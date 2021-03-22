The Best Mild Ways To Consume Cannabis

There’s no doubt that cannabis is currently one of the best ways to unwind and relax, mainly because there are virtually no side effects. The extreme popularity has also led countless cannabis lovers to start growing their own plants. If you are considering growing your own, be sure to invest in quality equipment, such as the best rosin press, a good grow tent, grow lights, and any other essentials you will need to start your venture as a cannabis grower.

When it comes to finding the best consumption method, some consumption methods pack a punch that doesn’t appeal to everyone, especially for everyday use. Fortunately, there are quite a few methods of cannabis consumption out there that are mild and far more controllable, so we have listed them for you.

Dry Herb Vapes

While tech has played a massive role in innovating almost every aspect of our daily lives, the world of tech has also innovated cannabis. The dry herb vape is quite similar to the well-known nicotine/tobacco vape devices, although the dry herb vape does not require oils or liquids but rather dry cannabis in your strain of choice. This device includes a relatively small heating chamber, and the functions allow the user to control the temperature as well. While you will feel the impacts of cannabis, the high is not nearly as potent or lengthy compared to the old-school joint.

Pipe/Bowl

A cannabis pipe or bowl is practically the same as a tobacco pipe or bowl, although some designs are far more suitable for cannabis. So it’s a great idea to get a pipe or bowl from a cannabis dispensary rather than a regular store. The main difference in design is that the entire thing is smaller, allowing the smoke flow to pack a bit more of a punch while keeping the cannabis lit for a little longer. Opting for a pipe or bowl will give you a lighter high simply because the amount of cannabis used is less than the amount used to roll a joint.

Liquid Vapes

You really shouldn’t try filling an ordinary vape device with CBD or THC oils as the device itself is created to heat specific oils. Instead, you can easily find liquid cannabis vapes, otherwise known as cannabis pens, online or at your nearest licensed cannabis dispensary. This product is similar to a dry herb vape, although the oil will last longer than dry herbs, allowing you to fill your pen a lot less often. Therefore, the liquid vape is slightly more convenient than the dry herb alternative, although some cannabis consumers prefer smoking the leafy greens above liquid products for personal preference reasons.

A World Of Edibles

We’ve all come across quite a few hilarious memes that warn us of the potency of cannabis edibles. However, when used correctly, edibles are much milder than smoking joints. And let’s face it, learning to roll a joint that actually smokes and holds itself together is a technique not everyone can master. Before opting for edibles, it is highly recommended to investigate the potency of the edibles at the dispensary instead of assuming they are all created equal. You could also consider making your own as a more controllable solution. In addition to this, patience is vital when indulging in edibles to relax as the high will be a gradual build-up rather than an instant hit. So wait at least an hour before deciding to have another.