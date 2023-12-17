We all know that cannabis has the fantastic ability to make you feel better when you’re down. It’s a physical reaction to a chemical component, and it’s undeniable – it’s why so many people choose to enjoy it. However, what if you need something more? You’ll know from our site that we advocate cannabis strongly and want people to know about its positive benefits, but we have to be one hundred percent honest as well, and sometimes people will need additional help on top of their cannabis to ensure they feel as good as possible and get the help they need to enjoy their lives as they’re meant to.

The good news is there are many things you can do as well as use cannabis (not instead of – these ideas are in addition, not a replacement), so keep reading to find out what some of them are so you can really make the most out of life and enjoy it to the fullest.

Therapy

Therapy is a fantastic way to help yourself feel good, and it can complement your cannabis use very well indeed. The best thing to do is to research therapists in your area and work out which one is going to be able to help you the most. Remember, you get to choose your therapist, and you can interview as many as you want to in order to find the one that’s going to do the most for you. You need to feel that you’ve made the right choice, so if it means taking your time to find the ideal therapist, that’s precisely what you need to do.

A good therapist will be able to talk you through your feelings and emotions and help you get to the root of your problems. Once you know what it is that’s making you feel bad, you’ll be in a much better position to make changes and put things right so you’re heading in the right direction in the future. That’s not always easy, but with a therapist by your side, it’s certainly possible.

Exercise

Physical exercise is a great addition to cannabis that can make you feel so much better for a few different reasons. For one thing, when you exercise on a regular basis, you’ll find you get fitter and stronger, and you’ll probably lose weight as well (as long as you’re also eating a healthy diet, of course), and that will make you feel great. You’ll be more mobile and active, and you’ll feel happier in general.

Exercise will also make you feel good because you can see you’re achieving something. Whether you’re getting faster, stronger, you’re learning more skills, you’re winning more games, or you’re getting fitter as we mentioned above, the results will be plain to see – that’s something to be proud (and happy) about.

Finally, exercise makes you feel better scientifically as well. When you exercise, your brain releases endorphins into your bloodstream, and these chemicals boost your mood and give you a natural ‘high’. Add that to your cannabis use, and you’re sure to feel fantastic – you’ll also be more motivated to do more exercise, and that’s a good thing too (for all the reasons we’ve just mentioned).

Get Outside

Something that you can combine with your regular exercise routine if you want to, or keep separate if you prefer, is getting outside more often. Enjoy your cannabis and then go for a walk in nature to double your relaxation and feel amazing by the time you get home, and you’ll see exactly what makes this idea such a good option to make you feel better.

Spending time in nature has been associated with lower stress and higher levels of happiness for a long time, so it’s well worth adding to your schedule. The great thing about this is that you don’t have to go far from home if you don’t want to – you can stay right in your own backyard or just walk up and down your street if you prefer. However, if you do want to go farther afield, heading to a local park or the woods for a walk can be a wonderful idea. You’ll get to breathe in plenty of fresh air (which is great for your immune system and energy levels), get exercise, and experience nature (which is relaxing and peaceful). What could be better? Try to get outside for at least 10 minutes a day, weather-dependent, and you’ll soon feel the positive change it makes in your life.

Laugh

What an odd thing to say! But really, laughter is the best medicine, and we can prove it – or rather, science can prove it. Some people find laughter is easier to come by when they’ve used cannabis, so that will certainly help, but even if that’s not how it affects you, finding reasons to laugh is a great idea if you want to feel better.

Studies have shown that when you laugh, your body releases those same endorphins we mentioned above, making you feel great. The feeling lasts for a long time too, and many hours after you were laughing, you’ll still feel good about it all.

Even better, there are lots of ways to make yourself laugh. You could be with friends, telling funny stories about things that have happened to you, or perhaps you prefer to watch a funny movie or a comedy series. Maybe you’ll listen to an amusing podcast or read a funny book. Whatever you do, let the laughter come, and you’ll feel amazing, and if the cannabis you used happens to make that laughter come all the more easily, that’s not a bad thing.

All in all, if you use cannabis to help you relax and make you feel good, that’s great – it’s one of the reasons it exists. However, there’s nothing wrong with enhancing that feeling, so why not add some of these ideas to the mix and see how good you feel then? It could make all the difference.