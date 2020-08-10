How to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Florida

A medical marijuana card is a state-issued ID that is required for a patient to get medical marijuana. Until recently, procession, cultivation, and sale of marijuana were illegal. In most states, it is still illegal. In some states, you can openly cultivate and trade marijuana. A medicinal marijuana card is an ID given by the state to patients with a doctor’s recommendation. If you have the card, you can access medicinal marijuana.

Most states with marijuana card programs have their own set of rules. Here are the requirements that you need to have to get a medicinal marijuana card in Florida.

Get an Evaluation From a Licensed Physician

For you to qualify for medicinal marijuana, a physician should evaluate you. The physician can give you a recommendation on the dose that you need. Some of the conditions that qualify for medicinal marijuana include:

PTSD

Cancer

Glaucoma

Epilepsy

ALS

Crohn’s disease

Multiple Sclerosis

HIV/AIDS

Parkinson’s disease

Depression

Anxiety

Blunt force traumatic injuries

Depending on the severity of your condition, a physician will evaluate you and give you a dosage recommendation.

You Must Be a Resident

Qualifying patients are required to provide proof of residency. Getting the card comes at a fee. You can use a copy of your state ID, driver’s license, house deed, utility bill, or passport. Seasonal residents are also eligible. If you already have a medical marijuana card from another state, you still must provide proof of eligibility. You go to a physician in Florida who will give you a new evaluation. The validity of the card in Florida is 210 days. After every 70 days, you must be recertified at no extra fees. You can find a physician who will be verifying it for you online.

Does the Card Allow You to Grow or Sell?

Florida law does not allow residents to grow their marijuana. Only licensed outlets can sell marijuana. Once you get the medical marijuana card, you can only buy medicinal marijuana products from licensed outlets. Your details will be added to the registry. This makes it easy for you to access the services anywhere in Florida.

Can Minors Get a Medical Marijuana Card?

Minors can get a medical marijuana card under the supervision of a parent. The parent or caregiver is required to provide the birth certificate for the minor. The parent or caregiver should also provide their driver’s license or Florida card.

Can Senior Citizens Get a Marijuana Card?

Apart from the evaluation documentation, seniors should provide their caregiver’s state ID and driver’s license. They also need a signed and notarized form from a Health Care Surrogate. If a third party is acquiring the medication for a senior patient, they need a signed and notarized Power of Attorney document.

Department of Transportation

If you work in the transportation sector whether in operation and maintenance of cars, planes, buses, ships, trains, and even the pipeline service, you are not allowed to have a medical marijuana card. According to Florida law, if a transportation employee tests positive for marijuana in a drug test, there is no valid or medical explanation for that.