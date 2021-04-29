How to Pass a Marijuana Drug Test

Are you supposed to take a drug test soon? More than likely you are reading this article because that’s exactly what’s about to happen. And since it’s happening, you have to figure out how to quickly rid your system of marijuana so that it doesn’t show up on the test. Passing a marijuana drug test can be difficult if you don’t know what you’re doing, but it’s also possible if you have the right help and information. Just spending time reading the information we’re going to share today will make it easier than ever to pass a marijuana drug test, so have no fear and worry no longer. The information we’re going to teach you today will show you the drug testing basics. We’ll show you how to use chemical and natural methods to rid your body of THC, so that you do not fail your drug tests using the quickest and most effective methods. Sound good? Stick around to discover the truth about how to pass the dreaded marijuana drug test. Have a drug test soon and in need of a FAST solution? Skip the content below and click here for our recommended vendor.

THC: What Is It? Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, otherwise known as THC, is the fat-soluble compound along with other cannabinoids that can be found in marijuana. By fat-soluble, we mean it has the ability to be stored in your body fat as well as fat cells in your liver and other organs. If you have a lot of body fat, the cannabis metabolites can remain even longer. For heavy cannabis use, the metabolites can remain for up to 90 days in the body fat (fat cells). THC is capable of being traced through urine, blood, fingernail, hair, and saliva samples. Drug testing centers and substance abuse/drug screening labs are going to look for THC to determine if you have taken marijuana or not. This substance is the reason why marijuana users experience (both medical and recreational) euphoric and psychoactive states of mind. The cannabinoid receptors have the ability to bind to the brain and create different sensations that are usually enhanced like paranoia, giddiness, and food cravings to name a few. To put it bluntly, the THC in marijuana is the substance that is responsible for getting you high.

How Does THC Absorption Take Place?

It can be absorbed in the body by smoking it, which is typically the method most people use to consume marijuana, although things are definitely changing these days. When cannabis gets smoked, it takes about nine minutes before the user will reach its peak level. Cannabis is also ingested orally through infusions and edibles. In most cases, through candy gummies, but there are many other ways as well. This way is becoming more common these days, although it still the least common method of cannabis use since most people still prefer to smoke cannabis. It also takes around nine minutes to reach peak levels through this form of consumption.

Determining How Long THC Stays in the Body

It’s very difficult to determine how long THC is going to stay inside of a person’s body. There are many different factors that can have an effect on this time frame. Those factors include the following:



The half-life of Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (or THC-COOH) will typically last for about seven days. The metabolites in your body will decrease by around 50% at this point, and it could take an occasional cannabis user roughly 3 to 4 weeks before the metabolism rids itself of the substance completely.

Cannabis use and frequency also play a role. If you smoke marijuana regularly and have done so for many years, it will take longer for the THC (THC-COOH) to leave your system as opposed to a one-time user. For instance, it THC-COOH can stay in your system for up to 30 days.

Determining how much you use marijuana will also play a role in the amount of time it takes to leave your body. If you consume marijuana heavily the THC is going to be heavily present in your body and it will take weeks to get cleared.

Some types of marijuana are much more potent than others. So the weed strain itself is going to have an effect on the amount of time it takes to leave your system. If it’s a strong strain and the THC lasts longer because of it, it will obviously take longer to clear your body.

Physical activity, diet, and metabolism also play a role in the length of time THC will stay in your body.

Going through detox is going to lessen the amount of THC traces in your bloodstream. So quitting or using products to get this result is definitely a good idea.

Popular Methods for Drug Testing There are a number of different ways that can be used to determine if you have used marijuana are not. We will take a look at the different testing ways of THC getting detected and explain them in greater detail below.

Urine Tests for Marijuana Urine tests are not very expensive, and easy to implement since THC is detectable within your urine for quite some time. In fact, 75% of the drug tests you’ll take will use a urine sample. Some of the common ways of obtaining results for a urine test include sending the urine sample to an off-site drug abuse/drug screening facility to screen for drugs or having it screened immediately in rehab, school, or at the workplace. Depending on your marijuana use frequency, urine tests can detect THC in widely different periods since the most recent use:

First time users – The THC will stay in your system will remain for up 5 to 8 days after marijuana is consumed.

Occasional users – the THC will stay in your system for 11 to 18 days after the consumption of marijuana.

Regular users – THC presence can show up in your urine 33 to 48 days after it is regularly consumed.

Daily users – THC can remain in your system and detectable for up to 90 days after your last consumption.

Keep in mind that this test is very precise and there is a very low chance of these drug tests to turn out as false positive.

Hair Follicle Test for Marijuana Use Hair tests are typically the most expensive of the bunch and it’s used the least often because of it. The person running the test will take about an inch and a half of hair from the legs, arms, pubic region, or scalp. Detection time during this test is as follows: results of a follicle test can detect if someone had taken cannabis seven days ago or up to three months ago, depending on the length of the hair sample. Unfortunately, many people experience false-positive test results when testing hair drug tests for THC metabolites because secondhand smoke can alter the results. We don't recommend you rely on the test detecting a false positive, since it can still bring you in trouble. If you want to test your hair prior to taking a formal test, we recommend this hair testing kit.

Blood Tests for Marijuana Usage This test can tell you if there are any THC metabolites in your blood. The cannabis use detection time typically lasts according to the following: Occasional marijuana use can have THC last in their bloodstream from 6 to 24 hours.

Frequent marijuana use can have THC show up in the bloodstream and test positive for as long as seven days. The pre-employment screening process does not typically employ a blood test to test for marijuana usage. The THC leaves the blood too quickly so employing blood tests isn't the most favorable method.

Testing Saliva for THC When testing for THC, employers typically use this as one of their preferred ways of testing. The tester, usually a medical nurse or a health professional, will get a sample of your saliva by swabbing inside of your cheek. It’s inexpensive to administer, convenient, and very quick. THC can leave your mouth within 24 hours, so it’s definitely not the most effective way to test for the drug. But some employers use it so keep that in mind. There is a mouth wash you can use to get rid of this —> Buy Rescue Wash Mouthwash Here.

The Best Methods to Pass a Marijuana Drug Test You may have to take drug tests for a number of different reasons. More common than anything else, companies will randomly test their employees for non-legal substances or a test will be required before they employ you. Your metabolism does not need to be 100% marijuana-free to pass a test. Your levels just need to be below the typical testing threshold, which is 50 ng/mL. If your test comes in below this value, you will pass the investigation because this is considered a negative.

Rid Your Body of THC in One Day It’s risky but it’s possible to pass a marijuana drug test within 24 hours. To improve your chances of getting a clean substance score, try the following treatment:



Drink 2 to 3 L of water 24 hours before your test and another 1 to 2 L of water a few hours before you have to take the test.

Don't drink alcohol. Whle this might be bad news for some, alcohol will increase the chances of THC being detected.

Do not exercise before taking the test because the THC levels within your bloodstream will spike.

Take vitamin B12, B 2, and B Complex in the amount of 50 to 100 mg, which is more than sufficient.



If you can schedule the test, do so after you’ve already urinated for the first time during the day.

How about Same Day Detox Products?

Using a detox product is a great treatment if you need to get rid of THC in your system quickly. In this section, we'll review some of the most popular and most effective same-day detox products you can try out.

1. Toxin Rid If you’ve recently smoked marijuana and then found out you have a drug test to take, it is possible to detox your metabolism within a day. Toxin Rid is an excellent treatment that works wonders for people who do not regularly smoke marijuana and have low levels of THC metabolites in their bodies. The product has tablets, dietary fiber, and detox liquid within it. It’s an awesome product because it’s all-natural and made of vitamins, minerals, and herbs. It’s also awesome because it will eliminate the THC from your urine, saliva, and blood, which should make it easier than ever to clear a marijuana drug test. Feel free to take these supplements at any time. They are natural and healthy and will not harm you for any reason whatsoever. Buy Toxin Rid Online

2. Toxin Rid Rescue Mouthwash This mouthwash is great because it’s like your normal mouthwash but it can remove marijuana and other detectable non-legal substances from your spit. It’s very easy to use because it works just like regular mouthwash, so gulp it, gargle it, and then spit it into your sink and do it twice a day to eliminate THC from your mouth. This mouthwash has no harmful chemicals, but we don't recommend you drink for your safety.

Buy Rescue Wash Mouthwash Here.

3. Mega Clean If you smoke marijuana more than the average person and you have very high THC levels, you probably think nothing is going to work for you. You can change your diet, run many miles each day, and try all of the other home remedies yet the cannabis is still in your system and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Unfortunately, it may seem like you have too much THC in your body to clear the marijuana drug test. But this is not true because Mega Clean is the best product for people in your situation even if you have to take a supervised drug test. If you are a large-bodied man or woman or just have a lot of THC in your system, you should begin drinking 20 ounces of the solution every two hours before the testing. The effects last for about 60 to 300 minutes, so don’t take it too early because it could wear off and you could end up failing your testing anyway if you don’t play your cards right and time it perfectly. The solution comes in a 1 L bottle and they also give six pre-cleanse capsules with your purchase for free. So keep drinking the solution, keep urinating to flush your body of the toxins and cannabis, and repeat over again for maximum results. Buy Mega Clean Detox

4. XXXtra Gold Cleansing Drink This product isn’t necessarily going to be for everyone, but if you do have to take a supervised drug test it could work wonders for you. The cleansing drink is part of a five-point system that requires you to drink 20 ounces of the juice drink that contains fruit fiber, herbs, diuretics, vitamins, and creatine. These products are there to help detoxify your body of the THC, so it’s definitely good to have this handy. The product also comes in two different flavors: watermelon or berry. After you take the product, you should not use any more marijuana or other toxic substances like alcohol since they could have a detrimental effect on the results of the drug tests. So hold off smoking for 48 hours, and take your test, pass it with flying colors, and then go back to it if you absolutely must continue to smoke weed. XXXtra Gold Super Fast Cleanse

5. Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo If you happen to be taking a hair follicle marijuana test in the near future, we have some great news! Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo is a great treatment option for you. Since most testing centers are equipped to detect all sorts of not-so-legal substances, it can typically be difficult to mask marijuana usage. Old Style Shampoo with Aloe Rid is definitely your best option because it actually works. It can mask the factors of marijuana use in your hair, and it’s also a really good shampoo as well so you get the best of both worlds. THC concentration won't get detected, and you'll smell great. Get it here —-> Aloe Rid. This product actually eliminates the drugs and other toxins from your system like your saliva, blood, and urine. Many of the other supposed detox drinks only mask it from you temporarily, but they don’t actually rid your body of the offending substance. The ten-day formula was designed for people that use a lot of marijuana. So if you use the drug heavily, use this formula and give yourself enough time to make sure that it works. And if you combine it with Mega Clean, you’ll really see amazing results because the combination of the two makes it nearly impossible to fail. You also need to eat more red meat or take creatine supplements to increase the levels of creatine in your body. You can get supplements at a health food store or change your diet around to have the best chance at achieving the right results.

6. Powdered Urine Kit If you’ve tried everything at this point and just can’t seem to get the THC out of your system, you may want to go a different route if you plan on taking a urine test. Using a powdered urine kit (synthetic urine) is definitely a great option to have if detox is impossible for whatever reason.

Pass Urine Drug Test with Testclear.com . Powdered urine is definitely going to be a godsend if you find yourself in this situation. We do not recommend using this unless you have no other choice because your test might not necessarily be unsupervised, so you’ll never be able to pull it off if somebody is watching over your shoulder. The kit is good because it has a vial of powdered urine and a way to make sure the urine is heated to the proper temperature using a temperature strip and two air-activated heaters. If the urine is too hot or too cold, the tester may become suspicious so the heaters get the urine to the right temperature, making it look like you really did just urinate into the cup. Learn About Powdered Urine Here.

7. Clear Choice Shampoo Some people have said this one is highly effective, but many bloggers will agree that Toxin Rid is the premier shampoo and beats this one. This shampoo is very effective and it removes the THC from your follicles for up to eight hours. It’s like hair dye meaning you put it in on for 15 minutes and then wash it out using warm water. That’s basically all you’ll need to do to get the results you want from a follicle drug test, which is pretty easy, right? After you apply this magic shampoo elixir, it will begin to eliminate the THC in your follicles for up to eight hours. Do not blow-dry your hair or use any other product in your hair because the chemical interaction could mess up the cleaning process and you’ll end up testing positive for THC anyway, so don’t do it.

It’s Always Best to Test Yourself at Home Before taking a test for marijuana, you can always get a kit to test yourself at home to make sure your process is actually working. This way you’ll know proof positive that you’ll be able to pass a marijuana test before you ever step into this situation. If you want to test your hair prior to taking a formal test, we recommend this hair testing kit.

How to Clean THC from Your Body in 10 Days or Less We’ve shared a number of ways to get rid of the THC from your body quickly, but there are other tips and products that we’d like to share. These products definitely work and you can use them if you want your result to come up negative within seven days. But only use reliable products that come highly recommended like the ones we’ve shared today.

Removing Your Hair Some people think they should shave their head and body, but this is not the brightest idea if you’re taking a hair follicle drug use test. They can get samples from a number of places on your body, plus showing up to a test hairless is very suspicious so you will look like you are trying to cheat the tests and they’ll fail you anyway.



In all honesty, it’s very expensive to use a follicle test to detect the presence of THC. So you probably will not have to undergo this testing if you’re looking for a job. If your parents are making you take the test, that might be a different story so keep that in mind and consider one of the products we mentioned above to help you pass.



Flushing Your System of Marijuana in One Month

To make sure you’re THC free in a month, you can try a couple of different things to detox your body. No need for iffy strategies like using synthetic urine or getting clean pee from someone. They include the following:

