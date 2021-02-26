Trying CBD For The First Time?  Where To Start 

If you haven’t used CBD before, trying it for the first time could be intimidating. But, worry no more as this article gives you a helpful guide on how to get your first attempt at CBD afoot.

What To Know

Before you embark on trying CBD, you must first know what it is and how it could help you. CBD is a cannabis-based substance that contains zero to little THC. This means it couldn’t make you high. In 2018, the World Anti-doping Agency removed it from its list of prohibited substances due to its presumed health benefits.

Research has suggested that CBD products may help address the following conditions:

Anxiety

Insomnia

Depression

Pain

Inflammation

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Where To Begin

There are plenty of ways to try CDB, given the different methods of consuming it. But, before you buy and try products, you must first look at some CBD buyer’s guide on the internet. It will give you information on the products that may suit you.

Listed below are popular forms of CBD you could try.

Oils

CBD oils are said to be best for rapid relief. These are also called tinctures or oral drops. Oils have a more potent concentration of CBD than any products. These products are usually taken through the mouth by direct drops under the tongue.

Topicals

Topicals are in the form of lotions, creams, and balms. These are usually used to relieve muscle and joint pains. Topical preparations target localized areas where the pain is present. It may give a soothing effect when applied.

Edibles

Edibles may be the most fun way to consume CBD. These products may come in the form of food and drinks. The most popular CBD edibles are candies and gummies, which you could eat very discretely.

Vapes

CBD vapes are gaining popularity among those who are trying to quit smoking. Vapes are pen-like inhalers that heat CBD liquids to produce smoke. You could ingest the substance through the smoke.

How Much To Take

The rule of thumb in trying CBD is by starting low and then going slow. Know that every individual reacts to CBD differently. There are also different factors you should consider before taking any product, including:

Your weight

CBD concentration in the product

Condition you’re trying to manage

Furthermore, different products come with distinct dosages, especially those that are taken by mouth. For instance, CBD food products have a pre-measured dosage in each piece. The key to consuming these products is by checking the label and following the suggested intake.

To start with your CBD consumption, take a small dose, then gradually increase your intake to get the best benefit. Watch out for unwanted reactions of your body to the products, such as dizziness or nausea. If you’ll experience these effects, then reduce the dose.

Trying CBD could be a trial-and-error experiment until you get to your optimal dose. The good thing about CBD is that there’s no reported case of overdose, but some side effects, if any, could be drowsiness and diarrhea.

Is It Working?

The effect of CBD depends on your body. The process differs for every individual. To track if the product you’ve tried is working, take note of your mental or physical progress, if any. Notice the improvements in the condition you’re trying to address.

If you’re experiencing less of your condition, then it’s working. But, if your condition didn’t improve after several increases in dosage, you might have to try a different method of consumption.

Try It

Trying CBD for the first time could be a little overwhelming because of its popularity. Knowing the different products may help you in your journey of discovering the world of CBD.