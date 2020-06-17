PURE WHITE LABEL HEMP CBD LOGISTICS

Honest Hemp™ is the leading wholesale & white label provider of THC free Phyto cannabinoid-rich organic industrial hemp products. Save time and money by purchasing completed and professionally formulated CBD products.

All you need to start your journey is an idea and the power of vision. At Honest Hemp we can help mould that vision into something real helping you every step of the way to create a brand success story we can both be proud of! We understand each customer is different so we offer a bespoke service in which YOU get to choose, so whether you need help across all elements of the process, from branding to product development to production itself, or whether you simply need a helping hand with labelling or even compliance you can trust Honest Hemp to get you where you need to be. Unlike many of our competitors our support does not stop the moment your product comes off the production line and whilst we will not be beaten on price or quality, we also pride ourselves on unbeatable client support and after sales service.

CBD LOGISTICS WHOLESALE

CBD LOGISTICS would like to transform the world in cooperation We do have a broad customer base worldwide and distribute our products to pharmaceutical companies, wholesalers and online nutritional web shops. We even supply our products to the cosmetic and food industry. We like to work with different manufacturers of CBD-containing products to vary our product range.

For each individual product batch an analysis certificate is created. This certificate shows that all performed tests checked the content of CBD and other cannabinoids in our products. In addition, all products transported by us are certified to determine the microbiological and chemical purity as well as the content of residues.

What is CBD?

CBD (Cannabidiol) is a powerful, non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in hemp oil. It is regularly separated from mechanical hemp plants that are normally high in CBD and different phytochemicals. It is the most common of more than 80 distinctive cannabinoids found in characteristic hemp.

Quality and Pureness of CBD

CBDPure oils are made with non-GMO hemp, developed in Colorado by neighborhood ranchers. Our hemp oil is insignificantly handled by keeping the most elevated natural guidelines at each progression of our developing, collecting, and packaging process. At the point when you purchase a CBDPure item, you are purchasing the most perfect CBD oil from common sources, that is 100% liberated from any engineered or counterfeit fixings. We test each bunch of oil that we procedure to guarantee that it satisfies the immaculateness guidelines that we request.

We emphasize quality control testing at every stage of the manufacturing process. We start when the hemp plants are still in the soil, and follow them as they travel to our extraction facility. We at that point mix our CBD oil with unadulterated MCT oil and send it to an outsider lab for review to wrap everything up.

Top Benefits of CBD

CBD For Health

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is gotten from the Cannabis plant. It has numerous helpful advantages and can be utilized to facilitate the side effects of conditions, for example, tension, epilepsy, and malignancy. Numerous CBD items just contain follow measures of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), so they won’t cause you to feel high. THC is the psychoactive cannabinoid in pot. While there are a lot of CBD oils and colors available today, it’s imperative to realize that not every one of them are made equivalent. There are at present no over-the-counter (OTC) CBD items affirmed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and a few items may not be as powerful or solid as others. Remember that everybody reacts to CBD in an unexpected way. Along these lines, as you evaluate items, it’s imperative to take note of any positive or negative responses.

Why CBD Good For your Skin?

Known for its recuperating properties, “cannabidiol offers some genuine cancer prevention agent and mitigating benefits which can be valuable in rewarding skin concerns like aggravation, dryness and free extreme harm NYC-based aesthetician and founder of her own eponymous skincare line.

CBD might also be effective in fighting acne as it helps reduce the production of sebum in the skin. Additionally, studies indicate that cannabidiol may be effective in treating eczema and psoriasis as well.

While the research on CBD’s benefits is fairly limited, it’s generally considered safe to use topically. Another essential step is to determine the amount of CBD in a product. For example, in the event that you are searching for salves and oils for relief from discomfort or tension, the CBD rate should be higher so as to be compelling.

CBD is a Powerful Painkiller

In 1997, a study published in the European Journal of Pharmacology showed that the endocannabinoid system was deeply involved in managing pain.

Today, CBD has become renowned for its painkilling properties.

CBD can help manage pain in many different ways.

First of all, studies have shown that CBD can temporarily stop the absorption of anandamide, a chemical that helps dampen pain signals in the brain.

This transitory increment in anandamide can have different impacts, one of them being decreased torment sensations.

Secondly, CBD has been shown to be a powerful anti-inflammatory (we’ll explore this in more detail below).

By reducing the inflammation caused by conditions such as arthritis, for example, CBD is also able to reduce the painful symptoms caused by the condition.

CBD FOR PETS

WHY USE CBD FOR PETS? A characteristic item made with basic non-poisonous fixings that you can like providing for your adored creatures, pet CBD oil is a characteristic method to enable your textured companions to appreciate a similar way of life profits by CBD that you experience! Our pet products come in three concentrations, so your dog or cat can get just the right serving for their size. Yes, your four-legged friend also has an endocannabinoid system that’s capable of interfacing with CBD — and with formulations based on pet size, you can ensure they get the best possible effect.











