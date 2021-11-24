Many people claim that cannabis has a wide range of benefits, including reduced pain, sleep management, and lowered stress levels. That doesn’t mean every person enjoys all ways of consuming it, though. While one person might be fine smoking cannabis regularly, others prefer to use other methods. It’s all about the personal experience and what works for you. To give you an idea of what your options are, here are some of the best ways to consume cannabis.

Water Pipes

Water pipes include bongs and hookahs and are used to smoke cannabis. They are popular because of the filtration benefit, which provides a smooth experience for the smoker without the harmful carcinogens. Plus, they are easy to use (even for beginners), and users can easily adjust how much they are consuming. For more experienced marijuana users, the gravity bong is perfect, as it creates a lot of smoke that the user inhales very quickly.

Vaping

Another way to smoke cannabis is through a vape, which uses batteries and metal coils. Like water pipes, it reduces the number of toxins inhaled and provides the user with a smooth smoking experience. They work particularly well for those who are used to smoking joints but would prefer to reduce the number of toxins.

Smoking Joints

Smoking joints is one of the most popular methods for smoking cannabis. It’s commonly used, easy, and many people find it to be an enjoyable experience. It should be noted, though, that more toxins are inhaled compared to many other methods. It involves rolling the cannabis into a paper joint and smoking it. It is common at parties when it gets passed around, as it is easy to take a small hit at a time.

Edibles

Some people don’t like smoking altogether but still enjoy marijuana use. In this case, edibles – food that contains high levels of cannabis – work well. There are loads of different types of food you can make with cannabis, and some of the most popular include brownies, cookies, and gummies. New users should be wary of eating too many edibles in one go, as it’s not always as easy to determine how much you are consuming compared to smoking.

Topicals

For those that use marijuana for the potential pain-relieving benefits, topicals work well. They aren’t exactly consumed – instead, they are applied topically to the body, usually in painful or inflamed areas. Plus, they are mostly non-psychoactive, perfect for those who don’t want the high associated with cannabis.

Capsules

Another method for consuming cannabis is taking capsules. It is the same as taking any other pill, so no smoking or eating is involved. As it is so easy to take a pill, users need to limit how many they consume. Like with edibles, it can be easy to go overboard. However, for those who want a simple method for consuming cannabis, it can work very well.

There are many different ways to consume cannabis. By learning which one works best for you, you will have a better experience overall.