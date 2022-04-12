How to find high quality 510 Thread Cannabis Vape Cartridge

The tight competition in the cannabis vaporizer industry demands every company produce and distribute good quality vape cartridges products for all vape consumers. One of the leading and most common cannabis vaporizers is the 510 thread cannabis cartridge device. With its standardized 510 thread connectors, the 510 thread cannabis vaporizer’s battery and cartridge can easily pair across different brands. From the vape consumer’s side, this cross-compatibility increases convenience. However, cannabis vaporizer companies must be aware that this condition risks their 510 thread cannabis vape device from being substituted, especially when it does not reach a certain level of quality worth remembering. Therefore, sourcing the high-quality cannabis cartridges should be a top priority for any cannabis vaporizer businesses to stand out amongst the competition.

The fundamental aspect for cannabis vaporizer businesses to remember is that cannabis cartridge performance plays a significant role in determining the cannabis user’s overall vaping experience. The quality of a cannabis cartridge affects how the vapor taste, the mouthpiece component feels in the mouth and the device’s safety level based on the heating core capability. After knowing the significant importance of a cannabis cartridge’s quality, let’s discuss some tips to source a high-quality 510 thread cannabis cartridge successfully!

Look for the 510 Thread Cannabis Cartridge with Safety Guarantee and an Excellent After-Sales Services

Sourcing a good 510 thread cannabis cartridge means that you should be aware of the manufacturer’s capability to provide you with a guarantee of their 510 thread vape cartridge’s product safety. One of the most important aspects is to ensure that you only distribute a 510 thread vape cartridge that contains no heavy metal ingredients. In fact, more states, which legalized cannabis cartridges, categorize passing heavy metal testing as mandatory.

As an extension of the product safety guarantee, you need to focus on reviewing the after-sales services provided by your supplier. The reason is that you should find a way to mitigate some risks related to the 510 thread vape cartridges you have purchased. If any product-related problem arises in the future, you can rest assured that the manufacturers will also share some responsibilities.

Know your Product

Cannabis companies that aim to jump into the 510 thread vape vaporizer industry should understand the character of their product. Every CBD or THC oil has a different consistency which, possibly, could only be vaporized with a specific model of 510 thread vape atomizer. For instance, a small-diameter 510 thread vape cartridge’s oil inlet hole may not be able to let a highly viscous CBD or THC oil through. On the other hand, the more liquid CBD or THC oil will be able to pass through a larger inlet hole but will risk oil leakage issues during usage. If you are unsure which inlet hole diameter to choose, Cilicon welcomes you with open hands to discuss what works best for your cannabis product!

Choose The Right Material for Your 510 Thread Cannabis Vape’s Components!

As a potential cannabis cartridge industry player, Cilicon encourages you to know the crucial components of a 510 thread vape cartridge and how various materials can be used for different purposes. Let’s list down the components and material choices!

Oil tank

A good 510 thread vape cartridge’s oil tank is usually made of glass, or PCTG. Glass oil tank has resistance towards heat and corrosion and has a smooth texture. It is also an excellent thermal insulator but relatively brittle compared to PCTG. Meanwhile, PCTG is exceptionally durable and has high heat and corrosion resistance. Other benefits are that the material is lightweight and has more color choices but without the glassy texture.

With Cilicon’s 510 thread vape cartridge, Mash Z, you are free to choose between the glass and PCTG as your oil tank’s material! Mash Z also has a unique design that embeds the cannabis cartridge’s nozzle into the oil tank. As a result, Mash Z might be one of, if not the most compact 510 thread vape cartridges you will ever find in the market! Mash Z’s sophisticated design and high-quality material surely will attract the younger generation who loves breakthrough

Heating Coil

The heating coil acts as an atomizing agent that turns your CBD or THC oil into the vapor that cannabis consumers inhale. Most 510 thread vape cartridges in the market use ceramic for their heating core. However, each 510 thread vape cartridge manufacturer will have different formulas for building their core, hence producing different vapor. Some noteworthy characteristics of a high-quality heating core are that it produces consistent cannabis taste and aroma, has low CBD or THC oil consumption rate, creates smooth and fine vapor, has no spit-back issue, and does not radiate excessive heat for a short usage time.

Cilicon once again revolutionized how we built our 510 thread vape cartridge’s heating core. Our brilliant Formatrix™ technology uses a microporous ceramic to deliver the highest quality cannabis atomizer core. This technology keeps the CBD or THC oil from overburning. The optimal heating performance also helps produce uniform puffs each time a cannabis vaper hits your 510 thread vape cartridge! Moreover, our microporous ceramic core absorbs just the right amount of CBD or THC oil for a lengthier usage without compromising on the vapor volume!

Central Tube

The central tube is a cylindric pathway where the vaporized CBD or THC oil travels into the cannabis vaper taste buds. A high-quality central tube component uses material that does not lead to the cannabis vapers tasting heavy metal! So, what are the recommended materials for the central tube? The top two highest quality materials are 316L stainless steel and ceramic. However, some 510 thread vape cartridge manufacturers still choose electroplated lead-free copper as a budget-friendly option. It is generally safe to use until you encounter a defective batch with poor electroplating. This condition may risk contaminating the vapor with heavy metal residues from the copper central tube surface.

Worry not, Cilicon will not ever risk the safety of our 510 thread vape cartridge users! We always strive for the highest-quality material in the market. Our determination to provide the best 510 thread vape cartridge to all cannabis vapers and businesses has made Cilicon the first cannabis cartridge manufacturer to use 316 stainless steel and ceramic as our central tube material. Cilicon’s products, including our 510 thread cannabis cartridges, have repeatedly received safe metal certification by BelCosta!

Mouthpiece

This component is directly in contact with the cannabis vaper’s mouth when they inhale from their 510 thread vape cartridges. As a result, it is crucial to provide the cannabis vapers the most pleasant feeling. Some of the preferred materials to produce this component are:

PCTG is a rigid plastic material that can be painted with your desired colors. Stainless steel is a metal type of mouthpiece that will align with the design of most 510 thread vape cartridges. However, it risks burning the cannabis vaper’s mouth due to its conductive attribute. Ceramic provides a silky smooth and warm feeling to the mouth. It is also a relatively durable and expensive material. Wood is your go-to material if you want to avoid any risk of heat conduction. The drawback is that it is more challenging to create than other materials.

Minimize Defects: Choose The Best Sealing Procedure for Your 510 Thread Vape Cartridges

How you determine to seal your 510 Thread vape cartridges may also affect its quality! By considering your workforce and budget, you should choose which method will likely bring you a good batch of 510 thread vape cartridges and minimize defective products that will bring down your quality as cannabis cartridge business. Cilicon curates the three sealing procedures you can implement!

Manual Sealing

This sealing procedure is the most affordable as it involves manual labor to seal and inject cannabis oil to all the 510 thread vape cartridges you will distribute. However, this procedure will only work for small batches as the operators may reach fatigue and risk creating defects!

Machine Pressing

The costliest option because it involves investing in cannabis oil injection machines. It is suitable for mass production with a high process accuracy and minimum defective rate. This procedure also does not involve too much labor.

Twisting and Pressing

The procedure is suitable for you who prefer to manually inject cannabis oil into your 510 thread vape cartridges. Some risks associated with this are the lengthier twisting time and cannabis oil spillage during the filling process.

To address the issues associated with sealing your 510 thread vape cartridges, Cilicon has an oil isolation technology that separates the cannabis oil inlet hole from the oil tank. As a result, the cannabis oil filling time will increase, hence, less filling error. Not to mention, it also stabilizes the airflow within the 510 thread vape cartridges, which decreases the chance of oil leakage problems. Cilicon is determined to become your manufacturing partner that provides you with maximum quality 510 thread vape cartridges!

Fly With a High-Quality 510 Thread Vape Cartridge!

The 510 thread vape cartridge is a standardized vape device in a highly competitive market. The only way for a cannabis company to thrive in this field of business is to compete in product quality. Cilicon offers a wide variety of high-quality 510 thread vape cartridges to cannabis companies who aim to succeed in the 510 thread vape cartridge market. In addition, Cilicon also provides a cannabis cartridge customization service guided by a professional technical and product team. You can choose your 510 thread vape cartridge’s build material and industrial design that fits your product requirements! We are ready to guide you all the way through! More information refer to https://www.ciliconplus.com