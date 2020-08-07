Lets be frank, drug tests are frikin scary. Your job and your livelihood might literally be on the line. So there is an awful lot riding on you passing this thing and its hard to know which drug testing products will work reliably to get you through it.

TestClear are one of the older players on the market, they have been around 23 years to be exact, and are a very well-known brand with a very good reputation. To be honest, it was hard to find a bad word said about them. They have a great success rate and I couldn’t find any claims of dodgy products or rip-offs.

But we don’t want to take any chances. In this review I will be going through their products one by one. We will look at how effective they really are and if you can rely on them 100% to get the job done.

So lets get going with one of their best sellers…

Test Clear Powered Urine Kit Review

Essentially this is fake urine, the idea being that you would submit this instead of your own urine in a drug test. On their website, Test Clear claim that it has “never failed in the history of the product” – this is a pretty big claim and naturally I wanted to see if it stood up to some rigorous vetting.

The kit comes with the following:

One vial with powdered urine (not fake, this is actual urine) – this is a big deal because it means you will almost certainly pass the test if you are using real urine. Stay away from brands that use fake urine as these tend to have a lower success rate.

One 50-ml plastic medical transport vial with blue lid

One temperature strip attached to the 50-ml vial

Two air-activated heaters – you need these to bring the urine up to the correct temperature for the test and to mimic real urine.

The heaters are single-use so make sure you do this 45 min – 1 hour before the test. If you do it too early the temperature of the urine will drop, and you will have to buy more heaters or a whole other kit and do it all over again. So be sure to get the timing right.

So far, so good. But what are actual users experiencing? Are people having success with this? Let’s find out. Here are some reports from real Test Clear customers below:

My Take

The fact they are using real urine is a massive plus and it makes sense why this kit has such a high success rate. The customer reviews are all very positive seem to back up their claims. I would feel very confident using this product. It’s probably the best that I have found on the market right now.

Click here to Buy Testclear powered urine.

(Use Coupon Code “TestClear10” to save 10%)

One thing to note is that this will only work for an unsupervised drug test. If you are being supervised you can’t really mix up a batch of this stuff. Which leads us to our next products….

Supervised Test Offerings:

Toxin Rid

Toxin Rid is essentially a detox product that will help flush the toxins from your body at a much faster rate than your body would naturally. It comes in a whole range of options from a 1 day detox to 10 days. If you want to be safe the 10 day option would be the obvious choice.

The product comes in pill form and is a great choice to pass a supervised test if you have a good amount of warning time before hand.

The capsules contain all-natural ingredients – a mixture of herbs, vitamins and minerals. It can speed up the detoxification process by as much as 50% above normal levels.

When I looked at customer experiences I found that they were mostly positive, however there were definitely some negative ones in there with some people claiming they still failed a drug test after taking it. That’s why I recommend using this if you have a good amount of time before your test so you can do an at home test to see if it has worked and still have time to take further steps if you fail that.

Toxin Rid Reviews:

My take on Toxin Rid: This is a very solid option for a supervised test. It is all-natural and completely safe with overall good results from customers. Just make sure you also buy an at-home test kit to make sure you are passing before your drug test. Also give yourself plenty of time so you can take further steps if you fail the home test.

Click here to buy Toxin Rid



****Use Code “TestClear10” to save 10%.

Mega Clean Drink

This is a cleansing drink that seems to be a good option if you have a quick turnaround time before your drug test. It has a lot of very positive online user reviews and is the ‘maximum formula’ which basically means it will work like gang-busters to detox your system very quickly.

Mega Clean comes with six Toxin Rid pills. The idea is you take the pills the day before your test then take the drink on the day of. The recommended time to take the drink for maximum impact is about 3 hours before.

Be warned though – one side effect of this drink is some frequent and seriously liquid bowel movements.

Mega Clean Drink Reviews

My recommendation: I would stick with the Toxin Rid if you have a good couple of weeks notice before your test. Then take a home test and if you fail that, buy the Mega Clean. I believe the shipping time is only 2 days on the Mega Clean so make sure you buy it a few days out. Basically, the Mega Clean is a drink of last resort – if Toxin Rid doesn’t get you low enough or you only have a few days’ notice before the test.

Click here to buy Mega Clean

Hair Test Products:

Urine tests are more common than hair follicle tests, mostly because of the cost. However, hair tests happen more often than people realize and its important to have some reliable solutions on hand.

Test Clear have two main hair testing offerings. Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo is an everyday shampoo that you should begin using around 10 days before your test. You should use it at least 15 times over those 10 days – and preferably more. I recommend twice per day for 10 days to be safe.

Then on the day of the test you should use Zydot Ultra Clean – this is to be used once only and must be used on the day of the test.

So essentially, using these two products in combination is supposed to get your hair toxin free for the big day. So lets find out more about these two offerings and how effective they really are.

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

This looks pretty straightforward, you use it like normal shampoo except leave it in for 10-15 minutes between lather and rinse.

You are supposed to use the shampoo at least 15 times before you test so if you only get a few days’ notice, you will be taking a lot of showers for those few days. It seems like the important thing is how many times you use it, not how many days you use it over.

Online customer reviews and results are very positive. In fact every person I found had passed their test thanks to the shampoo. Here are some reviews that were interesting:

Click here to Buy Old Style Toxin Rid Shampoo

Zydot Ultra Clean

I kind of get the feeling this thing is ultra heavy duty. The kind of product that will really finish off any toxins that are still lingering after the old style shampoo. To be honest, its probably overkill but then again its better to be safe than take any risks with your test.

This shampoo comes with a Shampoo, Purifier and Conditioner. I think the conditioner is just to get your hair looking nice and natural again and not like you have been blasting it with chemicals in preparation for your test.

Click here to buy Zydot Ultra Clean

People have a lot of good things to say about Ultra Clean, again I couldn’t find a bad review.

My Take: If I was getting a hair follicle test I would definitely use both the Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo and the Zydot Ultra Clean. You should not take any risks with your drug test. Better to be safe and do too much than risk not passing. I was very happy to see all the great reviews for these products and feel comfortable recommending them.

If you have time I would definitely also buy a hair follicle drug testing kit to make sure that you are passing. If that comes up negative then do another round of the two shampoos – try to get as many washes with the Old Style Toxin Rid as you can before test day.

Overall Verdict and Thoughts on Test Clear

I am very happy with Test Clear. They are an older established company with a good reputation and no reports of ripoffs or dodgy products. Their products have very good reviews from customers and they seem to have an incredible success rate. On top of that all the products appear safe to use.

Here’s a recap of the strategies I would take using Test Clear products for various types of tests:

If you are doing an unsupervised urine test I would go with the powered urine kit. The main reason being that you don’t have to worry about flushing your own body in the days leading up to the test, and it’s made of real urine so its 100% reliable.

For a supervised urine test I recommend starting with Toxin rid – do the 10 day one if possible. Make sure to buy a home urine test kit and make sure you are passing that after finishing the toxin rid cycle. If you are still not passing then follow it up with a Mega Clean drink, that should completely flush out your system. If you don’t have much warning – say only a few days, I would go directly with the Mega Clean drink.

For a hair test – Use the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo in the days leading up to the test. Be sure to use it at least 15 times for maximum results. The on the day of the test, use the Zydot Ultra Clean to finish things off.

TestClear Coupon Code

To get 10% off your TestClear purchase, first click here, then use the code “TestClear10” at checkout.