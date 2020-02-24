5 Best Odorless Dry Herb Vaporizer: What To Look For

Are you tired of sifting through what could possibly be a sea of vaporizers just to look for the best one? Well, we’re here to inform you that your troubles have come to an end.

Whether you’re a beginner or a long-time vaping veteran, it is only the best-of-the-best vaporizing product that will make a world of difference. Although most would have a controversial view on, it has at times proven itself (medically) as well in the past couple of years. As a matter of fact, there have been several studies conducted that prove that vaping is a healthier alternative than smoking.

How Vaping Is Different from Smoking

Compared to smoking that causes most, if not all, of the questionable health-related issues that are talked about these days, vaping has none of those complications. In fact, numerous medical studies have confirmed that vaping medical marijuana can prevent or reduce health issues like PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

You will especially want to get your hands on an odorless dry herb vaporizer or a dry herb vaporizer since these devices don’t produce that much smell when active ingredients are being burnt. However, these types of vaporizers are easy to come by and can at times be tricky as well.

That’s why we put together this article of all the best-selling odorless or least smelling dry herb vaporizers that are definitely worth every bang for your buck. Without further ado, here’s what we believe to be is the finest collection of dry herb vaporizer odorless you’ll ever see.

1. Firefly 2

Firefly 2 is one of the most popular and demanding driver vaporizers in the market, for a number of reasons. Firstly, coming in at five inches long and measuring at only one and a half-inch wide, Firefly 2 is quite portable. Not only that, but it can also heat your material fast and efficiently, where the standard temperature of vaping reaches 400° F in about five seconds or less. This is unlike anything else that’s there in the market right now, and it just goes to show how diligently the manufacturers put this product together.

2. Pulsar APX V2 Vaporizer

If you’re on a budget, want some pleasant wax vaping while also cutting down on the smell, then Pulsar has you covered with the APX V2 Vaporizer. It brilliantly checks off all the right boxes when it comes to providing the best vaping experience while also ensuring stays within a reasonable price range.

What’s more, is that it heats up in under five seconds, eliminating the time required for any smell to accumulate. Plus, the wax stays hot for only a couple of seconds before bringing an end, further reducing any chances of smell that may be produced. Measuring in at only 3.5 inches in length, this vaporizer is small enough for you to take anywhere you like.

Despite its small size, it still packs quite the wall up in helping users achieve their desired results without having to deal with a pungent smell afterward. It’s also pretty easy to use and easy to fill, making it just about the ideal on-the-go vape that you’ve been looking for.

3. G Pen Elite

The G Pen Elite is an odorless dry herb vaporizer pen that is in a class of its own. It features a full LED display with battery life indicator, an all-ceramic heating chamber as well as temperature control. It’s also one of the least smelly vaporizers available.

The G Pen Elite has the biggest fully ceramic chamber available today. It comes with a state-of-the-art 360 ceramic heating element that offers a quick and even convection ground material vaporization from every side. This heating element also prevents hotspots from forming while the flavor and cloud protection is being enhanced. And because it heats up rather quickly, it reduces the amount of smell that is released.

The pen is quite simple to use thanks to its straightforward design. It’s powered by a mix of smart-chip technology and the highest grade lithium-ion battery, which gives an extended battery life.

4. Arizer Solo 2

The Arizer Solo 2 is a conduction-style vaporizer. This means that it’ll vaporize dry herbs with both the flow of hot air (convection) and direct heat (conduction). This results in the production of large clouds.

It’s just the right temperature in about 24 seconds, making sure that you vape without waiting any longer. This quick healing factor is the reason why there aren’t that many odors produced when users vape this product. What’s more, is that consumers can control the temperatures of the vape anywhere between 50 to 200 degrees Celsius.

5. Davinci IQ Vaporizer

Now here is a convenient little digital dry herb vaporizer that will blow your mind away. We say convenience because it can be customized through a smartphone app. Furthermore, it’s portable and made of high-quality zirconia which is a brilliant thermal conductor.

The exterior parts of this vaporizer are manufactured from high-quality aluminum, not to mention the built-in ceramic chamber adds more aesthetic appeal. Interestingly, Davinci IQ consists of a long and short mouthpiece to appease different types of smokers.

There’s an interesting feature called the Smart Path which adjusts the vaping temperature automatically. This provides the user with the most appropriate amount of heat to give them the best possible vaping experience. It means that the product only heats up when required with only the most optimal temperature in mind without causing it to overheat, hence producing too much smell in the end.