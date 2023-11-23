The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, widely known as the MORE Act, represents a significant and transformative piece of proposed U.S. federal legislation. Introduced by Jerry Nadler on May 28, 2021, this legislation aims to bring about substantial changes in the legal and social landscape surrounding cannabis in the United States. The House of Representatives passed the bill for the second time on April 1, 2022, marking a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to reshape policies related to marijuana.

History and Financial Implications of the MORE Act

The legislative journey of the MORE Act status dates back to the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2019/2020. Introduced to the House of Representatives by Jerry Nadler and to the Senate by Kamala Harris on July 23, 2019, this marked a pivotal moment as a congressional committee approved a bill to end federal marijuana prohibition for the first time in history. The bill gained further traction and ultimately passed in the House with a 228–164 majority on December 4, 2020.

Jerry Nadler reintroduced an updated version of the MORE bill to Congress on May 28, 2021, as the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021. The House Committee on the Judiciary referred the decriminalize marijuanas bill for a vote by the House on September 30, 2021. Subsequently, on April 1, 2022, the bill passed in the House with a 220-204 vote, underscoring the continued momentum for cannabis reform.

The MORE Act carries substantial financial implications, particularly in reducing federal expenditures associated with marijuana-related crimes. The New York Times notes that due to decreased law enforcement activity and prison costs, the bill could result in savings amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates a significant reduction in the deficit by almost $3 billion over ten years.

Provisions of the MORE Act

The MORE Act comes with a comprehensive set of provisions designed to address both the criminal and social justice aspects associated with cannabis. One of its key provisions involves the federal legalization of marijuana by removing cannabis and THC from the Controlled Substances Act, a move that has far-reaching implications for the status of marijuana at the federal level. Moreover, the MORE Act emphasizes the expungement of convictions related to cannabis offenses, reflecting a commitment to rectifying the consequences of past legal actions.

The act explicitly prohibits the denial of federal benefits based on an individual’s use or possession of cannabis or prior convictions related to cannabis offenses. This prohibition extends to various federal public benefits, including loans, grants, contracts, welfare, unemployment, food assistance, and protections under immigration laws. The legislation aims to ensure that individuals are not unfairly disadvantaged due to their association with cannabis.

To address the economic aspects of cannabis legalization, the MORES Act proposes the creation of cannabis tax and grant programs. These programs would be funded by a 5% tax on cannabis products, excluding prescription medications derived from cannabis. The funds generated would be directed towards critical initiatives, including the Community Reinvestment Grant Program, which focuses on providing services for individuals most adversely impacted by the War on Drugs. This includes job training, health education, mentoring, literacy programs, and substance use treatment programs.

Additionally, the Cannabis Opportunity Program is introduced to offer financial assistance to small businesses in the cannabis industry owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Another significant facet is the Equitable Licensing Grant Program, aiming to minimize barriers to cannabis licensing and employment for those most adversely impacted by the War on Drugs. The MORE Act approved directs the Bureau of Labor Statistics to gather demographic data about cannabis business owners and employees, fostering transparency in the industry.

Support and Opposition

The MORE Act has garnered notable support from various quarters, including civil rights and drug policy activist groups. In August 2020, a letter was sent on behalf of these groups urging a vote on the act, emphasizing its relevance amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and a growing national dialogue on unjust law enforcement practices.

Major corporations have also expressed their stance on the MORE Act progress. In June 2021, Amazon announced its support for the bill, signaling a shift in its approach by no longer testing non-transportation workers for cannabis use. The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights published a letter on June 4, 2021, urging Congress to pass the bill, further highlighting the broad support it has received.

However, the MORE Act bill has not been without its critics. In comparison to its 2019/2020 iteration, the 2021 version faced less support from GOP members. Thomas Massie, a Republican supporter of cannabis legalization, criticized the bill for potentially creating new marijuana crimes with severe penalties. There are concerns about the regulatory approach proposed by the MORE Act house, with some advocating for alternative legislative frameworks, such as the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

In conclusion, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act represents a landmark effort to reshape the legal landscape surrounding cannabis in the United States. With its multifaceted provisions, financial implications, and a history marked by legislative milestones, the MORE Act stands as a testament to the evolving perspectives on cannabis and the ongoing pursuit of justice and equity in drug policy.