Six Types of Pain CBD Can Help With

Chronic healthcare issues are hard to manage, given multiple symptoms and complications. Many cannot afford expensive treatment, whereas therapy approaches narrow down for others as their healthcare issues worsen. Thus patients battling chronic healthcare conditions like cancer, arthritis, neuropathic pain, migraine, etc., encounter many challenges, with pain being a common complication.

Though it varies in intensity among patients, many patients struggle with chronic pain. So when mainstream therapies cannot root out the symptoms, patients explore other therapeutic options. Many rely on addictive drugs like opioids, morphine, codeine, oxycodone, and others. But they are expensive, addictive, and trigger other side effects.

Cannabidiol for Pain Management

If you’ve exhausted all the other options and are looking for something that might help manage your pain, look into CBD oil. Cannabidiol is a less risky, natural, and non-addictive pain management alternative. It is a type of oil that comes from the Cannabis Sativa plant. Many research studies support its effectiveness in pain management based on its anti-inflammatory, anti-psychotic, anti-emetic, neuroprotective, and antioxidant properties. It interacts with the nervous system and modifies the functions of endocannabinoid receptors, which are responsible for generating pain sensations.

Nonetheless, cannabidiol is a better substitute for drugs with several long-term side effects. It is also less expensive, with a bottle of 6000mg CBD oil merely costing $129. So why not give it a try? You can apply oil to the surface of the affected area and massage it.

The following sections further explore how cannabidiol oil offers some relief from chronic pain.

Migraine

Migraine is a healthcare condition with moderate to severe throbbing and pounding pain on one side of the brain. It can also spread to both sides of the brain or involve the neck and face muscles. The exact cause is unknown, but scientific studies reveal that it is the outcome of abnormal activities in the brain that affect its neurotransmitters, neurons, blood vessels, and cognitive activities.

Migraine is so common that one in fifteen men and one in five females suffer from it globally. And pain-relieving medications like ibuprofen, aspirin, and paracetamol only offer temporary relief. Thus many also use anti-depression medicines, opioids, Botox injections, and anti-seizure drugs when their pain is beyond tolerance. But many of these drugs also have various side effects. For instance, ibuprofen can cause several gastrointestinal issues like nausea, diarrhea, constipation, dizziness, heartburn, and stomach pain. In comparison, cannabidiol oil is a safer and more effective option.

Neuropathic pain

Neuropathic pain occurs when the nervous system experiences damage and malfunction. The central nervous system has receptors and nerves throughout the body, including fingers, toes, legs, and arms. So a malfunctioning or damaged nerve from anywhere can invoke the pain center. Neuropathic pain has a sharp, sudden, throbbing, shooting, and burning sensation.

Patients use physiotherapy, medicines, psychological counseling, surgery, or a combination of these approaches to deal with neuropathic pain. But these approaches have their disadvantages. Even if you choose non-invasive and safe options like physiotherapy and psychological counseling, expenses and frequent visits to a healthcare expert are unavoidable. So cannabidiol oil is a cost-effective alternative. Its application is also simple and easy.

Cancer

Pain is one of the underlying symptoms of cancer. It happens when the tumor grows and presses on nearby cells, nerves, tissues, bones, and organs. Thus pain sensation indicates damage as cancerous cells multiply and outnumber. Cancerous cells also release chemicals that cause inflammation and pain. For instance, targeted therapy and chemotherapy can cause pain and inflammation. Radiation therapy and surgery are also invasive and painful. Patients experience sudden pain flares during and after going surgery and radiation therapy. In short, pain is unavoidable when battling cancer.

That is why patients search for safe pain management alternatives like cannabidiol. Since cannabidiol has anti-inflammatory, anti-depressant, and anti-anxiety properties, it offers some relief from painful treatment procedures.

Arthritis

Arthritis is a degenerative healthcare condition that causes swelling, pain, inflammation, tenderness, and stiffness in skeletal joints. Since arthritis is a degenerative change in skeletal structure, there is no absolute cure. Treatments aim to minimize inflammation and pain and maintain the functions of joints and muscles. But it depends upon the condition of your illness and associated symptoms. Thus medicines like aspirin, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and other anti-inflammatory work for some and provide temporary relief from pain. However, some cannot do without invasive and risky procedures like joint immobilization. This procedure stops the movement of an affected joint to protect it from further damage.

But you cannot just repeat such painful procedures for every affected joint. Thus many rely on less risky alternatives like cannabidiol. Massage with cannabidiol oil will improve blood circulation and relax muscles and joints. In addition, the anti-inflammatory and muscle-relaxant qualities of cannabidiol oil will further add to your relief.

Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a musculoskeletal healthcare condition that causes pain and discomfort all over the body. Fatigue, sleep disturbances, and mood swings are also common symptoms of fibromyalgia that further amplify pain and pain perception. Fibromyalgia treatment is multimodal, including pain reliever medicines, aerobic and muscle strengthening exercises, counseling, behavioral therapy, medication, massage, and yoga. Cannabidiol is another promising addition to the list that offers relief and changes pain perception. Studies suggest that cannabidiol trigger serotonin receptors. These receptors have many functions, among which better sleep, happiness, and emotional stability help with fibromyalgia pain.

Systematic inflammation

Inflammation is an immune response and defense mechanism to dangerous stimuli like harmful pathogens, toxic compounds, cell damage, and infections. So the immune system triggers mass production of inflammatory cells and cytokines that further increase inflammation to trap pathogens and foreign agents. But chronic inflammation also has side effects. It breaks the protective blood barrier of the brain. As a result, the immune establishes a direct communication link with the central nervous system. That is why internal wear and tear incidents invoke pain sensation via receptors like the endocannabinoid. Cannabidiol oil also interacts with endocannabinoid sensory receptors. Therefore, it modifies their activities and blocks pain sensation.

Conclusion

Symptoms and side effects of chronic healthcare issues can be challenging. But living with a chronic illness is more miserable if you do not have any option that offers and ensures a cure. In such cases, cannabidiol is a promising alternative that helps patients manage painful symptoms of their healthcare issues. Cannabidiol has many benefits compared to expensive medications and therapy procedures. So give it a try if you are battling chronic pain.