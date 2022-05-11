- May 11, 2022
- Posted by: Shane Dwyer
- Category: Magazine Stories
As more states legalize cannabis for both medical and recreational use, people are starting to ask questions about how to consume it. There are several different ways to enjoy cannabis, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. Here are the top ways to consume cannabis, based on your needs and preferences.
Smoking
Smoking is the most popular way to consume cannabis, and it’s also the quickest way to feel the effects. Smoking delta 8 flower or cannabis will deliver THC to your lungs, where it is quickly absorbed into the bloodstream and sent to the brain. The effects of smoking cannabis can be felt within minutes, and they typically peak after 30 minutes to an hour.
Pros
- Quick onset of effects
- Can be easy to control the dosage
- Pleasant smell and taste
Cons
- May not be suitable for people with lung conditions
- Can be irritating to the lungs
- Smell can be detectable on clothing and hair
Edibles
Edibles are cannabis-infused foods or drinks. THC is absorbed through the digestive system, so it takes longer to feel the effects (usually about 30 minutes to an hour). However, the effects of edibles can last much longer than smoking, sometimes up to 12 hours.
Pros
- Long-lasting effects
- Discreet and easy to consume
- Can be tailored to specific needs and preferences
Cons
- Slow onset of effects
- May be difficult to control the dosage
- Edibles can contain high amounts of sugar and calories
Topical Products
Topical cannabis products are applied directly to the skin. They can come in the form of lotions, oils, or balms, absorbed through the skin into the body. Topical products are not psychoactive, so they will not make you feel “high.” However, they can help treat localized pain or inflammation.
Pros
- Can be used to target specific areas
- Non-psychoactive
- Discreet and easy to use
Cons
- Effects may be localized and not felt throughout the body
- May not be suitable for all skin types
Vaping
Vaping is a popular alternative to smoking, and it’s often seen as a healthier option. Vaping involves heating cannabis flowers or concentrates to create an inhaled vapor. The effects of vaping are similar to smoking, but they are often shorter in duration.
Pros
- Can be less irritating to the lungs than smoking
- Discreet and easy to use
- Quick onset of effects
Cons
- May not be suitable for people with lung conditions
- Requires a vaporizer or e-cigarette
Capsules and Tinctures
Capsules and tinctures are two of the most popular ways to consume cannabis for medical purposes. Capsules are discrete and easy to take, while tinctures can be added to food or drinks. Both capsules and tinctures are absorbed through the digestive system, taking longer to work (usually 30 minutes to an hour). However, the effects can last for several hours.
Pros
- Discrete and easy to take
- Can be added to food or drinks
- Long-lasting effects
Cons
- Slow onset of effects
- May be difficult to control the dosage
Transdermal Patches
Transdermal patches are a newer way to consume cannabis, and they are becoming increasingly popular. Patches are applied to the skin and allow THC and other cannabinoids to be absorbed into the body. The effects of a patch can last for several hours, and they are a discreet and easy way to consume cannabis.
Pros
- Long-lasting effects
- Discreet and easy to use
- Can be cut into smaller pieces to control dosage
Cons
- Slow onset of effects
- May not be suitable for all skin types
Cannabis Suppositories
Cannabis suppositories are one of the most effective ways to consume cannabis. They provide a solid and immediate effect, as the cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the bloodstream through the mucous membranes. Suppositories are also one of the longest-lasting methods, as the effects can last up to 12 hours.
If you’re looking for a powerful and long-lasting effect, cannabis suppositories are a great option. However, they can be challenging to make at home, so you may want to purchase them from a dispensary.
Pros
- Strong and immediate effects
- Long-lasting effects
Cons
- Can be difficult to make at home
- May be uncomfortable to insert
Consuming With Inhalers
Inhalers are a discreet way to consume cannabis without worrying about the smell. You can purchase pre-filled cartridges or refillable vape pens, and most dispensaries offer a variety of strains to choose from. Start with a low dose, as inhaling cannabis can be more potent than other methods.
Pros
- Discreet and easy to use
- Can be purchased pre-filled or refillable
- Potent effects
Cons
- May not be suitable for people with lung conditions
- Can be difficult to control the dosage
Cannabis can be consumed in various ways, and the best method for you will depend on your preferences and needs. Whichever method you choose, start with a low dose and increase gradually as needed.