Which Air Purifier Is Best For Weed Smoke

Marijuana is becoming legal in more and more countries nowadays. Today, more people admit to smoking weed recreationally and don’t think about it as a subversive pastime at all. However, most people say that they prefer doing it indoors rather than outside. You can sit back, relax, and just chill with a movie, a project, or a game.

While smoking indoors is comfortable, it also has many drawbacks. One of them is a harmful impact to the quality of air in your house. Indeed, depending on how much weed you smoke or if you mix it with tobacco, the level of the contamination of indoor air can be very high.

The pollutants in weed smoke take two forms: particulates and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and both can be quite dangerous.

Not everyone likes the smell of weed, and even if you enjoy a whiff here and there, the smell of stale smoke will make any room feel dirty, and not only that – it can also be harmful to your health. First of all, people rarely live alone and the odor can be annoying to other people sharing the flat with you. Unexpected guests might also become a problem, not to mention the neighbors.

Not everyone wants to keep windows open, especially in cold weather. But there are better ways to keep your air clean anyway.

The best solution for this problem is getting an air purifier. But which one is the best and actually gets rid of the smoke? Top experts from 420DC.com have the answer to this question – they have seen it all.

Only a few air purifiers and filters can handle all types of pollutants generated by smoking indoors. Let’s take a look at the recommended ones:

HEPA filters are considered to be one of the best air purifiers that weed smokers need. The acronym stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air. They are able to remove 99.97 percent of all particles of 0.3 microns in size, so HEPA is acceptable for removing particulate matter from the air, though no filter can remove all 100%.

HEPA filters are actually graded on their different levels of efficiency: 99.7, 99, and 95 percent.

However, there is one disadvantage for those who use this purifier after they smoke weed. A HEPA filter does not eliminate odors. It, indeed, makes the air cleaner, but the smell of marijuana does not go away. You also need to change the filters on a regular basis, or the filter might develop an odor too!

PECO Air Purifier

For those who want to not only remove the harmful particles from the air in their flat but also get rid of the odor, PECO purifiers are a better solution. PECO stands for Photoelectrochemical oxidation.

PECO uses an innovative technology that uses free radicals that break down pollutants at a molecular level, including VOCs, bacteria, mold, viruses, and allergens.

This includes particles 1000 times smaller than HEPA filters. They have been proven to reduce asthma symptoms. They work by actually breaking down the organic matter, and not just capturing it. PECO uses a photoelectrochemical reaction that destroys particles on a molecular level.

Carbon Filters

This type of filter uses activated charcoal to reduce volatile organic compounds in the air. The big crevices inside the carbon have spaces where VOC molecules are attached.

This process of absorption noticeably gets rid of all the odors in the air. The only problem with this kind of filter is that they are not very long-lasting. When the carbon becomes too filled with VOCs, they are not effective anymore. Therefore, you’ll have to replace them quite frequently. Another disadvantage is the fact that carbon filters do not get rid of pollutants whatsoever. They, indeed, cope very well with unpleasant smells, but will not purify the air in the house.

Hybrid HEPA

Nowadays, you can also get a hybrid HEPA, which will have a carbon filter inside apart from its usual purifier. This means that this purifier will do both tasks that a weed smoker needs: get rid of the smell and make the air clean.

The only disadvantage is price because it’s a bit higher than the one of the purifiers listed above. However, sometimes it’s worth investing in a high-quality product in order to make the air in the place where you live as clean and healthy as possible.

Conclusion

Second-hand smoke is harmful – and this is true not only for cigarettes but for pot as well. Besides – stale smoke settles on things and besides continuing to harm you and others, it just stinks.

The choice of purifier depends on you and your preferences. There are so many options out there that you’re sure to find something you need, even if your budget is on the low side. Filters and purifiers available today are made with all kinds of bells and high-tech whistles. Remember that any filter is better than no filter at all!