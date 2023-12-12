In the USA, many states have legalized the use of marijuana because of its medicinal and other uses.

Marijuana, or “weed,” has been a popular recreational substance since medieval times. The majority of people consume it for medicinal purposes such as pain relief, anxiety, etc.

However, many states or localities still prohibit marijuana. Even when you want to join a multinational organization, they will ask you to go for a drug test. Many workplaces conduct drug tests randomly for a safer and drug-free working environment.

If you are stuck in one of the above situations and unsure whether your test results will come in your favor, do not worry. We are here to answer your biggest concern, “How long does marijuana stay in the system?”

So, in this article, we will talk about how your body processes weed and how long it stays in your system and other relevant information.

How Your Body Processes Marijuana?

Before knowing how long marijuana remains in your system, let’s first know how your body processes it when you consume it.

So, the major component responsible for the euphoric high you receive from marijuana is Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). If you have smoked weed, the lungs absorb the smoke, and then it goes to the bloodstream. If you eat the leaves of marijuana, it enters the stomach, and it takes more time to absorb, but its effects last longer.

The body removes the THC slowly and gradually. However, if you want to remove it fast, you can take detox products that will help you to cleanse your system effectively. You can learn more about these detox kits by reading the Men’s Journal article.

Some Effective Method To Consume Marijuana

There are many ways to consume marijuana that have a slow effect and cleanse fast from the body with minimal consumption.

THC Gummies

Edibles are a convenient and discreet way to enjoy the benefits of THC without the need for smoking. Made with cannabis-infused ingredients, edibles come in a variety of forms, such as brownies, fruity gummies, and refreshing lemonades.

Pills, Capsules, And Tablets

Cannabis pills, capsules, and tablets provide a precise way of dosing without the added calories or cooking involved in edibles. This traditional method of taking medication is a great option for individuals who are skeptical about using medicinal marijuana and dislike the idea of smoking it.

Powder

Cannabis powder is a finely ground form of THC that can be easily dissolved in water, much like a sports supplement. This discreet and convenient form of consumption allows for a quicker onset, making it a popular choice among those seeking fast-acting effects.

Vapes

Vaping involves heating cannabis to a temperature that allows cannabinoids and other compounds to be released into the air. This results in the production of a vapor that can be inhaled without any smoke. It is a more discreet and easier-on-the-lungs alternative that can be used with various products, including oils, resin, and concentrates.

Tinctures

A cannabis tincture is a concentrated extract created by soaking cannabis flowers and/or leaves in alcohol. It is a discrete method of consumption that allows for precise dosing down to a single drop, and you can easily learn how to make your own tincture at home.

How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your Body?

To determine if marijuana is present in your system, let’s find out how long it stays in your system based on different tests.

Saliva

Saliva tests are cheaper but less effective at detecting THC than urine tests. Results can appear within 24 hours of consumption, but THC may stay in your system for 1-29 days, depending on the frequency of use.

Urine

Urine tests are commonly used to detect THC in your system after using marijuana products. The detection time in urine depends on how much and how often you consume marijuana. For light users, THC can be detected for up to three days, while for heavy users, it can remain detectable for over 30 days.

Hair

Hair follicle testing can detect drug use up to 90 days after usage. 1.5 inches of hair close to the scalp can show weed traces for up to three months. However, the presence of traces does not mean the individual is currently under the influence of marijuana.

Blood

Marijuana is quickly detectable in the bloodstream after inhalation and can linger for days. Mild users (under four times per week) take 1-2 days to clear it, while heavy users (over four times per week) can take up to 25 days.

Factors Affect The Time Period Of Marijuana

After knowing the time period, marijuana let’s know the time period marijuana stays in your system and can be detected on drug tests is determined by several factors:

Dosage

Frequency of administration

THC content of marijuana

The manner in which you have consumed marijuana

Your rate of metabolism and excretion routes

Gender

Hydration levels

Body mass index (BMI)

Overall health

Lifestyle

Heredity

Moreover, there are many ways by which you can pass this drug test without thinking about how much time it remains in your system. For example, you can use THC detox kits that will help you to remove marijuana from your system.

How To Take Out Marijuana From Your System

Marijuana contains THC, which is processed by the liver. Therefore, boosting your metabolism can help in clearing THC from your system faster. Therefore, two effective ways to boost metabolism are staying hydrated and exercising regularly.

Urine Test

Although THC in urine clears naturally with time, you can still speed up the process by taking detox supplements. These supplements accelerate your body and help you through the natural detox process, which leads to the faster removal of marijuana.

Hair Follicle Test

The Macujo Method is one of the most efficient ways to detox hair. This method focuses on clearing metabolites from the hair by opening the hair cuticles to expose the middle part of the hair follicle where metabolites are stored. The Macujo Method has a success rate of 90% in passing a drug test, but it can be quite expensive.

Final Thoughts: How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

After using cannabis, THC and its metabolites may remain in your system for several days to several months. The length of time that a drug test can detect THC and its metabolites depends on the type of test used. Generally, the detection period will be longer if you have used cannabis more frequently and in higher doses.

It is important to note that drug tests for cannabis are only able to determine whether the drug has been used within a specific time frame, and they are not a measure of current impairment.