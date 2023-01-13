More of us are looking for natural ways to improve our general health – which is why CBD has become so popular over the last few years. This all-natural, plant-derived product has created a stir in the health and wellness world. Not only can it relieve aches and pains without the need for traditional treatment, but it can also benefit our mental health, whilst boosting various other elements to ensure our bodies are working perfectly. The range of CBD products on offer is growing rapidly, with some of the most common including CBD oil, capsules, and CBD gummies, which we will look at in more detail below.

CBD gummies

These gummies are some of the most popular when it comes to CBD products. They are just as you’d expect with your average gummy sweets, but they’re packed with all-natural health benefits. CBD gummies can be used to treat aches and pains around the body caused by chronic illness or injury and can create an anti-inflammatory effect. They can balance the endocannabinoid systems within your body to ensure they’re balanced to benefit your general health and well-being, whilst also being able to offer you relief from mental and physical symptoms of anxiety.

These gummies come in a range of flavours, so you can get your daily dose of CBD in a convenient and great-tasting way. They are also available in a range of strengths to suit you, depending on the results you’re hoping to achieve. There are a few factors that can have an impact on the CBD gummies that you choose, like the three main types of CBD that you will come across. We’ll take a closer look at these specific strains of CBD, so you can choose the best product for you.

Full-spectrum CBD

If you’re new to using CBD products, it can be difficult to differentiate the strains. Full-spectrum CBD includes all the cannabinoids, and compounds that you’d find in the cannabis plant, and also contains up to 0.3% of THC. Whilst full-spectrum products like gummies contain a trace amount of THC, you don’t have to worry about feeling high – 0.3% is the legal guideline which means manufacturers cannot exceed this amount in their products. So, whilst the THC content is there, it will not cause you to suffer any psychoactive effects.

Broad-spectrum CBD

Moving onto the broad-spectrum CBD gummies, you might be wondering what the difference is. This strain of CBD contains all the additional compounds that you’d find in the cannabis plant – like cannabinoids, for example – just like full spectrum, but the main difference is that broad-spectrum products do not contain THC. If you’re worried about THC being present within your CBD gummies, choosing a broad-spectrum product could be the best choice.

Isolate CBD

The final type of CBD gummy that you may come across could contain isolate CBD. This type of CBD is different from the first two examples we’ve looked at as the isolate option only contains CBD. It’s free from THC and other cannabinoids that you’d find in the cannabis plant. So, if you’re keen on choosing a product that focuses solely on the intake of CBD, isolate products could be the choice for you.

Which is best?

It can be difficult to make your decision when choosing a CBD product for the first time, especially when you’re choosing the best strength and quality to suit you – but don’t worry, there is a way in which you can identify a product that is great for your health.

Generally, a full-spectrum CBD product that contains cannabinoids, and THC is one of the more potent strains of CBD, as the compounds work together to create an enhanced effect, so full-spectrum may be best if you’re using CBD to treat chronic pain. The compounds in broad-spectrum CBD can also work together to create good results, but if you’re using CBD solely to reap the health benefits and to maintain balance throughout your body and mind, isolate CBD may be better for you. You should also make sure you check the CBD content of your product to make sure it’s suitable for the results you’re hoping to see.