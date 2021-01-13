Top 5 Cannabis Strains of All Time

If you are looking for a good time, you have come to the right place. If you have come for knowledge and wisdom, you’re still in the right place. If you have come to be a judgemental internet troll who is looking to bang on about weed being a gateway drug, you’re still in the right place. I honestly don’t give a shit – you do you, you probably think you’re living your best life and are #blessed anyway. Although there are 2 main OG strains, here are the top 5 strains of all time. You’re welcome.

Cookies Gelato

For a delicate mix of 50% Indica and 50% Sativa, this hybrid honey is all about the high. With a sweet flavour and aroma, along with an almost 28% THC content, this sugary sensation is not super recommended for novice smokers. That being said, if this is not your first ride on a j-train, you’ll be well taken care of by this minxy mix.

Hulkberry

This impressive hybrid has been around for quite a while. Ever since it was first birthed in Colorado, this prized piggy did incredibly well at the High Times Cannabis Cup. Its magical blend of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel give it an unmistakably fruity flavour but don't be fooled by the fruit, with a THC content surpassing 28% this gem will knock the shit out of you if you're not careful.

Godfather OG

This is quite possibly the world’s strongest cannabis strain, just ask the experts. With a THC content of over 34% this dude will throat punch you, but in the best way possible. This whole-body euphoria inducing bud is highly cultivated and has won awards for being the best Indica strain of all time in the past. Be respectful of the Godfather OG and don’t try prove anything here, this gentleman is capable of a whole lot more than meets the eye.

Sour Diesel

With a name that comes from being one of the most pungent strains of all time, with a strong odor of lemons, gasoline and skunk (gross, I know…). You may be wondering why it’s on my list if it’s so mank, which is fair. The reason for that is because it will give you one of the best highs of your entire life. This strain has the ability to energise, uplift and motivate, which makes it a great choice for people with mood disorders who are in need of a little pick me up.

Sweet Cream

The Sweet Cream strain is one of the best “dessert” strains around. It is deliciously sweet and will calm your shit right down. This is the perfect strain to have for a chilled evening with friends or by yourself. This Sativa-leaning strain is one of the best to keep around, for just in case you need to be swept away in a peaceful cloud of straight up serenity, yo.