CBD cookies. The main component of this recipe, which is CBD, can help you sleep easier because it can effectively manage the symptoms associated with insomnia.

More often than not, anxiety and depression, and severe body pains are some of the reasons why you experience chronic insomnia. It’ll be very challenging for you to get some shuteye if you’re always worried or scared even when you’re in your own bedroom. The same is also true if your body is throbbing due to pain.

As mentioned, the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD can improve your mental health and relieve body pains. When your mind and body are in a calm state, it’ll be very easy for you to doze off and experience uninterrupted sleep during the night. The more often you eat chai CBD cookies for your sleeping disorders, the sooner you will experience the benefits of getting adequate sleep!

See Your Doctor First

Chai CBD cookies might be sweet and healthy treats, but before you add this recipe to your routine, it’s best if you ask for your doctor’s recommendations first. In general, CBD is safe for humans and pets, but using it with other medications can lead to severe side effects and health risks. Make sure that you get only the benefits of chai CBD cookies by talking to your doctor about your plans of trying out CBD.