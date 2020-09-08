Useful Resources to Keep Up to Date on Marijuana Laws

The perception of marijuana has not been particularly good for a few decades now, but that seems to be changing. More and more states are updating their laws to make it legal to use. This is especially great for those people who use medical marijuana. But how do you stay up to date with the changes that are going on? How do you also find out all you can about the ever-growing marijuana industry? The resources listed below are an excellent way to start.

Marijuana Business Daily covers marijuana laws by state

This is one of the leading news information resources for the retail cannabis and medical marijuana industry. Retailers, infused product makers, ancillary service providers, professional cultivators, retailers, and finance professionals can benefit from the information provided here. They are an excellent source of industry reports and have a beneficial newsletter. You can easily find useful resources as well as marijuana laws by state and by topic. They cover not only marijuana but also hemp and cannabis.

Enroll at Learn Sativa

You can learn about marijuana, including the laws and the business end of marijuana, from cultivation to entrepreneurship. One of them is Learn Sativa. According to their website, the cannabis industry is worth $52.5 billion, and they can help you get your foot on the door. They have a cannabis training and certification program in which you can learn about what working in the cannabis industry concerns. You can learn how to become an entrepreneur in the industry.

Furthermore, their blog features a part that talks about marijuana laws. Whether you want to learn online or enjoy hands-on learning, this is an excellent option for you. This is besides the fact that you could gain a certificate that you can show to future employers.

Drug Policy Alliance

If you are looking for a community that believes that the war on drugs should end, this is an excellent place to start. The Drug Policy Alliance wants to help create a just society that regulates drugs based on science, health, compassion, and human rights. This means that for them, punishments are for crimes you commit against others, not what you put in your own body. Their goal is for people to put aside their punitive prohibitions, fears, and prejudices. They provide annual reports concerning new drug policies, including those on marijuana.

Going to a THC University

Another learning option for those who wish to learn about the marijuana industry is attending classes and earning a certificate. They have many courses covering everything from Marijuana 101 to how to grow it and safety and regulations. You learn at your own pace and get a certificate in the end.

Long gone are the days when you could shy off from the marijuana industry. If you love marijuana, you can learn how to grow it, sell it, or make products. Don’t let past misconceptions hold you back from being a part of one of the world’s fastest-growing industries.