How Long Do CBD Products Take to Start Working

WHAT IS CBD?

CBD or “cannabidiol” is the cure-all on everyone’s lips these days. This magical elixir seems able to take away almost any ailment or pain in humans (or animals!) in a matter of moments – so what’s not to like? But how do you know if CBD can help you? And if you decide to try it, how do you choose the right product, from the best company and how much should you take? How soon will you start feeling better and how long does it last? Is it safe? Is it legal? If these questions are getting in the way of trying CBD, then keep reading for some easy, straightforward answers.

Most everyone could benefit from at least a low dose of CBD at one time or another, if not regularly. Even if you are in “perfect” condition, CBD has been shown to improve sleep, promote heart health and increase a general sense of happiness and well-being. It was discovered that the substance cannabidiol (CBD) prevents a chemical located in the brain from breaking down that has direct ties to your mood and mental function. It may even serve to increase the chemical in your system, which would account for its remarkable positive effects.

WHAT DOES CBD HELP WITH?

As for specific ailments, it can lighten depression and anxiety, lessen irritable bowel syndrome, relieve seizures, and soothe pain and injury. CBD can even help with skin care ranging from psoriasis to acne. There is so much this miracle substance can do and researchers are still finding more and more uses for it every day. Recent studies are looking at the substance as a treatment for autism, cancer, schizophrenia, muscular dystrophy, diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. It may even help people quit drugs or smoking.

Many pet owners are using either treats or drops with their pets to help relieve pain and anxiety without the nuisance of trying to get their animals to ingest pills-which for some pets can prove to be very difficult. And a lot of people who use CBD feel that using it regularly markedly helps their focus and ability to concentrate. One of the best things about CBD is that it takes very little effort, money or time to make a very big difference in your life.

HOW FAST DOES CBD WORK?

There are a bunch of ways you can take CBD and they all have different effects and speed with which you will begin feeling good. Of course, much depends on your size, your metabolism, your condition and the amount of CBD you take – so it’s always best to begin a bit slowly and increase your dosage if you’re just starting out taking CBD. The company you make your purchase from should be able to guide you as to how to slowly increase your dosage over time until your CBD gives you the results you’re looking for. Studies suggest CBD is not something one can overdose on, and unlike prescription or even over-the-counter pain relievers, CBD is completely non-addictive.

WHERE SHOULD I GET CBD?

As with any product you want to look for a manufacturer that makes pure, genuine CBD that is 100% natural and lab-tested by a third party. A “third party” means a reputable lab that is not part of the company who is manufacturing the product. The retailer should state up front on their website that they subject every batch of their CBD to quality testing by a third party lab, otherwise your dosage might be too low or too high or CBD might not be pure and contain “filler” additives. A great company out of Philadelphia called Thrive Flower makes some of the very best CBD products online and would be a perfect place to start. They have a full range of applications, all made with organic materials and pure CBD and they have fantastic flavors, scents and excellent customer service to boot! The quality of your CBD, no matter the application, is a big factor in determining both its speed of result and its overall efficacy. The better the product, the better you’ll feel when you use it.

IS CBD LEGAL?

By the way, CBD is completely legal, and you won’t fail a drug test if you’re taking it. CBD is the part of the hemp plant with negligible THC. THC is what’s in marijuana that gives a feeling of euphoria and it’s also the part that is still illegal in many places. CBD has less than .3 % THC, so it’s not illegal anywhere, and it doesn’t have psychoactive effects like a person would have if they were using marijuana. Flying between states carrying legit CBD should be no problem, but if you are using a tincture, just be aware of the airlines and TSA regulations regarding the amount of liquid you may carry on a flight. It became legal to sell hemp and hemp products with the passage of a Farm Bill in 2018. Maybe you’ve seen products like hemp hearts or hemp oil in the natural department of your grocery store or soap, shoes or even beer all made from the wildly versatile hemp plant.

HOW DO I APPLY CBD?

Here’s a list of ways to apply CBD to start feeling better – fast. Depending on your needs and your tastes, there is an application that will suit you. Why not try them all and decide which suits you best:

Ingest edibles – In this method you swallow the CBD and it goes through your digestive system and liver and into your bloodstream from there. Edible CBD includes gummies, drinks, capsules and even CBD chocolate. This method usually takes about 20 to 30 minutes to take effect. People enjoy it because it’s easy, portable and delicious – especially in gummy form like these vegan, fruit-flavored CBD gummy bears for sale from Thrive Flower.

Sublingually – this big word just means that you put some drops of liquid called a “tincture” under your tongue and hold them there for a few moments while they absorb into your mucus membranes. This way allows the CBD to skip the journey through your digestive system and liver and just go straight to your bloodstream, allowing it to take effect a bit more quickly – in about 10 to 20 minutes. It’s probably the most straightforward way to get relief fast.

Inhalation – this method is the other speediest way to get the CBD working for you. You can vape or smoke the hemp flower. There are different strains to choose from and each has its own unique flavor and aroma, like tropical fruit and pine. When you inhale CBD it absorbs through your lungs straight into your bloodstream, and typically should take effect in 10 to 20 minutes. This application is great for those who enjoy the sensation of vaping or smoking and also want to feel better as quickly as possible.

Topically – there are a variety of creams and gels that can be applied directly to the skin and absorbed through the receptors at the application site. This method is excellent for the treatment of all different aches and pains of the body. Since the absorption is through the skin and doesn’t reach the bloodstream, it takes a bit longer – usually 15 to 45 minutes. But for a specific spot that wants some relief, it’s a great option. The lotion form also can do some work as a skin moisturizer at the same time!

When you are choosing an application you can decide which method is best for you based on your ailment or need and your personal preferences as well as your patience to wait for the relief. Perhaps you just need a few drops under your tongue before you drift off to sleep at night. Or maybe you’d rather carry some gummies in your purse for anxiety-inducing situations. Maybe you need something to soothe your bad knee after a long day on your feet. Or perhaps you’d like to hang out with friends and share a vape pen. It’s entirely up to you how CBD will best fit into your personal wellness practices.

HOW MUCH CBD DO I TAKE?

A lot of people ask: “How much should I take?” and “How long will it last?” Again, a lot depends on you and your condition. Thrive Flower has some great information and dosage charts on their site and shows all the ins and outs of how to apply CBD. The dosage chart takes into account your weight and the level of the condition you are trying to alleviate. But generally speaking, relief can last 2 to up to 6 hours. And with these natural, healthy products, reapplication is quick, easy and not harmful – unlike many chemical pain relievers that can have negative long-term effects.

WHAT’S THE UPSHOT OF ALL THIS?

Overall, CBD is an easy, affordable and accessible option for a wide variety of pains and problems. It’s simple to apply and takes effect quickly while at the same time promoting great sleep, health and a general sense of well-being. And you can conveniently order it online. With companies like Thrive Flower using the very best ingredients and making it so simple to use, what are you waiting for?





