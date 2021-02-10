Top 4 Reasons To Try Resolution For Your Grinder Cleaning

If you’ve been using weed for a while, then you probably know why grinding is such a necessary process. While others prefer not to do it, grinding up buds can help you get a clean burn. Plus, you can fill up a bowl much better if you do this. You can also collect kief in the process.

Those who typically grind their weed would use a tool called a grinder. This makes it easier and faster to break up the buds, which is pretty tiring and messy to do if you do it with your hands. Besides, doing it with your fingers will reduce the effectiveness because the trichomes will end up sticking to your skin. It also functions like a container where you could store it after grinding.

Grinders are usually made from metal, but some are also made from plastic. It has two chambers that can be screwed on to open or shut. The upper section is where you’ll find the ‘teeth’ that do the grinding, and the lower chamber stores the ground up herb when it falls in. Grinders can come in different designs and sizes, and even the teeth can come in other forms. It’s also interesting to note that collecting grinders is quite popular due to the various designs and rare novelty grinders that some brands release.

Grinders used to be cleaned with isopropyl alcohol and salt, which can be toxic and abrasive. This process is not only harmful to people and the environment, but it’s also going to wear down the teeth on your grinder. Instead, switching to Resolution Cleaning Gel would be a safer solution.

Here are some reasons to try using Resolution for your grinder:

Cleaning your grinder safely will help it last longer

No matter what grinder you use, how expensive it is or how collectible it may be, one thing remains clear: keeping your grinder clean is crucial if you want it to last. Cleaning your smoking gear is vital. Bongs, dab rigs, pipes, and other paraphernalia should be integrated into your lifestyle if you want to keep weed intake as a habit. This includes cleaning your grinder and all its nooks and crannies.

Grinders need cleaning because the resin buildup can collect everywhere. It can make the chambers challenging to twist open or shut, cause the parts to fall apart, and even break down the teeth.

It’s quick and easy

When you think about the process of how to clean a grinder, what do you see? You’re probably imagining it to be similar to doing the dishes. However, you can’t just put it in the dishwasher as this will not get rid of the gunk and buildup. Using the right solution is necessary. If it’s too abrasive or toxic, it might damage the grinder. However, your choice of cleaning solution should also get the resin buildup off. This can’t be achieved by toxic solutions, like alcohol and using salt to scrub it down. Using Resolution Cleaning Gel to soak the disassembled grinder for 30 seconds is enough to do the job.

Shake up the bag to activate the solution. The bag can be opened up so you can dunk all the pieces of the grinder inside. Count to 30, and then take the parts out so you can rinse them off with warm water. Then let it dry!

It’s affordable and reusable

Resolution Cleaning Gel is also affordable. Plus, you can use the solution 15 times, and it’s not just for grinders. You can also clean your glass bong, pipe rigs, jars, tools, stems, clothes, and even your hands! After using it, you can put it back in the pouch and store it away for your next use.

Safe for you and the environment

This product is completely non-toxic and will not harm your respiratory system or the environment. It only contains 3% of volatile organic compounds, while isopropyl alcohol has 100% VOC.

Conclusion

Keeping your grinder is essential as it can improve its longevity and functionality. Unfortunately, getting rid of the buildup might be trickier if you’re not using the best tools to make it easier and quicker. The solution is, well, in the solution (no pun intended). Using a great solution, like Resolution Cleaning Gel, can cut your time, effort, and expenses when cleaning up your grinder.