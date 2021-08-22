How to Make Your Own CBD Oil at Home Using Wildwood Herbal CBD Flower

There are several different forms of CBD you can buy, but it’s hard to beat the convenience of full spectrum CBD oil. You can put a few drops in your food, drink, lotions, and more to enjoy its benefits. CBD is often sold in oil format, but you can also make your own CBD oil from raw cannabis flowers by following a few simple steps. You’ll need some common household equipment as well. Try your hand at making a full spectrum CBD oil concoction at home using Wildwood Herbal’s CBD flower.

The most critical step of making CBD oil is decarboxylating the cannabis flowers. Decarboxylation is the process by which the CBD compounds in cannabis are activated. The cannabidiol compounds in flower are not active on their own and must be heated in order to be activated. This is why cannabis flowers are often smoked. To activate the CBD compounds without smoking, they can be heated in an oven on a baking sheet.

While the processes that cannabis flowers must go through to activate CBD may sound complex, the steps for this recipe are straightforward.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil Recipe Using Wildwood Herbal CBD Flower

Ingredients:

½ oz ground flowers with a high CBD content. We sell ⅛ oz units of high-potency T1 CBD flower with 16.8% CBD on our website, 4 units will complete this recipe. Smaller batches can be made with appropriate measurements.

250 mL high-quality carrier oil. Commonly used are hemp seed oil, coconut oil, or olive oil.

Equipment:

Grinder

Oven, baking sheet, and parchment paper

Double boiler

Strainer or cheesecloth

Sealable jar or container for the finished product

Once you have all these ingredients and supplies ready, it’s time to start making the CBD oil infusion.

Instructions:

First, grind up your flowers to a fine, even consistency using the tool of your choice. Then, spread the ground flower on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake at 430°F for 1 hour. Once the CBD has been activated, it’s ready to be combined with the carrier oil. Add the flower and carrier oil to the top container of your double boiler, and fill the bottom container with water. Bring the mixture to a light simmer for about 1 hour. This method of heating is preferred because it keeps the mixture from getting too hot, which can cause the flavor terpenes to evaporate. Once simmering is complete, it is ready to strain. Carefully pour the mixture into a sealable container over a strainer or cheesecloth to separate as many of the plant fibers from the oil as possible. Once this is done, seal the container and store it in a cool, dry place. And voil à !

Want Professionally Extracted CBD Oil?

When you make your own CBD oil at home, you may not get the highest CBD concentration. To get the best results, you must be precise, and the flower must be maintained at an optimal temperature for optimal CBD activation.

If you want to buy organic, full spectrum CBD oil already made, visit our website today and browse some delicious Wildwood Herbal CBD oil options. While shopping feel free to check out our raw flower and CBD edibles.