So, you spent all weekend smoking some primo kush with your friends and then find out Monday morning that you’ve gotta pass a drug test. Sound familiar? Lucky for you, there’s a fail-proof way to pass that upcoming urine test – even if you’re a daily dabber! Have you heard of synthetic urine? No, it’s not a sci-fi myth – this stuff has been nothing short of a savior for millions of cannabis consumers over the years and is only growing in popularity. Because its chemical makeup is so similar to the urine your body naturally produces, but is guaranteed to be free of all drug toxins, you can use a bottle of this liquid gold as a substitute for your own whiz and easily ace any drug test! But, with so many brands to choose from, how can you be sure you’re getting the best fake pee for passing your urine drug test? Read on to find out!

How Does Quick Fix Synthetic Urine Work?

Synthetic urine is, essentially, urine that’s been created in a lab – rather than in the human body. It’s formulated with all the same chemicals and properties of real urine and is so lifelike, even laboratory urinalysis equipment can’t tell the difference! But, since synthetic urine doesn’t contain any drug toxins, it’s guaranteed to pass any urine drug test. Most brands of synthetic urine come premixed, so all you have to do is heat your fake whiz in the microwave for about 10 seconds to get it to body temperature. Then, when you take your drug test, simply empty the contents of the bottle into the sample cup and you’ll be golden! But, not all brands of synthetic urine are created equal…

How to Choose Synthetic Urine

The fact is, many drug testing laboratories have caught on to the fact that people are using fake pee to fool drug tests – and, they aren’t too happy about it. That’s why it’s important to choose a brand of synthetic urine that continues to keep up with testing standards. When weighing your options, make sure you choose a synthetic urine that meets these criteria:

Contains urea

Contains uric acid

Contains creatinine

Has the same specific gravity (density) of human urine

Has the same pH balance as human urine

Over the past few years, a few new brands of synthetic urine have cropped up that even contain live bacteria to help give their formula the smell and foam of real pee. This makes them extremely lifelike, but these brands also have a very short shelf life and must be used within 48 hours after opening, otherwise that bacteria will continue to grow. Keep in mind that if a urine sample provided for a urine drug test appears suspicious because of color, odor, or foam, that’s not enough evidence to reject the sample.

If you’re looking for a synthetic urine that meets all the criteria above, can be opened and reheated an unlimited amount of times, and continues to stay ahead of testing standards, you can’t go wrong with a bottle of Quick Fix Synthetic Urine. For over 25 years, Quick Fix has been pioneering in the fake pee industry and has been trusted by millions to get the job done right. It’s the gold standard for synthetic golden showers. When it comes to keeping your private life…well…private, you don’t want to take any chances.

