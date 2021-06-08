What is CBD, and why is it so good?

Now the extract of amazing botanicals in beauty products is a trend that is gaining popularity at a breakneck speed. We tell you whether you can get high with one drop of cream with this component in the composition and what is it in general.

What is the essence?

Cannabidiol or more commonly known as CBD, is a natural hemp extract. It would seem that in ancient times our ancestors made clothes, ship rigging, and ropes from this harmless plant, and in ancient Greece and the Roman Empire, it was used as a medicine for diseases of the joints and ears. But it’s not that simple.

So, cbd flower for sale is divided into 2 types: Indica (tetrahydrocannabinol) and seed (cannabidiol). THC is a psychoactive substance, and CBD is not a drug, but it can improve mood and relieve muscle cramps. CBD is officially legal in more than 25 states of America and some European countries. For example, since 2010, a festival dedicated to this plant is held in November in the Czech Republic.

In the future, many researchers predict the legalization of cannabis throughout America. After all, scientific experiments that prove the therapeutic effect of the plant provoke the emergence of fashion trends. So cannabidiol began to be added to pet food, alcoholic cocktails, and hemp oil is actively used as a dressing for salads. The beauty industry couldn’t stay away.

CBD oil for beauty

In April of this year, the famous fashion model and actress Kim Kardashian, in honor of the birth of 4 children, arranged a spa bachelorette party in the courtyard of her house. The invited guests did yoga and tried cosmetics, which included CBD oil. The star did not just choose such a theme for the party. “I wanted the guests to relax and enjoy themselves. Hemp improves mood, well-being and is great for the beauty and health of the skin, ” Kim explained.

Indeed, according to the research of the Federation of American Societies of Experimental Biology (FASEB), it was found that CBD has antioxidant properties, and the saturated fatty acids of the plant oil nourish the skin, eliminates dryness, peeling, irritation, and increases its elasticity. To catch a high and relax with one drop of cream or emulsion, of course, will not work, but you can get rid of uncomfortable sensations. In addition, if you disassemble the plant by composition, you will get omega 3 and 6, mineral components (phosphorus, zinc, sulfur, iodine), retinol, a complex of vitamins A, B, D, and E, carotene, and tocopherol.

By the way, long before the hemp beauty boom, this ingredient was used to moisturize and restore the hydrolipidic balance of the skin deeply. In the treatment of eczema, scars, dermatitis, and psoriasis, special tinctures were made.

In addition, hemp has a beneficial effect on hair and nails. cbd oil online normalizes the sebaceous glands, eliminates dandruff for a long time, stimulates the growth of curls and prevents their loss and fragility, moisturizes, and gives shine. For thin and lifeless strands-a real salvation!