What Are the Positive Effects of CBD/Cannabis?

Have you been struggling with anxiety lately? Looking for an effective solution? Unsure what to use to combat the condition? Well, no need to worry anymore. We’ve made a short guide explaining how CBD can help with anxiety and how it will affect your body. So keep reading and find answers to all the questions that you may have.

Basic Info About CBD

Most of you probably have heard about CBD oil, cannabis, and Delta 8 gel caps, but the truth is most people are not aware that CBD actually is the cannabinoid that gives the plant its mind-bending properties. CBD isn’t the only cannabinoid found in hemp, but it’s the most known cannabinoid, and for good reason.

There are over 100 other cannabinoids in hemp, all with different abilities and effects on the body. CBD, however, is the most popular cannabinoid out there, and there are many reasons why, as it has a wide array of benefits.

#1 – CBD for Pain Relief

There’s a lot of evidence of CBD helping with pain relief. It’s widely used to treat inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis, and CBD is actually used as an alternative to pharmaceutical pain relievers. According to the American College of Physicians, CBD is better at treating pain than traditional analgesics like aspirin, ibuprofen, or morphine. There are actually over 7,000 research articles out there that cite CBD as helping to reduce inflammation and treat pain.

#2 – CBD for Pain Management

There’s also quite a bit of evidence to support CBD being a great pain management option. The American Pain Society describes CBD as a way to treat symptoms of pain. There’s been a lot of studies done, and in the last few years, a lot of promising evidence has been released. It’s widely used to help people who suffer from seizure disorders and is one of the most researched and used cannabinoids out there.

#3 – CBD for Combatting Anxiety

The main use of CBD at The Healthy Truth is to help with anxiety and stress. CBD has actually been shown to reduce anxiety in people with an anxiety disorder and those who just want to feel better. A lot of anxiety is actually due to our body’s response to stress. CBD has been found to help with this by acting as an anticonvulsant and helping with the stress of a panic attack.

A lot of people also don’t realize that CBD actually contains some psychoactive compounds. Research shows that CBD may also contain anandamide (AEA) and vanillylmandelic acid (VMA), which are similar to the compounds that are found in your body and brain that cause a light-headed or “high” feeling.

There is some evidence of CBD helping to reduce anxiety, depression, and paranoia, and studies seem to show that it helps treat social anxiety and PTSD. It’s believed that these benefits come from CBD interacting with your body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). Anandamide and cannabidiol are also in the class of non-psychoactive cannabinoids that interact with our ECS, which includes both CB1 and CB2 receptors. It’s believed that CBD can also target these receptors.

#4 – CBD for Anti-Aging

CBD may also help with anti-aging. Scientists are now starting to realize that many of the side effects of age may actually come from how our ECS functions. When we are younger, a lot was going on in our ECS. It’s full of nerve cells and connections, and it’s more reactive. CBD may have the ability to normalize our ECS as we age.

#5 – CBD to Combat Inflammation

CBD is also used to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, and one of the reasons why it’s so beneficial is that it seems to reduce inflammation. There’s quite a bit of evidence that CBD may reduce inflammation in the body and even help with autoimmune diseases like arthritis. It’s also worth noting that CBD may be more effective than pharmaceutical alternatives like ibuprofen. It’s said that CBD can have up to a 100x more anti-inflammatory effect than ibuprofen. Inflammatory diseases are on the rise in the United States, and research shows that a lot of this is due to inflammation.