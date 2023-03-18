When choosing a cannabis strain, most people will think about two things – indica and sativa. Indica is known for delivering a body high while sativa is popular for its mind-high effect. However, why choose one when you can have the best of both worlds? This is possible through hybrid strains.

In a nutshell, a hybrid strain is a crossbreed. It can be indica or sativa-dominant, which will also dictate the effect that you can expect from its use. Read on and learn more about when and why you should choose hybrids.

When To Use Hybrid Cannabis Strain?

Use hybrid strains if you’re a beginner. This is ideal for those who are just starting to explore the complex world of cannabis. If you’re not yet sure whether you should go for indica or sativa, hybrid is your best bet.

You might also be curious if it’s best to use a hybrid strain during the day or night. Well, this one depends entirely on individual needs and preferences. In general, here’s how to decide when to take a hybrid strain:

During the Day: Use hybrids in the daytime if you want to experience an uplifting or energizing effect. In this case, the hybrid strain should be sativa-dominant, which is known for making users happy and excited.

At Night: If your goal is relaxation, it’s best to take hybrid cannabis at night. This is especially ideal for people who are using cannabis to treat sleep problems. For nighttime use, indica-dominant cultivars can help you sleep better.

Why Should You Use a Hybrid Strain?

One of the best reasons to use a hybrid strain is when you want to have a balanced effect. It is best to go for hybrids when you want don’t want something very potent. Although, it’s important to note that potency can vary from strain to strain, so make sure to check the details.

You should use hybrids if you’re looking for a well-rounded experience. For example, it’s perfect for those who want both physical relaxation and mental stimulation.

Another good reason to use hybrid cannabis is if you want to enjoy the complexity of flavors. Because these strains are made using cultivars with different genetic backgrounds, combining them into one strain can result in an explosion of flavors and aromas.

Lastly, use hybrid strains to enjoy the medical benefits of cannabis. Despite favorable anecdotal evidence, large-scale scientific evidence remains lacking. However, based on some studies, there are positive effects between using cannabis and pain management, anxiety, and insomnia, among others.

The combination of both sativa and indica qualities may make hybrids more potent in delivering medical benefits, but much remains to be proven.

Top Hybrid Strains to Try

Now that you have a background about hybrid strains, below are some options you might want to try:

Lemon Garlic OG : A rare Indica-dominant hybrid, it has 16 to 22% THC. While it is strong, it won’t give you anxiety or paranoia.

Gorilla Glue: One of the most popular hybrids, it is THC-heavy, averaging 20%. This can be a great choice for those who are looking for deep relaxation and euphoria.

White Widow: A marriage between Indian indica and Brazilian sativa, it has a unique genetic makeup that makes it interesting. It is known for having a balanced ratio of CBD and THC.

Gello: Those who are looking for physical relaxation might want to try this hybrid strain. It also induces a mellow high.

Chiquita Banana. It’s a great option for people who want to use weed to achieve therapeutic effects.

Wrapping Up

Most cannabis strains are hybrid, so it’s easy to find them. They can be indica or sativa-dominant, the choice of which will depend entirely on the effect that you want to feel. Use hybrids if you want to feel a balanced effect. It’s also best for cannabis newbies.

At the end of the day, the most important is to choose a hybrid strain from a reputable grower or seller to ensure its optimal effects and benefits.