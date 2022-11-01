More than half of the US states, the District of Columbia, and four out of five US territories have legalized medical marijuana or adult-use weed. However, most of them violate a key federal drug law.

From cloth production to recreational smoking, marijuana has been used in several ways, mostly unregulated, throughout United States history.

Beginning in 1906, when the Pure Food and Drug Act required over-the-counter medications to be labeled if they contained cannabis, the country started to see regulations on the plant and its derived products.

However, over time, the weed industry began to flourish and state liberalization occurred, with more and more local governments passing laws or policies focused on marijuana legalization.

At first glance, the rapid state acceptance could benefit certain sectors. However, a growing gap between local moves and federal bans can spell trouble on many fronts.

A Brief History Behind Marijuana Legality in the United States

Marijuana use in the US dates back to the 17th century when the cannabis plant was employed to produce rope, clothing, and sails. As the government promoted its usage to manufacture such items, domestic hemp production flourished. Later, in the 19th century, it gained popularity as an active ingredient in many medicines and related substances.

In 1906, the federal government issued the first marijuana regulation, passing the Pure Food and Drug Act. In consequence, all patent medicine companies using the plant as an ingredient in their products were required to include such information on labels to enable consumers concerned about cannabis to avoid those substances.

The 1910 Mexican Revolution also impacted the country’s relationship with weed. Due to decade-long armed regional conflicts in the neighboring nation, many Mexican immigrants flocked to the United States, bringing the habit of smoking marijuana.

Weed was quickly associated with Mexican immigrants, with anti-drug campaigners warning of the cannabis’s threat. In the next decade, at least 26 states passed controversial marijuana laws. The 1914 Harrison Act that addressed cocaine and opiates criminalized narcotics, including morphine and heroin, was one of them.

Proponents of the law started raising concerns about marijuana across the country, claiming that degenerate Mexican immigrants, the “drug- and sex-crazed” black community, and Chinese nationals who smoked weed killed white people and used it to seduce white women.

Many doctors testified that black people became uncontrollable by smoking marijuana, with some saying that the weed made them rebel against white authorities, gave them superpowers, or made them attack the white population.

In 1930, the Federal Bureau of Narcotics (FBN) was born. Its director, Harry J. Anslinger, started a war on marijuana that many still remember due to the massive federal campaign to outlaw the plant and its derivatives.

Marijuana Tax Act

Seven years later, Congress passed the Marihuana Tax Act. While this law did not prohibit or make marijuana illegal, it did require people who possessed or used cannabis to have a tax stamp.

The Marihuana Tax Act imposed a levy on all groups related to cannabis, including importers, producers, manufacturers that used the plant in their products, dealers, distributors, and consumers. Those who violated the regulations faced fines of up to $2,000 and up to 5 years in prison.

In 1969, the US Supreme Court ruled that the Marijuana Tax Act was unconstitutional since requiring a person to seek a “tax stamp” meant they had to incriminate themselves, which violated the Fifth Amendment.

Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act

This act came as the federal government’s quick response to the US Supreme Court’s ruling on marijuana tax stamps. Its Title II section, also known as the Controlled Substance Act (CSA), became the most important component.

Soon, the CSA became the country’s foundation for fighting drug abuse. It encompassed a series of laws that regulate the manufacture and distribution of different substances, including marijuana. This act created a “schedule” that classified all drugs based on their medical use or potential dependence and abuse.

Marijuana is classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance. This group includes hallucinogens, heroin, ecstasy, LSD, peyote, methaqualone, and opiates. All are considered the most dangerous drugs due to their high potential for abuse and have no accepted medical uses.

Federal Government Still Criminalizes Marijuana

Although there have been some changes since it was enacted in 1970, the Controlled Substance Act is still in effect. Does that mean marijuana is considered illegal under federal law?

What Do Federal Laws Say

The Controlled Substances Act states that drugs on Schedule 1 have a high potential for abuse and dependence. In addition, this law determines that they have no accepted medical uses in any treatment in the United States and are not safe enough for consumption under medical supervision.

Therefore, it is completely illegal for a person to use, manufacture, prescribe, dispense, or distribute any drug or product that contains a substance listed on Schedule 1.

In other words, despite the fact that many states have decided to legalize recreational marijuana, it is still in the highest classification of the CSA, which means that its consumption is not even approved for medical purposes.

War on Drugs

Since the 1970s, the United States has also intensified efforts to combat illegal cannabis use through criminal penalties, which include prison terms for repeat drug offenders and more.

US President Richard Nixon launched this move in 1971 after declaring that drug abuse was the country’s worst public enemy and increasing federal funding to support drug-control bodies. Then, just two years later, the Office for Drug Abuse Law Enforcement, the Office of Narcotics Intelligence, and the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs joined forces and merged to form the Drug Enforcement Administration.

During Ronald Reagan’s presidency, the War on Drugs also received attention, but he focused on criminal punishment, leading to mass incarceration. Even those who committed nonviolent drug offenses, such as marijuana possession, faced harsh punishment.

Later, in 1986, Congress passed the Anti-Drug Abuse Act, allocating $1.7 billion to War on Drug efforts. It also established mandatory jail sentences for several drug-related offenses. However, many detractors began to raise awareness of the racial disparity surrounding the move, especially towards Mexican immigrants and Afro-descendants.

As a result, in the early 21st century, federal support for the draconian and more controversial aspects of the War on Drugs waned. Additionally, more and more states started pushing for recreational marijuana and medical marijuana legalization.

Now, even though drug enforcement is much less intense than in the 1980s, the US is still waging the War on Drugs, widening the gap between federal law and states that legalized marijuana.

Road to Legalization

After enacting the Compassionate Use Act, California became the first US state to legalize medical marijuana. Four years later, other states followed suit, including Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Maine, Nevada, Hawaii, and Colorado.

California’s Compassionate Use Act

As soon as this act went into effect, patients diagnosed with certain illnesses could use medical marijuana to treat the symptoms of their illnesses as long as they had the approval of a licensed physician. It also allowed their primary caregivers to grow cannabis.

However, this legal protection targets a specific group of patients and does not provide the legal framework for the commercial cultivation, sale, or distribution of cannabis-related products. Also, many people find the marijuana laws in California to be confusing. The Compassionate Use Act also provoked the reaction of the federal government through criminal raids and prosecutions to seize properties leased to cultivate medical cannabis.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) or Northern California sued the federal government for its actions, claiming they violated the First Amendment rights of doctors and patients. It won the case in both the federal and the appeals courts, which refused to hear the government appeal in 2003. However, it wasn’t until 2009 that then-President Barack Obama said they would stop thwarting medical marijuana distribution and use in the state.

States Enacting Medical Marijuana Legislation

After following in California’s footsteps and establishing a legal path for the plant’s medicinal uses in 2014, Colorado became the first state to approve recreational marijuana.

Then in 2020, 11 other states and the District of Columbia also passed some laws allowing people to use recreational marijuana. According to the latest data released in February this year, thirty-seven states have legalized the medicinal use of cannabis.

The District of Columbia and four of five permanently inhabited US territories have also enacted laws to allow cannabis to be used for medicinal and treatment purposes. Another 11 states have also introduced more restrictive regulations that, although they do not approve the use of marijuana per se, allow access to products rich in cannabidiol or CBD, a non-psychoactive component in the plant, limiting the THC content.

Problems that the Clash Between State and Federal Laws Has Brought

The federal prohibition of cannabis is not preventing territories and states from enacting laws to legalize the substance. However, it still creates numerous problems for businesses, local governments, and consumers. Here are some of them:

Banking Issues

One of the most obvious problems concerns banking. It’s also a crucial point that legalization advocates want to solve. Businesses that sell marijuana and related goods are often denied small business loans, credit, and sometimes, even checking accounts.

Banks fear federal authorities will prosecute them since the businesses, essentially, fit the definition of drug traffickers, according to Mason Tvert, a communications adviser.

Tvert works with the Vicente Sederberg law firm, a cannabis specialty establishment based in Denver. According to the expert, many financial institutions will review the law and conclude that it’s not worth the risk since cannabis is illegal on a federal level.

Additionally, he mentioned that financial institutions also worry about the risk of facing federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges. Due to the previously mentioned reasons, insurers and banks that agree to work with marihuana establishments often add a significant markup for their services.

Greenlane Holdings’s CEO, Nick Kovacevich, stated that it’s also affecting cannabis-related businesses. Kovacevich sells products related to marijuana but doesn’t sell or cultivate the plant itself.

Advocates say that a new proposal in Congress would give the banking industry some assurances since it would cover it doing business with state-level marijuana sellers. This bill passed the House. It’s also known as the SAFE Banking Act.

However, even though the bill passed the House, it was refused in the Senate. Kovacevich mentioned there’s still a long way before mainstream businesses accept the marijuana industry.

The Bill’s History

First introduced in the Senate in 2017, the SAFE Banking Act originated due to a bipartisan group. It advanced in previous Congresses, and advocates hoped that the new Democratic Senate would pass it.

Tvert said allies expected it to be included in the national defense bill, but it wasn’t the case. He, Kovacevich, and other supporters blame Democratic allies for their actions.

New Jersey’s Senator Cory Booker, Oregon’s Ron Wyden, and New York’s Chuck Schumer (the Majority Leader) released a legislation draft. It covers lifting the federal prohibition, expunging criminal records for people convicted of marijuana offenses, and creating community investment funds for those who have suffered the consequences of decades-long drug wars.

Furthermore, Schumer said that the banking bill was too narrow and that they needed a more comprehensive solution, particularly for minorities since these have been the most affected ones when it comes to federal prohibition.

According to a transcript that Schumer’s office provided, communities of color have paid an awful price. Additionally, he mentioned that it has been due to marijuana over-criminalization and that allies want to guarantee the money goes back to the people.

Schumer highlighted that the goal is to avoid the strongest, biggest bank from simply scooping all the money.

A spokesman provided a statement when Booker was asked about his position, saying he has worked with Senator Wyden and Leader Schumer to develop comprehensive legislation, which should reverse decades of discriminatory, unjust, and unfair drug policy.

The legislation hasn’t passed, even though Wyden, Schumer, and Booker are doing all they can to prioritize it. However, obstacles are still ahead, as numerous Republicans will most likely oppose it.

Republicans’ Senate leader in Kentucky, Mitch Connell, strongly opposes the bill, for example, NORML’s political director, Justin Strekal stated.

Buy and Sell Quagmire

Federal policy has not created every complaint related to state marijuana programs. Many states have proved inefficient when it comes to operating successful strategies, according to Republican Glenn Davis, Virginia Delegate.

Davis says the states have failed to conduct effective marijuana programs, and he’s unhappy with the Democratic party’s stand on this.

As an example, he said Virginia should have looked into Colorado’s programs along with others. However, the legislation did not create a legal market until 2024 even though the commonwealth legalized possession last year.

Davis says the problem with the feds creates some challenges. Nonetheless, he stated the “quagmire” the Democrats gave place to wasn’t because of federal laws.

Interstate Sales and Tribal Rights

The Congress’ major focus is banking reform, but federal prohibition complicates state laws in many other ways. In New Mexico, Montana, and other states, it has consequences in substantial Native American reservations and populations.

Potentially, federal authorities could enforce laws in tribal lands since they have the jurisdiction to do so with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. This can occur within borders, even if the states’ jurisdiction says that marijuana is legal in those places.

It has happened before—New Mexico was witness to a raid on tribal land even though the state’s legalization law was already in effect.

Montana’s state Senator, Shane Morigeau, said tribes do not enjoy the same level of certainty that others benefit from. He mentioned that authorities award certain places with a degree of control when conducting methods to regulate marijuana, but this is not the case with tribal lands.

Morigeau also promoted a provision to give the state’s eight tribes a chance to gain licenses, which they would be able to use to both sell and cultivate marijuana and derived products to clients.

Senator also highlighted other advantages of legalizing marihuana, such as the potential revenue. According to him, tribes are usually at the bottom of revenue streams in all social indicators.

Furthermore, Morigeau referenced the US Department of Justice’s guidelines, which accentuated the fact that federal authorities should leave state-legal activity in peace. When pointing this out, he added that the state of Montana can “sleep a little easier.”

Even so, he said the tribes can’t enjoy this benefit. Morigeau pointed out the fact that the revenue stream that could come from this may be significant for these communities.

Federal bans also have other implications. They mean, for example, that no one can ship products from one state to the other even if they are neighbors and both have a legal program. It happens with Washington and Oregon, for instance.

If growers are in states with a relatively small industry of marijuana cultivation, this is not as significant. However, Oregon is a relatively fertile land for cultivating this plant, so growers are overproducing. Consequently, they drive the prices down.

Morigeau said Montana could have the opposite problem. They have a limited number of growers and can’t go past state borders for supply.

Overall, the consequences of federal laws have been significant, particularly for those involved in the industry and advocates who want to see the cultivation and selling of marijuana and related products treated as any other business.

However, Tvert gave some hope in his declarations. He said that this industry has a trajectory of public support and that numerous states have adopted new laws and allowed the debate to progress.

Even so, Tvert also mentioned there is a need to protect and help this industry, especially because it is evident that “it’s here to stay.” According to him, everyone must treat it as a legal business.

What Has Happened in Recent Years?

While many states have supported cannabis legalization for medical and recreational uses, federal laws over marijuana regulation continue to clash with local efforts.

President Barack Obama promised to stop the drug crackdown in California in 2009. However, that same year, Office of National Drug Control Policy director Gil Kerlikowske spoke on behalf of the federal government. He said marijuana legalization was not in Mr. Obama’s vocabulary and stated that the plant was dangerous and did not provide any benefit to consumers.

After the 2012 presidential election, his administration made it clear that it opposed legalizing marijuana, saying it would make more illicit drugs available to the public and pose significant risks to national health and security.

Cole Memo Policy

In 2013, the United States saw another change around marijuana regulation after the Justice Department adopted the Cole memo, which defined the scope of law enforcement in states that had approved the plant for non-medicinal use. Under this new policy, cannabis could be distributed commercially and the activity would be tolerated as long as it was not related to violence or firearms, was not distributed in places where it was still illegal, and was not purchased from cartels or gangs.

However, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded Cole’s memo in 2018, returning to federal prosecutors the power to enforce the law in states where recreational cannabis had been legalized.

Rohrabacher-Farr Amendment

The US House of Representatives passed the Rohrabacher–Farr amendment or “Rohrabacher–Blumenauer amendment)” in 2014 after six failed attempts. This legislation was introduced by US Representative for New York and Democratic Party Member Maurice Hinchey, who served in Congress for two decades, seeking to bar the Justice Department from spending funds on schemes to interfere with states’ medical cannabis laws. While the amendment did not legalize the plant or change federal marijuana regulation decisions, it was seen as a victory for cannabis advocates seeking reform. It was also the first time that Congress voted in favor of patients using medical cannabis in their treatment. However, in order to remain in force, this law must be renewed each year.

The Current Administration’s Actions

From President Donald Trump to the current Administration of President Joe Biden, the United States Government has made changes to the federal law over marijuana regulation, intensifying discrepancies between the federal government and the states.

However, in June 2021, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that the “half in, half out” regime is no longer appropriate for the federal government’s approach, as it consistently tolerates and outlaws cannabis without establishing a strong legal framework for marijuana regulation.

Oddly enough, President Joe Biden also released a budget proposal that did not grant protections to states that violate federal laws around cannabis by legalizing marijuana and did not give the District of Columbia permission to legalize the plant.

Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA)

Currently, Senators Cory Booker, Chuck Schumer, and Ron Wyden have introduced the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act “CAOA,” hoping to decriminalize cannabis at the federal level. If approved, this move would recognize the states’ own steps related to marijuana laws.

Last year, ABC News described the CAOA as the first attempt by senators from a major party to discriminate against marijuana use and remove it from the list of controlled substances, ending longstanding bans. However, despite including both democratic and republican priorities, it is unlikely to be Congress-passed.

In other words, despite the efforts of some parties that are pushing for marijuana use authorization, the US seems far from seeing a law approved by Congress that clarifies the complex situation surrounding the plant, its production, and its uses.

Final Thoughts

Although the discrepancy between the federal laws over marijuana regulation and the states’ decision to push for approval for its recreational or medical use has not affected the industry, this clash has brought many obstacles and challenges. In addition, the complications caused by the conflict between the police and acts imposed by both parties have frustrated the efforts of those who hope that the marijuana sector can be treated like others and that the plant’s benefits are used for medical purposes that really add value to society.

The Food and Drug Administration has also approved two drugs made from synthetic cannabis to treat some medical problems, including cancer. However, the federal government has refused to acknowledge its medical purpose, pointing to issues such as the difficulty of regulating a cannabis dose.

Many states have shown that implementing a marijuana regulation program can be successful as long as many aspects are considered, including possession, sales, and use. However, state and local governments must work together in order to achieve the best outcome.

In addition, as a result of these radically opposed laws, a large part of the population believes that they comply with federal rules on marijuana regulation but end up committing crimes that they did not know existed and facing penalties that can be very harsh, such as long prison sentences. Even people who do not have criminal records could be punished for drug-related offenses due to the confusion that exists between federal and local cannabis use, cultivation, sale, and distribution.

Although marijuana is treated as a public and governmental concern, many suggest that the federal drug policy should focus on clarifying all related laws to prevent the population from ending up more harmed.

The marijuana industry has survived a major crackdown for decades. However, with the massive international public support and the fact that many states have decriminalized marijuana, it seems that it is here to stay and can give a lot of revenue to the countries that really protect it.