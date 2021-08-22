Several Fun Ways to Get Your Daily Dose of CBD

CBD is quite a versatile substance, remaining stable in various forms and temperatures, and even when dissolved into various other substances. There are also quite a lot of ways to get CBD into your system, ranging from the sublingual application to ingestion and even inhalation. All of these options mean that there are quite a lot of fun ways to get your CBD every day.

That said, it’s important to note that different CBD consumption methods will have different levels of bioavailability. So if you are on CBD as part of your medical treatment, make sure you stick to the method of consumption and the dosage recommended to you by your doctor. But for everyone else, here are some of the most fun ways to get CBD into your system.

CBD through vapor

Vaping is a popular method to get CBD into your system, and there’s a lot to love about it. On top of being fast and convenient, vaping also offers plenty of options to help you customize the experience. The vaping device and flavor of e-liquid you choose to use can have a great impact on how your vaping experience will go. And if you have never gotten into vaping before, there are disposable CBD vape pens out there that are very beginner friendly. Just buy one and follow the instructions on the label, no previous experience or fancy equipment is required.

If you have already mastered vaping and are looking for ways to delve deeper, there are plenty of other devices that allow you to send CBD into your lungs. Try using a dab rig combined with CBD wax, or check all the other CBD bongs and vaporizers available in the market.

CBD through candy

How about satisfying your sweet tooth and your CBD needs all in one go? There are hundreds of CBD candy options available on the market that can help you achieve just that. All thanks to the aforementioned versatility of CBD products, which makes it possible to add both CBD isolates and full-spectrum CBD to all sorts of delicious sweets.

Popular edible sweet options include CBD chocolate, gummies, lollipops, gum, mint, and more. You can also find less obvious options, such as CBD cake mixes, jam, honey sticks, and even CBD sodas. And yes, let’s be honest, soda is just liquid candy at this point.

If you don’t want to pay extra for these edibles, you can always just get full spectrum CBD and get to cooking on your own. Most of these are pretty easy to make at home if you have some skill in the kitchen.

CBD through beverages

Why not sit back on a nice Saturday after mowing the lawn and enjoy a nice cold can of CBD beer? Yes, it exists. So do CBD tea, coffee, sparkly water, wine, and — as mentioned — CBD sodas. These infused drinks all make varying amounts of sense when it comes to whether or not CBD actually enhances their flavor, but they can all be fairly fun to experiment with.

CBD beer and coffee are particularly worthwhile. That’s because hemp is a very similar plant to hops, which is crucial for beer production. As a result, brewers have had an interest in hemp and CBD beer long before both topics became trendy, and there are plenty of interesting brews of hemp beer out there.

As for CBD coffee, it’s a good solution for people who want their morning coffee but don’t want the anxiety-boosting effects of caffeine. Mixing CBD into it essentially neutralizes that problem. You can add CBD to your coffee yourself, or get a bag of CBD-infused ground coffee.