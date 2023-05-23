Many cannabinoids have been found throughout the last few decades, but there are six prevalent forms of cannabinoids that not everyone is aware of. These six forms of cannabinoids are obtained or extracted via different processes and offer different sets of medicinal relief and benefits, which we will discuss in this article.

Phyto-cannabinoids

Phyto-cannabinoids are nothing but plant-derived cannabinoids, which differ greatly from our endo-cannabinoids. The main difference between the two is how they are obtained. To learn how both endo- and phytocannabinoids work, you need to learn how the transmission of information in our brain works.

Information transmission in the brain

The brain is like complex machinery, and the flow of information within this system is carried out by the brain cells called neurons. These neurons transmit information with the help of neurotransmitters. The neurons release the neurotransmitters at the presynaptic cell, which then flow through the synapse between the two neurons. From there, the neurotransmitters end up in the post-synaptic cells of the neurons along with the information.

For easier understanding, here is a small process flowchart:

This is how the normal transmission of information works in neurons

In the case of endo-cannabinoids, though, the process takes a 180-degree turn as they are made on demand when the postsynaptic neuron activates. Once endo-cannabinoids are released, they go to the presynaptic neuron and bind with the cannabinoid receptors there.

Phyto-cannabinoids, on the other hand, work almost similarly but are not created by our neurons; instead, they are derived from plants like cannabis.

6 horsemen of phytocannabinoids

The six major phytocannabinoids that are famous for their different kinds of effects are:

CBD-

CBD, or cannabinoids, is a non-psychoactive compound that does not cause a high. That’s because they do not interact with the cannabinoid receptors in our body. CBD is known for its health benefits against a wide range of health conditions.

THC-

THC, or 9-tetrahydrocannabinol, binds to the CB1 receptors and gives a high to its user. It helps to induce relaxation and a feeling of euphoria, which is why it is famous among recreational users.

CBN-

CBN, or cannabinol, is slightly psychoactive and is formed when the degradation of THC occurs under the influence of heat, air, and light.

CBG-

CBG, or cannabigerol, is a non-psychoactive compound known for its ability to fight inflammation, pain, and nausea. Not only that, it is also known to reduce the intraocular eye pressure caused by glaucoma.

CBC-

CBC, or cannabichromene, is a non-psychoactive compound because of its poor ability to bind with the CB1 receptors. On the other hand, it also helps to increase other endocannabinoids like the anandamide molecule, which induces a feeling of bliss.

THCV-

THCV, or tetrahydrocannabivarin, as its name suggests, is very similar to THC and causes psychoactivity if ingested in large quantities.

Conclusion

These are the six major compounds of cannabis that are famous and used for different purposes across the world.