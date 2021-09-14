Why You Should Buy CBD from a CBD Store Instead of a Big Retailer

With the popularity of CBD soaring, big-name retailers have started getting in on the action. Your neighborhood pharmacy, health supplement chain, or even gas station is likely stocked with CBD extracts.

There’s an appeal to all this choice and convenience. But, in an era of shady companies trying to make a quick buck riding the CBD wave, make sure you’re buying something safe that actually works.

Separating the nonsense from the real deal can take time, effort, and even trial and error. Or, you can skip all of that and go to a dedicated CBD store near you.

Why to buy at a CBD Store Near You

Buying CBD at a big retailer might seem like the most convenient choice. But CBD stores offer a lot of benefits you might not have considered. Read on to see why you’d better skip your local pharmacy and head to a CBD shop.

Knowledgeable Staff

The biggest reason to visit a CBD store is the staff. Unlike your local big retail chain, CBD stores hire staff that know their stuff when it comes to hemp. They’re qualified to answer all your questions and get you started with a product that’s a perfect fit for you.

The store staff will be a lot more familiar with a wide variety of CBD brands than an average big retail store employee. This is especially true of the products they carry. You can get feedback on a product you were interested in, get some details before you buy, or even be directed to a better alternative.

No need to research

The best part of having access to a CBD shop’s knowledgeable staff is not having to do any research on your own. It can feel like a lot of homework to learn all the subtleties of the different CBD forms, potencies, major and minor cannabinoids you can find, and more. And all that work comes before finding a trustworthy brand (another tough job).

Instead, your local CBD shop staff will have the answers you need. You won’t have to spend any time at all besides describing why you’d like to try CBD, and asking a few questions.

Support a Local Business

Most CBD shops are local businesses or small chains. And they need all the help they can get. This isn’t a tangible benefit, sure. But, it just feels good to support your local community. And unlike a giant corporation’s (likely overworked and underappreciated) staff, a CBD shop will work hard for you and your support.

I think we can all agree there are enough big-chain pharmacies and supplement shops in the world. Help keep your community interesting and alive by supporting a friendly local business instead.

Wider Selection

Big retailers usually have a handful of brands on the shelves at all times. Some of these might not even contain CBD and are “hemp supplements” instead. Your choice of CBD type is also limited by the type of store you visit. For example, health and supplement shops will mostly carry muscle creams and topicals.

A CBD store near you should contain all types of products and a lot more brands. People use CBD for all kinds of reasons and products exist for each exact need. So, it’s critical to go where you’ll have the most options.

How to find the right CBD at a store

Once you find a CBD store near you, you’ll want a game plan for finding the perfect CBD for you. The staff should be doing most of that work for you. But it helps to have a little know-how about CBD going in.

Our fast CBD primer and buying tips below will set you straight.

Know what type of CBD you’d like

All CBD products come in 3 varieties: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate.

Grab a full-spectrum if you want everything contained in hemp and trace amounts of THC. This will activate the potency-enhancing “entourage effect” that hemp’s compounds have when working together.

Try broad-spectrum if you want the benefits of the entourage effect with no THC.

And go for a CBD isolate if you want pure CBD alone and no other compounds found in hemp.

Choose a form of CBD

There are quite a few forms of CBD. Here’s a quick rundown of the benefits of each one.

Oils and extracts are the most prevalent and diverse way to take CBD. You can ingest it directly, or mix it into food or drinks.

Edibles are a fun way to take CBD and are perfect if you don’t care for hemp flavor.

Capsules are a fast and convenient way to take CBD that are processed the same way as oils and edibles.

Vapes and flowers offer immediate effects and a high bioavailability (your body’s ability to absorb CBD).

Topicals never get absorbed into your bloodstream. But, they’re the best choice for maintaining healthy skin.

Knowing the 3 types and benefits of each form is more than enough information to choose the right CBD for you. So try to keep them in mind when you visit the shop!

Ask a lot of questions

Use the staff’s knowledge as much as you can. Tell them what problem you’d like solved with CBD. Ask about their favorites of your chosen type and form. Get more details about the brand you’re about to buy. Their expertise is the main draw to visit the shop, so take advantage!

And if you forget to ask everything else above, make sure to confirm the next two important details below.

Confirm the extraction method and source of hemp

Try to choose a brand that uses a CO2 extraction method. This is the cleanest and most efficient way to extract CBD and other helpful compounds from hemp. Make sure no solvents were used in the process. This can contaminate the final batch that you end up ingesting.

Ask about the hemp’s origin too. The best hemp is sourced from the US or Europe. Their farming regulations are a lot more rigorous and give you a much higher quality product.

Check lab results

A CBD store will definitely vet all products for passing lab reports. But if you want to be extra cautious, go ahead and look up the brand’s website and find the results for your batch. They should be easy to find and match the label on the item you’re buying.

Shop at a local CBD store near you

Visiting a CBD shop near you is the best way to find just what you need. You’ll be avoiding the headache of doing a lot of research yourself, getting access to a CBD expert, and supporting a local business too. Just try to keep those buying tips in mind and you’ll be well on your way to wellness.