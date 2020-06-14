What are the TOP 5 strongest cannabis strains

There are numerous types of marijuana strains popular all over the world. Some of them are rather mild and delicate, others can be really powerful. Actually, a perfect cannabis strain should be well-adjusted to the needs of the user. If you prefer milder high, or you suffer from anxiety of sleep problems, you would probably prefer one of the indica strains. On the other hand, once you need a boost of energy, one of the sativa strains will be ideal to achieve it. In this article we present top five strongest cannabis strains for real veterans in the world of marijuana!

Marijuana strain types

Marijuana strains can basically be divided into two large categories: indicas and sativas. The indica strains are known to have soothing, relaxing and pain-relieving properties. They make you sleepy and chilled out, rather than energetic or active. Indicas are, therefore, perfect for those who seek tranquility and rest. Sativas work totally different. They boost your mood, creativity and energy level. That’s why they’re ideal for parties, having fun in large groups of people or boosting your sports performance. Although indicas and sativas have different properties, they can both be equally strong – the strength of a marijuana strain doesn’t depend on its type, but on the percentage of THC that it contains. Typically, indicas are high in THC, while sativa contains more CBD.

The strongest cannabis strains

If you are a real veteran in the field of marijuana consumption, or simply want to experience something new, you may want to try out some of the strongest strains. Have a look at the top five of them.

Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner is said to be a relatively strong strain, which means that it provides a strong high and energy boost. The use of it can also result in a deep, unstoppable euphoria that slowly changes into a feeling of relaxation and relief. It contains from 23 to 29 percent of THC. To read more about Bruce Banner, have a look at this article.

Silver Haze

A strain called Silver Haze contains 23 percent of THC and is said to be one of the strongest strains available. Apart from having a strongly energy-boosting effect, it also increases focus and concentration, so it’s perfect for studying. However, these feelings are often accompanied with great euphoria, so it may eventually be hard to focus on one thing. Be careful – Silver Haze is not the same as Super Silver Haze, which is milder and lower in THC.

Northern Lights

Northern Lights is a strong strain known for its rich medical properties. It helps with muscle relaxation, reduces symptoms of inflammation or helps with digestive problems. It might be helpful as an alternative method of treatment in case of some diseases such as headaches, muscle strains, or chronic pain. In the majority of situations where no other medical marijuana strain works, Northern Lights brings positive effects. It is high in THC – around 18 percent – but at the same time low in CBD. It is a widely approved strain in the medical environment.

Memory Loss

Memory Loss is in fact one of the strongest strains to be cultivated. It contains about 31 percent of THC and the effect of it can be really outstanding. However, it is recommended only for experienced cannabis users, as it may trigger various hallucinations and the feeling of the ‘memory loss’, so a totally empty, free mind. It is also not recommended for those who suffer from any mental disorders, as it may enhance their symptoms, for example in the case of paranoia disorder. To know more about the possible effects of marijuana on people with mental disorders, take a look here.

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough is a strain that takes its name from the characteristic, sweet smoke that it is accompanied by. This strain guarantees long and strong marijuana experience. It contains 25 or 26 percent of THC, that’s why it’s one of the most potent strains available. It has uplifting effects and triggers the feeling of euphoria that stays for long. That’s why it’s recommended for more experienced users.

Marijuana strains – what you should know

No matter which marijuana strain you decide to choose, you should remember about some general rules. First, before trying a new strain for the first time, make sure that you have a lot of time to rest and a safe place to stay in – it’s possible that your reaction will not be what you expected, so it’s important to get ready for that. Also, if you’re planning to use marijuana for medical purposes, or you suffer from different health issues, always consult the planned use of cannabis with your doctor. If you’re not sure whether to use stronger strains, you can start from milder ones – some of them a listed here. It’s always good to get some info, be reasonable and … simply have some fun during your marijuana experience!





