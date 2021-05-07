Top Uses Of Delta 8 Tincture

Cannabis, while growing rapidly in popularity, is still quite a new phenomenon in the market. Despite the cannabis industry being worth many billions of dollars, many people still do not know about it, or are yet to try it for various reasons. That said, with time, this beautiful product will see increased demand and become more mainstream.

Part of the problem is the way cannabis is viewed. Many people see it only as it is depicted in popular media: as a psychoactive drug with devastating consequences on the user and their loved ones. However, that is a skewed view of reality. Cannabis is more than just a drug. It is a complex collection of hundreds of compounds, many of which have almost miraculous benefits for the body. What’s more, new benefits are being discovered every day.

The dominant chemicals in cannabis are tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, and cannabidiol, or CBD. That said, these represent only the tip of the iceberg. There are many more compounds in cannabis. Collectively, the most important compounds are known as cannabinoids, and each of these comes with its own benefits. CBD, for example, is known to alleviate anxiety, relieve stress, and even help manage depression. THC, on the other hand, while being similar to CBD in its molecular structure, bonds with different receptors in the body and causes what we have come to recognize as the ‘high’ one gets from cannabis.

That said, what many people know simply as THC is actually a group of compounds. All of these compounds have the exact same number and type of atoms in their molecular structure. However, the way the atoms are arranged changes subtly from one variant to the other, sometimes leading to entirely different effects. Such compounds, where the molecular structure can be different despite the composition being the same, are known as isomers.

The THC most popularly depicted, and the one we actually mean when we think of the high offered by THC, is delta 9 THC, so named because there is a double bond on the 9th carbon atom in the molecular chain. Another variant is delta 8 THC, where the double bond is on the 8th carbon atom in the chain. Delta 8 THC and delta 9 THC are isomers, and while they are both psychoactive, delta 8 THC delivers a less potent high.

The greatest advantage of delta 8 THC is that it relieves pain, relaxes, calms, and brings about euphoria – virtually all the good parts of delta 9 THC, but it does not cause lethargy or paranoia because its high isn’t that potent.

That’s why delta 8 is so popular. In fact, there are many ways to take it, including vape cartridges, edibles, oils, and tinctures. In this article, we will talk about tinctures. But just before you go out and buy the Fresh Bros D8 Tincture 1000mg, let’s talk a little more about the different types of tinctures and their uses.

Types of delta 8 tinctures

Balanced tinctures

We start with the balanced tincture. This is a hybrid tincture, combining the best of the other types, which we talk about below. As you might have guessed from the name, balanced delta 8 gives you a balanced experience, relaxing you while heightening your senses. This makes it perfect for those who would like to enjoy the buzz of THC while still being able to go normally about their day.

Our store uses the best extraction techniques to ensure high quality products. That means we only use high quality terpenes and do thorough lab testing to make sure you get exactly what you pay for.

Our advice is to take the balanced tincture in minimal doses and only gradually step up the dosage. This helps your body discover what works for it.

Focus Tinctures

The focus tincture is a special blend of sativa that has been designed to stimulate and energize you so you can go about your day with maximum focus. This tincture keeps your stress levels low while alleviating your anxiety. The result is that your creativity and focus receive a massive boost. The focus tincture is made of a mix of delta 8 THC, B-pinene, cadrene, and pulegone terpenes.

We always use the highest quality terpenes to ensure the effect you get in the end is the most powerful. If you want to be able to focus while maintaining a feeling of euphoria then the focus tincture is best for you.

Calmness tinctures

Finally, there is the calmness tincture. This tincture uses a mix of delta 8 THC distillate and many different terpenes, such as borneol, linalool, and nerolidol. These terpenes maximize the relaxation effect and help you chill after a long day of work.

The calmness tincture is made of an indica blend that helps you catch some sleep faster at night. All you have to do is take a couple drops just before going to bed. Another great thing about this tincture is that it is grape flavored, which gives a great balance of sweet and sour.

What benefits can you get from delta 8 tinctures?

There are many, to say the least. While a lot of the limelight has been on CBD and THC, delta 8 is rapidly gaining traction, and lots of research is being done to discover its slew of benefits. For example, one study showed that delta 8 THC improved cognitive function in lab mice while increasing their appetites. This was true even when it was taken in low doses. The side effects were also found to be negligible. There have also been studies where use of delta 8 THC reduced vomiting in children with cancer.

The truth is that there is still much research to be done on delta 8 THC. However, based on the results so far, here are some of the claimed benefits of delta 8 THC:

It relieves pain

It relaxes you

It improves your sleep

It relieves stress and anxiety

It increases sex drive

Conclusion

And with that we come to the end. As you can see, delta 8 tinctures have a lot to offer, and can help you with many issues you might have. But don’t take our word for it. Buy yourself a tincture today and find out for yourself!