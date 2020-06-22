The CBD market is awash with thousands of products. The responsibility largely rests on the consumer to find a good source of premium CBD oil. Unfortunately, there are a lot of scam products that are not only sub-standard but also contain chemicals that can harm your health.

What is High-Quality CBD Oil?

High-quality CBD oil is safe and effective and contains the right amount of cannabinoids and no heavy metals or chemicals. You may assume that any full-spectrum CBD oil is of high-quality. However, this isn’t necessarily the case. Both full-spectrum and isolate CBD products can be of high-quality as long as they are produced from organic hemp, extracted using safe methods and tested in a lab.

How to Identify High-Quality CBD Oil

There are several factors that indicate the quality of CBD oil. You are looking for well-produced oil that’s effective.

Color of CBD Oil

The color of CBD oil can be an indicator of quality, though you have to be careful since the color of CBD varies greatly. Color can depend on the carrier oil used, method of extraction and additional ingredients.

A full-spectrum oil appears as dark green or brown, while isolates take the color of the carrier oil. Green color indicates there are plenty of cannabinoids and plant compounds in the oil. But to judge quality of CBD oil solely on color is not prudent.

Third Party Tests

Third-party lab tests are critical in determining the quality of CBD. Reputable brands always have their products tested by a third-party, impartial laboratory.

This analysis reveals if there are any chemicals present in the oil and also confirms the cannabinoid content. You should always look at third-party lab tests to verify product quality. Superior brands post these tests on the website for all to see

CBD Oil Source

Be sure to check the brand’s website or packaging to find out where the hemp was grown. Generally, most hemp plantations adhere to strict regulations. These plants should be free from chemicals and other harmful products. Most brands also disclose if the hemp was grown organically.

THC Content

THC is the psychoactive component in marijuana that induces a high. It is federally illegal, but legal in states that have legalized recreational marijuana. A premium quality CBD oil will be extracted from the hemp plant, but contain minimal THC of 0.3 per cent. When you find tested CBD oil to try it should have minimal THC content.

Whole Plant Extract

CBD oil doesn’t have to be full-spectrum for it to be effective, but it has been established that whole plant extracts are more effective. This can be attributed to the entourage effect where a broad range of cannabinoids and terpenes work together to induce a more potent effect, hence increasing the effectiveness of CBD.

With this guide it should not be difficult to buy high-quality CBD oil. The label of the product should give you most of the information that you need, but you should also be wary of false labelling as you find tested CBD oil to try.





