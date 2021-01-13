What Are The Impacts Of CBD On Fertility?

Sadly, the percentages of couples facing fertility issues keep growing over the years. Right now, about 10% of women aged between 15-44 years experience difficulties getting pregnant. The same is also true for men. There are a combination of contributing factors that promote infertility is evident in both genders.

Amid this growing concern, the health and wellness industry is finding a variety of solutions that provide positive results. If you visit your doctor to discuss your infertility problem, chances are high that they might mention Cannabidiol (CBD) as a potential alternative. With the overwhelming benefits that CBD offers to human health, it is crucial to consider its fertility impact.

What is Cannabidiol (CBD)?

CBD is one among hundreds of Cannabinoids found in a cannabis plant. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and CBD are the most prominent compounds extracted from the cannabis plant. Their popularity stems from their interaction with the human Endocannabinoid System (ECS) that triggers and regulates several body functions. Mostly, these two compounds work together by binding the primary receptors (CB1 and CB2) to activate the production of natural Cannabinoids that maintain and restore body functions.

Sometimes the body may have a problem producing its own cannabinoids, and thus the intake of CBD Oils and other CBD products will produce a healthy balance earlier as the body re-adjusts. However, not all CBD products are created equal, and you will need to be careful when buying a particular product. The same is also true that CBD and THC affect the body differently. While THC is mind-altering and has psychoactive effects, CBD offers wider leverage on health benefits.

What is the role of ECS in Fertility?

The Endocannabinoid System (ECS) is a network of receptors that work jointly to facilitate homeostasis and maintain cellular balance in the body. With this regulation of body functions, organs and cells are able to function at their optimum levels. The ECS produces its own cannabinoids the same way THC and CBD exist in the cannabis plant.

One of these cannabinoids is Anandamide, which is crucial in the fertilization and reproduction process. As we will discuss later in the article, you will notice that Anandamide’s high levels facilitate ovulation, increasing the chances to conceive.

THC and CBD in relation to Fertility.

As mentioned above about the difference between CBD and THC concerning their effects on human health, both compounds have varying impacts on fertility. CBD has shown the ability to support and improve sperm mobility and overall female fertility. On the other hand, THC has psychoactive effects that can hinder or harm reproductive health and fertilization. For this reason, if you are looking to buy a CBD product to enhance fertility, consider a product such as a pure CBD tincture that is void of THC.

Now, does CBD provide lasting benefits and solutions to issues relating to infertility?

Effects of CBD on Fertility.

Before we dive into the impact CBD has on human fertility, it is crucial to understand that it depends on how it interacts with the Endocannabinoid system (ECS). This is the regulatory system that restores optimal functioning in the body and may influence hormone production in the reproductive system. But, how does CBD affect fertility in a male or a female?

CBD and fertility in females.

When looking at alternative options to improve fertility, CBD is more potent and offers additional benefits to overall health. Even though female infertility isn’t uncommon, this cannabidiol may help in a variety of ways. Here are some of the relationships CBD has to aid female fertility;

CBD enhances Anandamide levels.

Anandamide helps a woman in their pregnancy journey. High levels of Anandamide are experienced during ovulation, and thus the successful chances of pregnancy. On the other hand, when Anandamide levels are low, and you are experiencing a deficiency in Endocannabinoids, this will impact the ovulation process and thus reduce chances of a successful pregnancy.

CBD helps and boosts Anandamide levels, which is crucial during the ovulation process. During this time, CBD reduces the breakdown of FAAH, an enzyme that increases the chance to conceive. So if you are experiencing infertility, CBD can be a better option to help you conceive.

CBD will relieve stress and anxiety to become pregnant.

Problems and issues relating to infertility can cause anxiety and trigger stress. As a result, women may experience hormonal imbalance, which equally limits their chances to conceive. CBD activates serotonin receptors, which may help restore the right mood. The same is also true that stress may affect fertility in men as well. A hormonal imbalance may reduce the production of a healthy egg and sperms. So CBD is a better alternative to relieve the pressure relating to infertility.

CBD and Fertility in Men.

Even though there is growing research on the potential of CBD to treat a variety of health ailments, on the front of male fertility, the research is still in the infancy stage. This could be due to varying factors affecting female fertility, while male infertility depends mainly on sperm cells.

However, studies have shown that GPR18 is a receptor found in the sperm cell and connected to the Endocannabinoid system. With the positive impact CBD has on the ECS, there is the belief that CBD may help the reproduction process by triggering acrosome reaction. The GPR18 receptor triggers this reaction, which ejects various digestive enzymes that enable the sperm to lose its protective cap and thus enhance penetration into the egg. This way, CBD enhances triggering the receptor, which in turn facilitates fertilization of the egg.

Is it advisable to try CBD to enhance fertility?

There is no evidence of adverse effects of taking CBD when trying to conceive. However, as mentioned earlier, CBD products are not created equal; you will have to consider products that do not contain THC, negatively impacting ovulation and implantation in women. Quality CBD has shown tremendous effects on reproductive health in both men and women.

It is also essential to consult with your doctor before considering Cannabis products for fertility. They may be able to advise you on available options that might be successful before you can consider CBD. You may also need to research and educate yourself on the same. The more enlightened you are, the better are your chances to find the right product.

Which are the best ways to take CBD?

When considering CBD for fertility, it is crucial to understand the form in which you will be taking it. With the different forms, tinctures and edibles in the form of capsules are the most preferred.

CBD tinctures.

This is the most popular form of CBD. It is a Cannabidiol extract mixed with carrier oils. When taking CBD in this form, be sure to consider the ingredients in the product. Even though it is highly potent, it can be difficult to measure accurate doses of CBD. Another popular concern is that it is absorbed in the capillaries, and thus the results might kick in pretty quickly.

CBD Capsules.

Capsules are also more potent forms of CBD. They contain a specific amount of CBD so that you can tell the CBD dose in them. However, they might take longer to show results since they have to be digested first. Capsules simplify CBD intake as you can pop them in the mouth on the go.

Topical CBD and creams.

Even though these are not as useful as other CBD forms, they deliver targeted effects in treating conditions such as joint pain, acne, and other ailments.

If you are taking CBD or medical marijuana for fertility, you should avoid smoking or vaping as it produces ammonia and other toxins, which could negatively affect fertility. The best forms to consider are CBD tinctures and CBD capsules.

Does CBD have side effects when trying fertility?

One of the common problems with CBD is its use during pregnancy. Couples who are trying to cope with mental health ailments should steer away from Marijuana, which compromises male fertility, crosses the placenta’s blood barrier, reaches the fetus, and increases the chances of premature birth. However, the use of CBD before and after conception is on the rise.

While CBD is a natural product and shows potential health benefits, it has minimal side effects. You experience nausea, mild headache, drowsiness, and laxity. However, the body acclimates itself to CBD, and the side effects die away naturally.

Besides there being minimal side effects, it is essential to consult with your doctor before taking CBD.

Conclusion.

Issues relating to fertility are common among both men and women. Although not equally, it is an issue of concern. A variety of therapies and natural treatment options such as CBD have shown positive results in helping infertility problems. Even more, medical and scientific studies have shown evidence about CBD’s potential properties to help resolve infertility.

If these findings are correct and are anything to go by, CBD proves to be the next big deal in helping to cure and resolve female and male infertility. The same is also true in the study of how the Endocannabinoid System helps to alleviate infertility problems. Combined with CBD, they offer promising results to help individuals in their fertility journey.