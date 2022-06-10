What is CBD Night Cream? 

Night Cream is a thick moisturiser you apply overnight. CBD Night Cream will work hard while you sleep. It is formulated to regenerate and repair the skin after a day filled with environmental aggressors. CBD Night Cream will nourish and protect your skin, making sure it is ready for the new day the next morning. CBD is not only an incredible moisturiser, it can also be used to treat back pain. Back pain can appear as a result of old age or overuse. Alternatively, a strained muscle or injured spinal ligament may cause pain. Lifestyle changes like regular physiotherapy, frequent exercise, and healthy eating can all improve back pain. However, we often need an immediate solution to discomfort. Many people ask is cbd cream good for back pain? CBD is a miracle product for back pain. Unlike pharmaceutical pain medication, there are no dangerous side effects. Instead, topical CBD for pain can be safely used every day. In fact, some doctors recommend regular use because CBD compounds in the body over time. This means that CBD has the potential to actually heal back pain, instead of only treating it. Using topical CBD for back pain is very easy. Simply choose your desired treatment – this may be in the form of an oil, lotion, or even a vape – and use as advertised. If you’re using a topical CBD, we recommend using the product as a lubricant for a massage of the affected area. This promotes full absorption of the topical CBD, as well as relieving some tension in the back muscles.

We recommend the Loxa Beauty CBD Muscle Balm as a remedy for back pain. CBD Muscle Balm is filled with endocannabinoids. The endocannabinoids within CBD bind to other preexisting receptors and endocannabinoids in the body. One of which is the pain receptor. The pain receptor signals the brain that there has been some injury or damage to the body. The brain will then turn on the sensation of pain as a response to the problem. Endocannabinoids interfere in the nociceptor process. The result is an analgesic effect known as pain relief. The CBD Muscle Balm is thick and hard, but it will warm up and melt once rubbed on the skin. Remove a pea-sized dollop from the jar Once the CBD Muscle Balm has been applied to the back, the endocannabinoids will instantly start binding. Within 15-45 minutes you will begin to feel less pain and tenderness in your back. You can also include the CBD Muscle Balm into your pre and post-workout routine. Before you hit the gym, rub CBD Muscle Balm over your arms and legs. This relaxes your muscles and allows for a more effective workout. After your post-workout shower, repeat the same process with the CBD Balm. This will reduce muscle inflammation and any strains that have appeared after physical exercise.

