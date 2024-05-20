Terpenes are the quiet heroes of cannabis. They don’t get the same airtime or press coverage as their bigger siblings, THC and CBD. But they’re fundamental for giving cannabis its complex aromas, rich tastes, and, according to recent research, several health benefits.

Essentially, terpenes are naturally occurring chemical compounds abundant in fresh cannabis and often reside in the trichomes – those twinkly “hairs” covering the flower. And for all they give, they require a little TLC in return… actually, a lot of TLC.

These finicky compounds wither at the sight of intense UV rays, decay in unideal humidity, and degrade in the presence of oxygen. Proper preservation is critical. Below, learn a few ways to safeguard these powerhouse compounds for tastier, more beneficial cannabis.

Take Cannabisout of Its Dispensary Packaging Right Away

That flimsy plastic packaging you see at dispensaries serves one purpose: to get commercial cannabis from point A to point B on the supply chain. It isn’t meant as a permanent home for your cannabis. The plastic bags you find at dispensaries are often too permeable and rough to house terpenes safely. It’s better to act fast with storage when you take home cannabis.

Get an Airtight Container

Air-tightness is the first criterion when searching for a storage solution. As mentioned, oxygen can quickly degrade sensitive terpenes, so ensuring your bud stays sealed is necessary. Many people prefer pop-top jars for this, which work well; however, if you use a transparent glass option, ensure that you keep the jar in a cool, dark part of the home.

If Using a Bag, Find a Static-Resistant, UV-Resistant Option

Bags are a popular option for cannabis storage, especially in large quantities. However, beware of any bag that touts itself as creating a “perfect microclimate” for cannabis. At best, a bag can shield cannabis from over-oxygenation and UV rays; it cannot temper humidity.

Look for a plastic bag that advertises itself as static-resistant. The static buildup common in conventional Zip-tops and turkey bags is enough to rip away trichomes, robbing your cannabis of precious terpenes. Similarly, look for UV-resistant options that shield the bud from degradative sunlight.

Pop in a 2-Way Humidity Control Pack

Low or high humidity can wreak havoc on terpenes. The only way to dial in the RH (relative humidity) inside a storage container is with a Boveda hydration pack for weed. These ingenious little 2-way humidity control packs emit moisture if the RH goes too low, and absorb moisture if the RH climbs too high, keeping the inside of the storage container at a consistent 58-62% RH (the ideal RH range for terpene preservation).

Use a Quality Grinder

You’re almost at the finish line. The last consideration to make is your grinding method. Resist the temptation to bust your bud with a lighter, or jury-rig a grinder from an old coffee grinder; these methods sacrifice way too many terpene-rich trichomes in the name of convenience. Instead, buy yourself a quality grinder with good reviews, which should keep your trichomes attached.

Respect the terpenes and follow the steps above. If you do so faithfully, you’ll be rewarded with flavorful, relaxing cannabis.