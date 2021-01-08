Is Nano CBDA a Healthy Upgrade from CBD?

Want some of the wellness benefits of cannabis, without the THC? That’s why CBD products are so popular in America. It is derived from hemp and sold in whole-flower, oils, and creams. And many people with chronic health problems use CBD daily.

Cannabidiol (CBD) can be taken as a tincture (droplet form). Many dispensaries sell CBD edibles like candies or gummies. And for people who have chronic pain and inflammation, topical CBD creams are popular.

Some People Have Problems Absorbing CBD

Did you know that some people have difficulty absorbing cannabidiol? Patients that take certain medications may not be able to gain the most benefit from CBD. Lifestyle factors like smoking and alcohol and digestive disorders can also reduce absorption.

If you have heard of Nano CBDA, it is like multiplying the wellness benefits of CBD. It is more easily absorbed into the body. And CBDA also retains more potency through the digestive process. That means more of the ‘good stuff’ gets through to provide natural relief.

How Much THC Do Traditional CBD Products Have?

Some people worry about the amount of THC in CBD products. If they purchase tinctures to help with pain relief, can they use it during the day? Or at work? There are some misconceptions about CBD products and the risk of impairment.

When the U.S. The Federal Government legalized hemp, it put a limit of 0.30% THC. That means any CBD product (oil, pre-rolls, or whole-flower) won’t have the same effects as cannabis. Hemp is not psychoactive. Think of hemp and cannabis as twins, with totally different personalities.

How CBD affects people varies. For some, smoking or consuming a large amount of hemp can make them feel sleepy. For others, microdoses of hemp make them feel relaxed. Patients with fibromyalgia or arthritis use CBD to help reduce inflammation.

If you planned to use cannabis for pain relief during the day, you would be concerned about intoxication. However, with CBD, you can comfortably use it anytime. If your employer does have random drug screening, be aware that 0.30% CBD will still show on a test.

Can You Travel or Fly With CBD?

You can legally travel with hemp products because they are federally legalized. Even the TSA has stated traveling with hemp and CBD is okay. However, law enforcement may have a hard time telling the difference unless they test it.

Often people have their CBD products confiscated because it looks and smells a lot like cannabis. Because of the risk of being delayed, some people prefer not to travel with their CBD products. Instead, they purchase locally when they arrive at their destination.

What is the Difference Between Nano CBDA and CBD?

The rate that your body can absorb CBD or cannabidiol depends on bioavailability. That’s where Nano CBDA has traditional CBD beat hands-down! To get a little scientific, the mother of all cannabinoids is cannabigerolic acid (CBGA). This is the original starting point for THCA, CBCA, and CBDA.

When a cannabis plant is exposed to sunlight, it decarboxylated naturally. Then, it converts the CBDA to CBD. Normal cannabinoids bind with two types of receptors in the body; CB1 or CB2. But CBDA works differently by blocking the COX-2 enzyme. That is the same way that some prescription pain medications work too.

Nano CBDA is very soluble. So that means it absorbs quickly into the body. Less of the active cannabinoids are lost that way. And patients find that Nano CBDA provides better wellness benefits for them.