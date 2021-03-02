Magic Mushrooms May Be the Next Big Deal in the Legal Drug Market

Public interest is heating up in psilocybin, which is a rising star in the functional food market. Also known as magic mushrooms, this substance may possibly help treat neuropathic pain, depression, and many other illnesses. It could become just as popular as cannabis over the next few years.

In Canada, the government recently made it legal for people with terminal illnesses to possess and consume magic mushrooms. This shows great progress towards further legalization of magic mushrooms as we continue to see more clinical trials and research studies on the benefits of psilocybin.

Rising scientific evidence seems to show the benefits of psilocybin. A recent randomized clinical trial revealed that magic mushroom-assisted therapy was effective. It was especially effective when it comes to producing continuous antidepressant effects. The positive effects of psilocybin seem to help with issues ranging from anxiety to addiction to PTSD according to ongoing scientific research.

How Mushrooms and Cannabis Interact and Compare

Both mushrooms and marijuana are becoming increasingly accessible. So, it is important to understand their various effects when used independently and together.

Mushrooms Versus Cannabis

Before legalization efforts started, these two plants featured prominently in counterculture. They often appeared in movies, music, and psychedelic art. They share some similarities; however, each comes with its own distinctly different experience.

The effects of cannabis will depend on several factors. These include the potency, strain, dosage, and method of consumption. You will also find many types of hallucinogenic mushrooms. Most are a variety of psilocybe cubensis. This variety of mushrooms contain the psychedelic component known as psilocybin.

As with marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms can alter your sensory perceptions. However, the effect can be more remarkable. It can take more than one hour for the effects to kick in, but the experience can last for up to six hours.

Using Mushrooms and Cannabis Together

The effects of using these two products together will depend on the timing and type of cannabis. Combining CBD-rich marijuana strains with mushrooms can reduce feelings of anxiety and nausea. It can also increase the strength of the trip. In addition to creating more intense and interesting auditory and visual hallucinations.

Potential Risks of Combining Cannabis and Psilocybin

Combining these two substances does not appear to pose any serious health risks. If you do not have much experience in either substance, you might want to stick with one or the other for a while. You need to know how your body and mind react to each substance before combining them.

The best way to ensure a safe experience is to be mindful of your environment and state of mind. If you are feeling sad, taking psychedelics with people you do not trust will likely lead to a negative experience. You should also avoid using them in unfamiliar places. You also need to ensure that you are psychologically and physically comfortable before using these types of products. Most importantly, do not drive while you are still high and avoid bringing alcohol and other drugs into the mix.

You can find more useful information about cannabis, psilocybin and many more products on the SacredMeds website. On the website, you can also ask questions and gain access to a team of long time cannabis and psilocybin advocates that can provide guidance towards a healthy living.