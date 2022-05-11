As more states legalize cannabis for both medical and recreational use, people are starting to ask questions about how to consume it. There are several different ways to enjoy cannabis, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. Here are the top ways to consume cannabis, based on your needs and preferences.

Smoking

Smoking is the most popular way to consume cannabis, and it’s also the quickest way to feel the effects. Smoking delta 8 flower or cannabis will deliver THC to your lungs, where it is quickly absorbed into the bloodstream and sent to the brain. The effects of smoking cannabis can be felt within minutes, and they typically peak after 30 minutes to an hour.

Pros

Quick onset of effects

Can be easy to control the dosage

Pleasant smell and taste

Cons

May not be suitable for people with lung conditions

Can be irritating to the lungs

Smell can be detectable on clothing and hair

Edibles

Edibles are cannabis-infused foods or drinks. THC is absorbed through the digestive system, so it takes longer to feel the effects (usually about 30 minutes to an hour). However, the effects of edibles can last much longer than smoking, sometimes up to 12 hours.

Pros

Long-lasting effects

Discreet and easy to consume

Can be tailored to specific needs and preferences

Cons

Slow onset of effects

May be difficult to control the dosage

Edibles can contain high amounts of sugar and calories

Topical Products

Topical cannabis products are applied directly to the skin. They can come in the form of lotions, oils, or balms, absorbed through the skin into the body. Topical products are not psychoactive, so they will not make you feel “high.” However, they can help treat localized pain or inflammation.

Pros

Can be used to target specific areas

Non-psychoactive

Discreet and easy to use

Cons

Effects may be localized and not felt throughout the body

May not be suitable for all skin types

Vaping

Vaping is a popular alternative to smoking, and it’s often seen as a healthier option. Vaping involves heating cannabis flowers or concentrates to create an inhaled vapor. The effects of vaping are similar to smoking, but they are often shorter in duration.

Pros

Can be less irritating to the lungs than smoking

Discreet and easy to use

Quick onset of effects

Cons

May not be suitable for people with lung conditions

Requires a vaporizer or e-cigarette

Capsules and Tinctures

Capsules and tinctures are two of the most popular ways to consume cannabis for medical purposes. Capsules are discrete and easy to take, while tinctures can be added to food or drinks. Both capsules and tinctures are absorbed through the digestive system, taking longer to work (usually 30 minutes to an hour). However, the effects can last for several hours.

Pros

Discrete and easy to take

Can be added to food or drinks

Long-lasting effects

Cons

Slow onset of effects

May be difficult to control the dosage

Transdermal Patches

Transdermal patches are a newer way to consume cannabis, and they are becoming increasingly popular. Patches are applied to the skin and allow THC and other cannabinoids to be absorbed into the body. The effects of a patch can last for several hours, and they are a discreet and easy way to consume cannabis.

Pros

Long-lasting effects

Discreet and easy to use

Can be cut into smaller pieces to control dosage

Cons

Slow onset of effects

May not be suitable for all skin types

Cannabis Suppositories

Cannabis suppositories are one of the most effective ways to consume cannabis. They provide a solid and immediate effect, as the cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the bloodstream through the mucous membranes. Suppositories are also one of the longest-lasting methods, as the effects can last up to 12 hours.

If you’re looking for a powerful and long-lasting effect, cannabis suppositories are a great option. However, they can be challenging to make at home, so you may want to purchase them from a dispensary.

Pros

Strong and immediate effects

Long-lasting effects

Cons

Can be difficult to make at home

May be uncomfortable to insert

Consuming With Inhalers

Inhalers are a discreet way to consume cannabis without worrying about the smell. You can purchase pre-filled cartridges or refillable vape pens, and most dispensaries offer a variety of strains to choose from. Start with a low dose, as inhaling cannabis can be more potent than other methods.

Pros

Discreet and easy to use

Can be purchased pre-filled or refillable

Potent effects

Cons

May not be suitable for people with lung conditions

Can be difficult to control the dosage

Cannabis can be consumed in various ways, and the best method for you will depend on your preferences and needs. Whichever method you choose, start with a low dose and increase gradually as needed.