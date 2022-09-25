What is the Difference between Swedish Snus and Nicotine Pouches?

The tobacco world is always in a state of a stir. New things enter the market, capture people’s attention, and turn into mania. Snus is another tobacco product that is slowly becoming famous among people. However, since it is a relatively new product, people don’t know much about it. So, no wonder people want to know the difference between Swedish snus and nicotine pouches.

The first point of confusion is that both are pouch-based nicotine products with similar looks and feel. So, it becomes hard for the newbies to find out how these products will give a different experience to them. To remove this confusion, let’s find out what Swedish snus and nicotine pouches are and how they differ.

What is Swedish Snus?

Swedish snus is given the name due to its origin in Sweden in the 18th century. It is a grounded tobacco product sold in a packaged pouch. It is made by re-moisten tobacco leaves. Even if you buy top 10 snus, nearly all will contain crushed tobacco leaves, sodium carbonate, water, tobacco flavorings, floral flavor, mint, cider, etc.

It doesn’t have a huge market, but it is definitely popular in a few countries, like Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Switzerland. However, it is illegal in other countries.

What is a Nicotine Pouch?

Compared to Swedish snus, Nicotine pouches are tobacco-free, smoke-free, and vapor-free products. In fact, you can call it a fight against tobacco. Its basic purpose is to give nicotine to the body through gums. One nicotine pouch contains nicotine extracts, fillers, etc. They also contain different flavors and are made from natural fibers.

Due to no smoke and vapors, you can use it anywhere without any fear of your surroundings. It is the most discreet method of having nicotine intake. Nicotine pouches contain small portions between the upper lip and the lower gum. You can keep it in your mouth for around an hour, and nicotine enters the body for one hour through gum and saliva.

Difference Between Swedish Snus and Nicotine Pouches

Although apparently, Swedish snus and Nicotine pouches seem like the same products. However, once you dig out the formation of these two products, you find out that they are entirely different.

Here are the major differences between the two:

Presence of Tobacco

The major difference between the Swedish snus and Nicotine pouches is the absence of tobacco in nicotine pouches. These pouches are made by extracting nicotine from the tobacco plant and purifying nicotine from any other compound or tobacco impurity. So, the Nicotine pouch is free of any tobacco.

Shelf Life

Swedish snus is made of grounded tobacco leaves, so keeping them fresh for a long time is hard. Otherwise, they start wilting and giving off a bad smell. So they have a shorter shelf life. On the other hand, the Nicotine pouch doesn’t contain tobacco; it contains extracted nicotine from the tobacco plant. So, keeping a Nicotine pouch for a long time is easier without any fear of rotting.

Difference in Sizes

Swedish snus and Nicotine pouches are also different in their sizes. Swedish snus is usually large in size. However, Nicotine snus is available in different, small, discreet pouches so they can easily fit into the mouth. So, most people prefer Nicotine pouches who want an easy experience without letting others know or getting into an awkward situation.

No Stains

Yellow stains of smokers are very famous. The contact of smoke with the teeth for a long period causes teeth to stain. However, Nicotine pouches are called ‘All White.’ This name is not due to the color of the pouches but by how they impact teeth. So, if you want to get a nicotine kick without any strains and other side effects, a Nicotine pouch is the best.

Conclusion

Now you know that two products that look the same and are consumed similarly are still so much different. The presence of tobacco in Swedish snus and the non-presence of tobacco in the Nicotine snus make the whole difference in the experience, including shelf life, size, way of consumption, and effects. So, after knowing the difference, you can figure out which one is the best suited for you.