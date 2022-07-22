Puffco Proxy Review

Puffco released the Puffco Proxy in the summer of 2022 and equipped it with a 3D concrete chamber and a lightweight glass pipe. People enjoy the Puffco Proxy’s terpene flavor profiles and mellow hits compared to the Puffco Peak Pro.

This review does not include information about how the Puffco Proxy works with the water bubbler or flower bowl. This review takes place shortly after the release of the Puffco Proxy. Please continue reading to hear our take on what we think about this product and how it functions.

How Does the Price of the Puffco Proxy Compare?

They appropriately priced the Puffco Proxy at 299 USD. the reason we consider this pricing appropriate is that it’s a new release, high-end portable device from the halls of Puffco. If you would like to try it out worry free The Puffco Proxy also comes with a 60-day trial, and lifetime trade ins when you buy the Proxy at To the Cloud Vapor Store.

The Puffco Proxy’s Packaging

Your Puffco Proxy will arrive in a travel case with a magnetic compartment to store extracts. This travel case is portable yet sturdy to keep your device safe when traveling. However, considering the price of the Puffco Proxy, the company could have splurged on a more durable case to hold the device. In addition, there are cheaper vaporizers on the market come with a more durable travel case than the Puffco Proxy.

The Parts of the Puffco Proxy’s Build

The Puffco Proxy has a base, 3D chamber, and a glass pipe system. the Puffco Proxy has a base that is made from rubberized silicone and holds the device’s internal battery, among other key functions.

You the 3D chamber insert into the Puffco Proxy’s base. They crafted this piece from an external alloy with a glazed ceramic interior.

The glass pipe system on your Puffco Proxy is similar to a standard glass pipe. However, this pipe system is lightweight and durable.

What Does the Puffco Proxy Include?

The following are features that come with your Puffco Proxy.

The device’s base

3D Chamber

Glass pipe system

Charger

Dab Tool

Q-Tips

Dimensions of the Puffco Proxy

The following are the dimensions of the Puffco Proxy.

Base: 2.8″ x 1.6″ (in.) and 2.3 (oz.)

OEM Pipe: 5” (in.)

Base and Pipe: 4.6 (oz.)

3D Chamber: .5” x .5” (in.)

Puffco Proxy’s 3D Chamber

This 3D chamber uses heat tracers to maintain temperature and adjust heating parameters while you smoke. This 3D chamber also helps preserve the flavor of your extracts and keeps them lasting longer.

Steps to Use the Puffco Proxy

Follow the steps below to get the most out of your Puffco Proxy’s vaporizer session.

Charge your device as soon as possible Add your extracts to the 3D chamber and close its carb cap Hold down your device’s home button for three seconds Adjust your temperature by clicking the home button Double Click to begin a session Enjoy Power down the device by holding the home button for three seconds Swab the chamber with a Q-tip to clean it after your session

Puffco Proxy Sessions

It will take your Puffco Proxy 30 seconds to reach the desired temperature. Then, your session will last 45 seconds.

If you need more time to enjoy your extracts, you can double tap your home button for an additional 10 seconds. However, if you add too much extract, your Puffco Proxy will overheat because it’s not intended for long sessions.

You can also enhance your session by using the Puffco Proxy’s disco mode to enjoy several RGB lights while you puff.

Puffco Proxy Temperature Settings

The Puffco Proxy has four main low heat settings.

Blue: 490 °F

Green: 510°F

Red: 530°F

White: 545°F

The Quality of the Puffco Proxy’s Vapor

The Puffco Proxy gives you smooth and mellow vapor when you hit. However, after two to three hits, your vapor will feel harsher. You can take big hits or small draws of the Puffco Proxy with no draw resistance.

Puffco Proxy’s App Quality

The Puffco Proxy does not come with an app. However, hopefully, future generations of the Puffco and app will be added. An app would benefit the Puffco Proxy because you need to power it down manually, and the device only has four heat settings.

Another reason the Puffco Proxy could benefit from an app is because you only have the home button to use the device. Therefore, an app for this device could help you gauge your sessions easier.

How Long Does the Puffco Proxy’s Battery Last?

Unfortunately, the Puffco Proxy does not have an automatic shutoff which can affect your battery life. Also, you can’t get excessive back-to-back sessions when you use the Puffco Proxy. However, one benefit to using the Puffco Proxy is that you get a warning light when your battery runs low.

Also, you can use your Puffco Proxy after only charging it for an hour. The battery charges up quickly so you can start your session again. The Puffco Proxy doesn’t have the best battery life, but this problem is not too horrible considering how fast it charges.

Puffco Proxy’s Modular Design

Despite the downsides of the Puffco Proxy, a huge redeeming factor of the device is its modularity. For example, you can take the base of the Puffco Proxy and use it on another pipe with similar dimensions to the device.

How Portable is the Puffco Proxy?

Although the Puffco Proxy is smaller than the Puffco peak, this device is not more portable than the other. The Proxy does not fit comfortably in your pocket, and you must bring your portable vaporizer case if you want to travel with it. Otherwise, you could risk breaking your device in your pocket.

How Easy is it to Clean the Puffco Proxy

the Puffco Proxy is very easy to clean. This fact is thanks to the low-temperature settings and the use of ceramic. You’ll have no trouble with buildup if you use your Q-tip to clean your chamber after every session.

Will the Puffco Proxy Appeal to Herb Vape Purists?

The difference between the Puffco Proxy and the Puffco Peak Pro is exactly why the Proxy will appeal to a new type of customer. Herb vape purists can enjoy the Puffco Proxy because of its mellow hits and new-age design kind of like they would a portable herb vaporizer.

The Puffco Proxy will give you a high-quality taste Without overwhelming you with vapor. But if you want to take large dabs you can do that too with the right set up and rig.