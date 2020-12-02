Reviewing the King Palm Vanilla-Flavored Gold Leaf Cone

King Palm has always been one step ahead when it comes to all-natural wraps and weed cones. Now, they’ve taken cannabis luxury to a whole new level by introducing their vanilla-flavored Gold Leaf Mini Roll. This one-gram pre-rolled leaf wrap comes coated in real shimmering 24-karat gold to give your smoke sesh a dose of indulgence and a whiff of elegance.

Today, I’m taking an in-depth look at the King Palm Vanilla Creme Gold Leaf Mini Roll to see if it’s actually as luxurious as it appears.

The Look

At first glance, you can tell this gold cone is a fancy one. The packaging that it comes in is high-end, with a translucent “GOLD” lettering going down the front, giving you just a slight sneak peek at the gold inside.

When opened, you’ll discover not only a gold-wrapped Mini Roll but an acrylic packing stick and humidity pack as well. The humidity pack ensures that your palm leaf stays nice and fresh, even if you decide to keep it in the package for a while. King Palm includes a bamboo packing stick with every one of their rolls, but this clear acrylic one is as classy as it gets. No matter what you’re packing, using this high-end packing stick will enhance your experience tenfold.

The roll itself is delicately hand-wrapped with a single sheet of edible 24-karat gold. My Mini Roll’s gold sheet was perfectly laid around the wrap, not a tear or crinkle in sight. As soon as I saw this gold-covered leaf cone, I was ready to start smoking.

The Materials

Before I dive into the actual smoke itself, let’s talk about the materials that King Palm uses for these gold-wrapped leaf cones. In general, King Palm relies on an all-natural aesthetic, free of any chemicals, tobacco, glues, and dyes. Their Vanilla Creme Gold Leaf Mini Roll is no exception: this roll is 100% clean, natural, and safe to consume.

Though you may have never smoked gold before, I promise, this stuff is edible-quality gold leaf. Edible gold is extremely common in baking and cooking, so why not smoking, too?

Don’t worry, the Vanilla Creme flavors of this roll aren’t on the actual gold itself. Instead, King Palm chooses to put a terpene-infused flavor capsule right into the cornhusk filter of the gold cone’s tip. Doing this allows for the flavors to come with each hit and not every time your lips touch the filter. You can choose to activate these flavors any time you want, whether it’s before your smoke or during. Not to mention, the cornhusk filters themselves are incredible: they’re durable, cooling, and allow for ample, uninterrupted airflow.

The Smoking Experience

While the packaging was exciting, the actual smoke is what I was truly looking forward to. The gold cone comes pre-rolled so all you have to do is pack your ground weed using the acrylic packing stick they include. After packing, I decided to see what the wrap tasted like on its own, first, before I activated the Vanilla Creme flavored tip.

Surprisingly, the gold wrap didn’t disturb the flavors of my flower whatsoever, and neither did the palm leaf underneath. If anything, it only enhanced it! After a few super smooth puffs, I squeezed the filter between my fingers until I heard the flavor capsule pop. Almost immediately, I could smell subtle, sweet flavors that reminded me of classic Laffy Taffy. Not too overwhelming and pairing beautifully with the flavors of my flower, I couldn’t believe how great these rolls tasted.

As I lit the wrap, it burned perfectly evenly and extremely slowly. The Mini Rolls themselves hold up to a gram of flower, but this thing burned like it had several grams packed inside. Even a seasoned smoker like myself had trouble finishing the whole thing in one sitting (but trust me, I did). From start to finish, King Palm’s vanilla-flavored 24k gold blunt cone treated me like royalty and I couldn’t complain in the slightest.

A Truly Golden Smoke

This one-gram gold-wrapped Mini Roll has got to be one of the best ways to treat yourself in 2021. From the delicious Vanilla Creme flavor to the smokable gold and everything in between, King Palm’s gold cones are, quite literally, the perfect smoke. And for only $15, they’re an incredible option for any celebration or whenever you’re hoping to enhance your daily smoke.

While other brands have tried their hand at gold joints and gold rolling papers, none of them compare in quality, appearance, or ease to the ones that King Palm handcrafts. Simply put, King Palm’s Vanilla Creme Gold Mini Rolls produce a truly golden smoke that every stoner should indulge in.