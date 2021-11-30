How to Add a Cannabis Twist to Your Holidays?

It’s the time of the year when your family and friends call you for a long nice get-together! It’s the HOLIDAY season! Christmas and New Year are just around the corner and you must have started planning the places you want to chill in with your bunch of goofy buddies.

But with all the COVID-19 pandemic going around for the past year, booking tickets to your dream holiday destination might not be that easy of a deal. Okay, you got a place but now what to do other than just chilling? While you will be struggling to decide on the interesting activities to collect memories from, there are few things you can pick up this holiday season and treat yourself to something new and exciting.

How about you add a cannabis twist to your holidays? Knowing the craze around the substance, how about you and your friends make cannabis-recipes or cannabis-infused drinks to have fun while having something new on your plate?

If your state does not approve recreational cannabis, getting a medical marijuana card online will make your access easier.

Try New Cannabis Recipes

Cooking food with your group is the best fun activity you can try on a holiday! Below we have some of the popular and easy to make cannabis recipes that you would definitely want to give a try!

Mac and Cheese With Marijuana

The craze around mac and cheese is mad. Imagine eating your favorite food with a twist of marijuana? Sounds exciting, right?

Start the process by preheating your oven and then boil the macaroni after adding ½ teaspoon of CBD oil. Let it completely cook then add cheddar cheese, salt, pepper and some good vibes to treat your friends with the best marijuana mac and cheese.

Marijuana Chocolate Cake is a Must

Who does not love to have chocolate cake? And with a touch of marijuana, the cake can be a delicious treat. You just need a microwave, some dark chocolate, decarboxylated cannabis, dried fruits and you can come up with the yummiest weed cake. You can read the recipe online here.

Did You Say Cannabis Pizza?

Who loves pizza? Raise your hands! So many of you! A party or get-together is no fun without this Italian dish. Remember the last time you and your friends fought for that last slice of pizza? Well, this time too you’ll get mesmerized by the taste of cannabis pizza to fight for its last piece. And the fun fact is it won’t get you high! You can find recipes for these amazing dishes online.

Make Cannabis-Infused Drinks for a Cozy In-house Party

Though cannabis-infused foods are all the rage in the growing cannabis industry, the trend of cannabis-infused drinks is now getting all the hype. Call your party-freak friends and ask them to make the new in-trend cannabis-infused drinks for a cozy in-house party. Below are some of the CBD-spiked cocktails you should try at any cost!

CBD Gin & Tonic

CBD Mezcal Margarita

CBD Mint Julep

CBD Pimm’s Cup

Here’s a thing you need to keep in mind while making your weed drinks. Drinking alcohol before weed can intensify marijuana’s effects which might be a great option for some folks but can cause others to zone out. Make sure you deal smartly with cannabis consumption and its interaction with other products.

Gift Your Loved Ones Cannabis Subscription Boxes

Have you ever heard about cannabis subscription boxes? These are boxes including different cannabis goodies such as topicals, edibles, tinctures, vapes, extracts, pre-rolls, and flowers. How about you gift these boxes to your loved ones and surprise them with this unique idea of yours?

Especially, if you have a cannabis enthusiast in your group, treating them with a cannabis subscription box might be the best gift for them. The whole point of getting your hands on subscription boxes is with the thought of saving money. Isn’t it better to buy a box containing a bundle of marijuana products than purchasing single products? It is better. It saves you money.

Save money this holiday season and gift the goodness of cannabis to your beloved ones!

Happy Holidays!

The holiday season is almost here and our different plans to have fun are almost endless. Though you will be canceling so many plans to finally decide on one, don’t forget to try the above-mentioned ideas to make your holiday season much more interesting and worth-remembering for. On that note, Happy Holiday!