Why Cannabis Should Be Your Go-To for Chronic Pain

Chronic pain is a widespread health issue across the world. It is a multifaceted issue that induces emotional, physical, and mental stress on our bodies.

Today, chronic pain is a condition that affects a lot of people compared to heart disease, cancer, and diabetes combined. Long-term disability is a common condition in the US caused by chronic pain.

Therefore, treating chronic pains needs a multifaced approach such as interventional, pharmacological, and non-pharmacological measures. Over recent years, cannabis has obtained traction as one of the ways of treating chronic pain.

Most cannabis-based goods are not approved by the United States FDA (Food and Drug Administration), and more proof is important to confirm their effectiveness and safety. However, anecdotal evidence shows that cannabis and its compounds may assist in relieving some pain. There are different strains of cannabis, and each has slight difference effects on the consumer.

If you have been experiencing pain and wondering about the best option, worry not. Cannabis is one of the drugs that people have embraced and know for relieving chronic pain. In this post, we will discuss the preferred cannabis strains that can be used to relieve chronic pain.

Preferred cannabis strains for relieving chronic pain

Various kinds of cannabis plants are:

Cannabis indica

Cannabis sativa

Hybrids

The available research for the usage of particular cannabis strains to relieve pain and other symptoms is limited. Due to that, strain-specific recommendations have not yet been medically proven.

However, research shows that Indica strains are best for managing pain, sleep, and sedation, while Sativa strains enhance energy and mood. Pain management study shows statistically benefits when utilizing indica for:

Non-migraine headaches

Neuropathy

Spasticity

Joint pain

How does cannabis relieve pain?

Cannabis has compounds that may be used to relieve nausea, pain, and other symptoms. The cannabis component that most research pays attention to in pain is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

THC vs. CBD

THC is like the cannabinoid substances that naturally occur in the body. When people inhale or ingest THC, it activates the brains’ cannabinoid receptors.

This stimulates the reward system of your brain and minimizes pain levels. Tetrahydrocannabinol is a psychoactive element that binds to receptors of the cannabinoid to produce a raised state of mind called high.

CBD does not lead to highness, but it interacts in the brain with pain receptors to exert anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.

Conclusion

A number of studies show the advantages of using cannabis for chronic pain. Based on some research, cannabis acts the same way as the most trusted pain-relieving drugs like opioids. The negative effects of cannabis are minimal compared to opioid side effects.

However, because of the inexistence of regulation for cannabis-based therapies, it’s not guaranteed the quality of the product and the exact composition. This evidence shows that cannabis helps relieve chronic pain. There are different strains of cannabis.

Therefore, if one strain doesn’t work on your symptoms, you may try another one. So, it is good for individuals to use low dosages, especially if they are beginners.