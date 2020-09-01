Is it safe to consume Cannabis in the form of CBD?

Many people ask a question that is cannabis safe to take in the form of CBD ( Cannabidiol). Cannabidiol. First of all, you should know about it. Cannabidiol is an active compound or ingredient in the cannabis plant. Some people believe that all the products that belong to the cannabis plant are psychoactive compounds. But it is not valid. Some of the compounds like THC are indeed psychoactive, but CBD will never make you high. It is not a psychoactive compound.

CBD gives you many health benefits. For example, it enhances your immune system and your speed-up your metabolism. So, it is safe, and you can take it in the form of e-cigarette and vapes, oils, tablets, and creams. You can buy these forms from some trusted companies like UK based, the CBD supplier. These types of companies can give you 100% pure and natural CBD. It would be best to maintain a proper dosage because the dosages depend on the form and the usages.

The CBD market is increasing in many countries due to its health benefits. People are using it because of its safety and effectiveness. It is generally legal, but some states still refused to make it legal for public use. It is difficult for a person to calculate the ideal dosage because The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is not controlling most of its products. There are many forms of CBD available, and some of their measured dosages are as follow:

Uses and dosages:

FDA has approved only one derived product of cannabis known as Epidiolex, and it is only available by prescription. This cannabis-derived product helps treat seizures with severe epilepsy in many people called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. So, the dosage of this CBD oil is given below:

Dosage:

This oil’s starting dosage is 2.5 mg per kg of the body weight (mg/kg). This dosage should be taken twice a day. It means that at the start, the ideal dose is 5mg/kg each day. After following this plan some days, many people increase the amount to 5mg/kg twice a day. It means they take 10mg/kg per day.

Besides this, all other products that contain CBD fall outside FDA regulations. Due to this, there are no official dosage plans for these products. Many companies in this market are selling their products without any medical claim. So, the quality and the safety of the products that these companies are offering can vary. The best advice is to buy these things from a trusted brand with the right image in this market. It would be best to consult with your doctor about its dosage program before taking any of its products.

The dosage plan of these Cannabis products also depends on the method of administration you are using. Some popular forms of administration include:

CBD capsules: It includes some tablets that contain these products. Just place it under your tongue for taking benefit of it.

E-cigarettes: It is also a very common method of getting cannabis. There are vapes and cigarettes available in the market. Just go and buy them if you love CBD cigarettes.

Nasal sprays: It includes liquid material that is directly sprayed into the nasal cavity.

Nowadays, a more comprehensive range of products is also available and has become famous. These include food products, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and animal health products.

These cannabis substances indeed have many metabolic and immune-based benefits. Still, the research on it is in the early days. Scientists and lab experts still need to research its benefits and side effects to examine their everyday use thoroughly. We all know that everything has positive as well as negative effects. They should also need to research the best and ideal dosage of its products that are both safe and effective for each condition.

Health benefits:

Researchers are in the initial stage of CBD. Still, a report described the significant role of these products in treating some diseases that are given below:

⦁ Anxiety

⦁ Fibromyalgia

⦁ Migraines

⦁ Menopause

⦁ Weight loss

⦁ Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

⦁ depression

According to a report of researchers in the World Health Organization (WHO), CBD oil may also have therapeutic benefits for the following conditions:

⦁ Alzheimer’s disease

⦁ Parkinson’s disease

⦁ Multiple sclerosis

⦁ Huntington’s disease

⦁ Hypoxia-ischemia injury

⦁ Pain

⦁ Psychosis

⦁ Nausea

⦁ Inflammatory diseases

⦁ Rheumatoid arthritis

⦁ Infection

⦁ Inflammatory bowel disease

⦁ Cardiovascular disease

⦁ Diabetic complications

⦁ Research into dosage

As I described earlier, the FDA has only approved one derived form of cannabidiol for epilepsy, and doctors don’t know much about its substance dosage. So, the ideal dosage is that one that can provide therapeutic benefits, and that is also tolerable. Some researchers have suggested a range of 100-800 mg per day dosage for oral use of it. In some cases, higher doses are also very beneficial. A man was reported with a clear improvement in a disease known as Psychosis by taking 1,200 mg per day for a couple of weeks. Similarly, people with schizophrenia reported benefits after taking an increased dose of 40–1,280 mg per day for four weeks.

Factors that can influence dosage:

Many factors can influence the proper intake of it. It depends on several factors like the medical condition and the reason why a person is taking it. Some people need a high dose of combating the severe form of diseases like epilepsy. Whereas, small quantities are enough for overcoming mild problems like anxiety and depression. Weight is also an essential factor in the difference between the dosages. Because when using Epidiolex, doctors calculate the weight and then recommend the quantity according to the weight. People who have low weight should take a lower dose.

Overall, taking cannabis in the form of CBD is not a wrong idea because the best thing about CBD is that it is a non-psychoactive compound. It not only helps you overcome many problems like depression and anxiety, but it also helps in the treatment of some severe diseases like epilepsy and Psychosis.