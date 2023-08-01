In recent years, society’s perception of marijuana has evolved, thanks largely to countless studies proving its medicinal benefits for various illnesses, pains, and conditions.

Those who rely on marijuana for symptom management can now even get a discount in Florida medical card to help make treatment more affordable and accessible.

Here are just a few of the many conditions that can be managed and treated effectively with the use of medical marijuana, helping to break the stigma and benefit countless people across the globe.

Chronic Pain Management

Any chronic pain caused by arthritis, fibromyalgia, nerve damage, or certain injuries, can often be alleviated through the use of marijuana. Both the CBD and THC compounds have been linked to our bodies’ pain receptors, offering very effective pain relief.

Marijuana has often proven more effective than traditional pain-relief medication, which can not only be addictive, but often results in damage to our digestive tracts as well, making CBD and THC a safer solution for many.

Keep in mind that not all conditions will benefit from marijuana use, and that it’s best to consult with your healthcare provider before turning to this (or any other) type of treatment.

Insomnia and Sleep Disorders

Poor sleep can be an underlying cause of many physical and mental health issues. Anyone who struggles with insomnia, other sleep disorders, or even just poor sleeping habits, in general, might benefit from medical marijuana as well.

CBD, in particular, is known to help with sleep-related issues, and can help reduce anxiety and leave you feeling calm and sleepy – perfect for a bedtime routine!

However, it’s also important that you get in touch with a sleep specialist to diagnose and treat the underlying issue with your sleep. Using marijuana indefinitely as a band-aid for the problem can ultimately lead to a reliance on it without solving the actual problem.

Anxiety and Depression

Aside from just achieving a sleepy calmness before bed, you also can lean on CBD for anxiety as well as depression, and some other mental health issues, if you use it in the right way.

CBD is specifically helpful due to its anxiolytic properties – these will promote a sense of calmness and can help reduce anxious feelings.

However, THC can be a little more unpredictable in patients with anxiety and depression and should be used with a little more caution to avoid potentially exacerbating symptoms.

Glaucoma

Glaucoma, an eye condition that is associated with intense pressure in and behind the eyes is another condition that can be managed with medical marijuana. Some of the symptoms of glaucoma can be extremely unpleasant and often debilitating if not treated.

Marijuana can reduce pressure and, as a domino effect, help to reduce pain. It’s also effective in reducing the nausea that is often associated with glaucoma.

However, this is only symptom-treatment, and will not help in tackling the root of the problem. This is why medical marijuana is recommended as an aid, but traditional treatments (like eye-drops and potential surgeries) need to be incorporated as well.