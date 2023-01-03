CBD products are becoming increasingly popular across many states in America- and Plain Jane is one of the leading brands helping steer the market forward. In this Plain Jane CDB review, we look at the company and a few of its core products to see how good they are and how they compare to other CBD products out there.

What Is Plain Jane CBD?

Plain Jane CBD is based in Medford, Oregon, and specializes in hemp flower and pre-rolls. It is an online boutique-style company that takes a refreshing approach to hemp-based marketing.

The company launched in July 2019 on music star Post Malone’s birthday. The artist is heavily involved in the brand and was a big part of the original concept.

All the hemp flowers are sourced locally in Southern Oregon from family-run farms. The idea was to make high-quality CBD products easily available and affordable. More than 75,000 happy customers have since enjoyed Plain Jane’s CBD cigarettes, pre-rolls, oils, and more.

The Brand’s Products

Plain Jane makes and sells all kinds of products using a hemp CBD flower base. CBD cigarettes are the most popular option- with the pre-rolls shining as the highlight of the brand’s impressive portfolio.

See below for reviews of some of the top products sold by Plain Jane CBD.

Overall Review of Plain Jane CBD

To sum things up, Plain Jane is one of the best CBD providers in the US today. It may have started small, but it has quickly become a trusted and much-loved brand supported across the country by cannabis fans.

The brand uses low cannabis content with high impact, supporting restful sleep and even relieving superficial physical pain in users. It is not an FDA-approved medical treatment, but the reviews speak for themselves.

As a customer, people can expect good service, fast shipping, and excellent product. There isn’t much about Plain Jane not to like- whether you are a first-time CDB user or a seasoned expert.

Pros

The biggest pro of all is the high-quality products across the board. Plain Jane’s hemp flower is high quality, tasty, and subtle- which works perfectly for the types of CBD products on offer.

Many of Plain Jane’s products have pain-relieving effects for all kinds of ailments. Although they are not FDA-approved, customers all seem to agree that the impact is tangible- and many people swear by it as an alternative source of pain relief.

Plain Jane has stylish packaging, and the design lends itself to subtle use. Many CBD brands are loud and out there- which is fine for some, but for those who want to use hemp flower products discreetly, Plain Jane is an excellent choice.

Other benefits that pop up time and time again in Plain Jane customer reviews include mood-boosting qualities and sleep assistance. Again- the products are not technically approved as a treatment for any of these issues, but they do seem to provide therapeutic relief- based on what previous users say online.

The customer service is excellent. Buyers have a great user experience through the website, and the brand focuses heavily on consumer engagement.

Cons

There are so many options that figuring out the best product for you can seem a little overwhelming if you don’t know exactly what you are looking for when you visit the website.

Also, some of the prices are a bit questionable and confusing when you compare them to other products sold by the brand.

The Brand’s Standout Features

Here is a little more information about the best bits of Plain Jane that make the brand a top choice for CBD lovers across the country.

High-Quality Hemp Flower

Hemp flowers drive all CBD products- but they are not all created equally. Plain Jane offers

Plain Jane hemp is one of the best-tasting products we have tried- with a slightly sweet flavor that comes through the classic earthy taste people expect. It is quite literally mouth-watering- and has an instantly noticeable effect and efficiency despite the low cannabis levels.

There are several flavors available, from lemon-lime to sour space candy- but the specific strain of flower remains the same and does not seem to waver in quality.

Huge Product Selection

Something you are never short of at Plain Jane is choice. The product range is exceptional- with every possible style of CDB use covered. Plain Jane hemp cigarettes, pre-rolls, CBD oil for vaping, and every chewable gummy delivers the full spectrum CBD effect in a way to suit everyone.

The sheer volume of choices can be confusing for new consumers, but we view the huge range of affordable products as a clear benefit.

Premium Quality at Budget Prices

Surprisingly, Plain Jane is one of the best-priced brands on the CBD market- despite having some confusing costs, to begin with. Overall, the quality of the products compared to the price tags is excellent.

The vast majority of things on offer can be bought using special deals and discounts, and if you sign up as a member, there are even more cost benefits.

Brand Focus on Customer Experience

Review of Specific Plain Jane Products

Plain Jane sells many varieties of CBD cigarettes and beyond. The choice is astounding, but a few products shine above the rest.

Here is a quick overview of some of the top sellers to help you understand what Plain Jane is all about and what it is offering.

Plain Jane Delta 8 CBD Flower

The Delta 8 strain of Plain Jane’s hemp flower is one of the best we have tried. It is smooth, tastes great, and gives a light but noticeable buzz that helps with all kinds of ailments. Users who prefer to roll their own joints and cigarettes buy this product- which comes in a colorful, attractive package.

It is one of several hemp strains offered by the brand- but it stands out as the best choice for daytime use. The smell is subtle, but the taste is powerful- with peppery, grassy tones people love.

Another great thing about this product is the price. It starts at just $7 a gram- which is reasonable for a flower of this quality. Wholesale purchase prices are also available for those who qualify- coming in at around $800 per pound depending on the deal.

Plain Jane CBD Pre-Rolled Joints

CBD pre-rolls are what Plain Jane is best known for in the cannabis world. There are several varieties- which vary in strength, size, and style. The packaging also varies- with loud and proud options for bold users- and more subdued, discreet versions for those who use cannabinoids on the DL.

You get the full spectrum CBD experience using these pre-rolled joints, and they are super convenient. They cost a bit more per gram than buying the flower as it comes- but that is pretty normal for this type of product.

Plain Jane’s pre-rolls have mood-boosting qualities- and can also help with relaxation and stress levels. Having them ready to go is a huge bonus- especially for those who don’t like to (or don’t know how to) roll themselves.

Plain Jane Delta 8 THC Gummies

You don’t have to smoke to enjoy the effects of THC these days- thanks to Plain Jane. Many people enjoy the feeling they get from CBD products but don’t like smoking- and these gummies are the perfect solution.

The rose-colored gummies look like your everyday candies- with a soft, chewy, enjoyable texture. They are coated with sugar dusting- giving them a sweet flavor completely void of any cannabis taste.

Each bottle contains 50 gummies and costs $65.99. It is a great price for the quality and quantity- costing just a little over a dollar for each one. One is enough to get the subtle effects desired to help with a bad mood or general aches and pains.

Plain Jane CBD Vape Capsules

Vaping is the new black- and more people are switching to this ‘cleaner’ way to use every day. CBD vape capsules give you a slow release of cannabinoids without the fuss of lighting up and the lingering after-smell of smoking.

Plain Jane’s CBD oil works in most standard vapes, so you don’t need to buy a new one just to enjoy this great product.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Plain Jane products legal in the USA?

Yes, they are. All products derived from hemp flowers that stick to regulations are allowed in all states.

How much CBD is in Plain Jane’s products?

Plain Jane CBD products have a low THC level- the maximum is 0.3%. It is a light hemp flower with a soft, subtle taste and effect. All products are under the legal limit for CDB products in the USA.

Is Plain Jane CBD a reliable brand?

Of all the hemp-based brands in America, Plain Jane is one of the most recognizable and highly recommended. Like this Plain Jane review, most feedback is overwhelmingly positive for the service and products.

Are Plain Jane products good value for money?

Plain Jane offers several deals and discounts and has generally affordable prices. Some of the pricing is a little confusing, but overall, there is nothing that stands out as wildly over-priced. Compared to some other brands, Plain Jane maintains an excellent balance between quality and cost.

Plain Jane CBD Review Summary

Across the board, Plain Jane CBD is an impressive company. It is huge within the CBD-using community for good reason- and continues to grow in reputation and class.

This Plain Jane CBD review- like so many others- shows the brand to be highly recommendable to anyone looking for a better experience when buying and using low-level THC products.