What are CBD Buds: A Beginners Guide

Hemp is a very popular term in the smoking community. Hemp flowers are a product of female hemp plant (cannabis Sativa L), on reaching maturation. Hemp is consumed by over 500 million people across the world. The net worth from CBD sale is $1 billion and is expected to soon enter the $5 billion club.

Hemp flowers are commonly called out names like CBD buds, CBD flowers, and hemp buds.

Small CBD buds are rich in terpenes, flavonoids and cannabidiol. They smell and look very similar to regular weed.

What are CBD buds?

As discussed earlier, CBD buds are the flowers of female hemp plants, which are specially bred to maintain a high level of CBD (cannabidiol) and low level of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). CBD buds are often confused with cannabis buds, which are known for their psychoactive effects and hence, termed illegal in many countries.

CBD and cannabis are not the same but very closely related, as they originate from the same family, Cannabaceae and both belong to the same genus, cannabis. CBD buds are also useful for industrial purposes.

How are CBD Buds and Cannabis Buds different?

The one compound which creates a difference between the two is THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). Cannabis gets its bad rep from this compound as it is responsible for getting people “high.” It leaves mind-altering effects and other psychoactive effects, on the users and they enjoy that.

The temporary interference it causes with perception, mood, consciousness is what marijuana users crave for and that makes cannabis desired. But there are also health hazards accompanied with it.

On the other hand, small CBD buds contain only 0.2% of THC. They are incapable of making you ‘high.’ Although, the little traces of THC can make you feel a slight ‘buzz.’ But this is nowhere comparable to the high you get from regular weed.

It’s more of a relaxed feeling, as described by people, which instead of spacing out your mind, will keep it clear. The buzz from CBD buds can either come as energy or sedative to people, depending on the strain they use and how they react to it. As most people experience a pleasant feeling, CBD flower buds used for recreational purposes.

How to use CBD Buds?

There are various ways to consume CBD buds:

As Edibles – People can take CBD buds orally, in the form of cookies, capsules or gummies. Dried raw hemp flowers are used for cooking. Very similar to marijuana, CBD can be added to many recipes. CBD oil is a convenient way for cooking but people often prefer to consume raw flowers for their unique herbal taste.

As Tea – People like to add hemp flower to their tea.

Smoking CBD – This is a common method, just like smoking weed. Smoking is a quick and effective way to increase the level of cannabinoids in your endocannabinoid system with the help of phytocannabinoids present in the hemp. Some people also smoke CBD buds as a substitute for cigarettes in their journey to quit tobacco smoking.

Vaping – Vaping is emerging as a popular method to consume CBD as it hits the right chords very quickly. Among the younger generation, this is a “cool” way. It is also a safe method as there is no combustion involved.

CBD, along with flavonoid, terpenes and cannabinoids, reaches the bloodstream quickly, through the lungs, and hits the brain. As CBD is known for its potential analgesic properties, people in pain prefer vaping high CBD hemp flowers to get quick relief from that.

Used in Bong Pipe – CBD buds can also be consumed through a bong or water pipe. This method is well known for recreational purposes.

Benefits of CBD Buds

Relaxation

The advantage of having negligible THC is the feeling of relaxation without the complications of getting high. Within a few minutes, your mind is calmed and soothed down. In moments of stress or after a long day of work, a CBD smoke is what you just might need.

Anti-inflammatory and Medicinal Properties

The growing popularity of CBD is based on the researches which portray its medicinal benefits. Not only relieving pain but you will be surprised to know the benefits associated with CBD. It relieves anxiety, reduces blood sugar, nausea, risk of artery blockage, and seizures. It is neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory, restrains cell growth in tumours and cancer, treats psoriasis, suppresses muscle spasm, stimulate appetite, treats acne, promotes bone growth, and is an antidepressant.

But it is important to note that there is a lot more research needed to be put into it to declare anything for sure. As compared to others, you can smoke CBD with little peace of mind knowing that it has some benefits.

Helping with Anxiety, Depression and Addiction

CBD can be of great help for people with mental and psychological issues. The benefits might not be observed in everyone but it has been reported by many patients that they have experienced positive effects on their anxiety and depression. Most anti-depressants show grave side effects or lead the user to substance abuse. CBD oil has performed as a good substitute for some popular drugs, by eradicating such side-effects and helping with depression.

As smoking CBD buds provide a similar relaxing feeling to cigarettes, it is often used as a substitute by people trying to quit. There is no nicotine involved in CBD and hence it doesn’t develop as a habit. This makes it a perfect choice for smokers.

It is relatively cheaper

Marijuana can get pretty rough on the pockets. CBD is relatively cheaper than that. Hemp provide high doses of CBD at a cheaper price and even the strongest strains of marijuana cannot give you that similar feeling.

Hemp flowers are becoming rapidly popular as instead of causing paranoia or anxiety, they calm the mind. The public needs to be better educated on cannabidiol and how it reacts with the endocannabinoid system so that they can make better decisions for a healthy lifestyle.

CBD hemp buds are made legal in all 50 states of the US but with the restriction that the THC level should not cross 0.3%. CBD laws often keep changing so keep the updates before indulging in it.