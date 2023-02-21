Tobacco consumption has a long tradition in Europe. It is therefore not surprising that many different products have been able to establish themselves on the market over time, which are not only popular with different generations, but also in diverse cultures.

An example of this is the oral tobacco snus, which was officially invented in Sweden and has since become part of everyday life in many Scandinavian countries. The following article will introduce you to the Siberia Snus company, one of the oldest companies in the industry that is still extremely active.

The peculiarities of the assortment

Known as one of the strongest snus varieties in the world, Siberia snus is not for beginners. Even if Siberia has milder strains in its range, as a beginner it is better to switch to another brand first and then return to Siberia with more experience.

Siberia also prides itself on producing extra dry snus that is different from other brands. With other brands, the snus is sometimes so moist that it dissolves quickly and does not stay in the mouth for long. Siberia, on the other hand, has developed a consistency that is significantly drier and provides a longer experience.

If you want to order snus from the Siberia brand in the online shop, you can basically choose between large and slim. Furthermore, you often only find portioned snus that was filled in cellulose bags. It’s worth keeping an eye out for both the Originals and White Portions.

What is snus anyway?

Snus is a powdered tobacco product. It is consumed by tucking small pouches behind the upper or lower lip. The effect unfolds after about 15 to 20 minutes. After that the snus can be removed. You shouldn’t swallow it, because even if there are no long-term health problems, swallowing can cause nausea.

The process of manufacturing at Siberia

In general, snus is made from the tobacco plant. This is dried and provided with salt, water and various flavors. The product is finally ground up and can be sold as is. There are two basic types of snus: portion snus and bulk snus.

Loose snus is placed directly into a can as a powder. The consumer has to portion the substance himself, according to his own wishes. The powder is automatically portioned and finally rolled so that it is in a more compact form. This makes it easier to clip the snus behind the lip so it doesn’t dissolve too quickly or accidentally swallowed.

The portioned snus comes in special pouches called either mini, slim or large. The respective size not only promises more product, but is also better or worse to consume. The small packages were designed in such a way that they do not dissolve and still do not release any harmful substances. Therefore, they are made of cellulose.

Portion snus can be found in two forms, White and Original Portion. The difference between these two forms lies in their nature. If you choose white snus, the sachet will be dry, but the snus will not. The dry pack is intended to ensure that it does not become soggy or saturated. With the Original Portion, both the pouch and the snus are dry so that it lasts longer in the mouth.

Differentiation from chewing tobacco

Many people confuse snus with chewing tobacco or think that these two tobacco products describe one and the same thing. However, this is not the case, because chewing tobacco is not only prepared differently, but also consumed differently.

Chewing tobacco is also made from the tobacco plant, but the leaves are first dried and then fermented. When this process is complete, the plants are cut into strips. After that, the chewing tobacco is dipped in different sauces that are flavored with different flavors. The chewing tobacco is later sold in this form.

If you want to consume the chewing tobacco, it is placed on the inside of the cheek. It can now be chewed slowly and will take effect about 30 to 60 minutes later and only then be spat out.

How expensive are Siberia Snus products?

A pack of Siberia snus can be compared to the prices of normal cigarettes. In the exclusive Snus Club you can get a pack from 4 CHF. There is the best quality delivered directly to your own front door! With a membership in the Snus Club you always have access to promotions and news about the world of tobacco.

What are the laws regarding the use of snus?

The sale of snus is currently only allowed in one EU country, Sweden. This permission can probably be traced back to the long tradition of snus consumption. In other European countries such as Norway or Switzerland, the distribution of snus is also allowed. In other European countries, the sale of snus is not legal, but you can consume and possess snus.

At this point it should be emphasized again that snus is a nicotine-containing and sometimes very strong product. Consumption is therefore only permitted from the age of 18. Although snus is considered to be significantly healthier than cigarettes because you don’t inhale smoke and the tobacco isn’t heated at all, it is not a healthy product. Regular consumption of snus in particular can cause serious damage to your health.