How Does CBG Make You Feel?

CBG Flower is a cannabinoid found in the hemp plant, and it’s similar to CBD. Like CBD, CBG Seeds can be used without making you high. In fact, some believe that CBG can balance out the side effects of THC and counteract them.

What is CBG?

The cannabis plant contains more than 400 naturally-occurring compounds, including trace-cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, etc. It’s also the precursor or ‘mother’ to all the other cannabinoids, meaning that it can be converted into THC and CBD – and even rarer cannabinoids like CBC.

CBG: How does it work?

CBGa is the first phytocannabinoid produced by a growing hemp plant. CBGa is the source of all the other cannabinoids, which is why it’s referred to as the “mother cannabinoid.” CBGa may also have cancer-fighting properties, making it one of the most powerful anti-inflammatory substances known to man!

CBG (Cannabigerol) is an essential cannabinoid, as well as one of the major compounds in hemp and cannabis. CBG is a non-psychoactive chemical that can be converted to THC and CBD by natural enzymes in the plant. These enzymes are activated when the plant grows. Natural sunlight also helps with conversion.

The non-psychoactive cannabinoid cannabigerol (CBG) is found in hemp and other plants. It has been shown that CBG can be used to treat anxiety and insomnia in small doses, but most of the cannabinoids contained in cannabis are converted into these other compounds, leaving only a small quantity of CBG in the final flower (usually around 1 percent). As a result of its immense biomass requirements, CBG is also known as the ‘Rolls Royce’ of cannabinoids.

Cannabis breeders have learned not to harvest hemp too late in the season, when CBN levels increase. Nevertheless, they have learned to select hemp strains that block some of the natural conversion processes. By selecting a variety and harvesting early, hemp growers are now able to produce high-CBG strains, such as Jack Frost from Colorado Breeders Depot, which boasts 9.2 percent CBG.

Are CBGs legal?

As of 2018, this CBG flower produced from hemp plants is federally legal based on the 2018 Farm Bill. Hemp was defined as Cannabis sativa with a THC content less than .3 percent (tetrahydrocannabinol). According to federal law, a plant with more than 3% THC (the intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis plants) qualifies as marijuana.

Best CBG hemp Flower is a strain with a high concentration of CBG. It is a cousin to CBD, but unlike the latter compounds, CBG may be found in its raw form when produced from legal hemp plants. It is possible to consume CBG as tinctures and oil-based products, or you can get your hands on some hemp cultivars that are high in CBG.

CBG flower is an interesting cannabinoid as it does not seem to have psychoactive properties but studies continue to be done on its potential health benefits. In high-THC cannabis flower, CBG is believed to reduce the headache some users feel.

What’s the Best Way to Consume CBG?

CBG Flower is the most effective way to consume CBG without any unpleasant side effects. In addition to its therapeutic properties, smoking premium-quality CBG hemp flowers also provides a pleasurable high.

THC and CBD are cannabinoids, just like alcohol is a psychoactive substance. Smoking cannabis increases the bioavailability of the cannabinoids into your system. You feel the effects more quickly, and they are more concentrated than if you ingest or topically apply a product.

CBG Flower can be smoked and enjoyed like regular hemp flowers. CBG Flower is produced through the extraction process of our CBD Oil, resulting in an extremely high concentration of cannabinoids. When you smoke a hemp flower, you get the full benefits of all the cannabinoids and other natural compounds in that flower working together. A positive experience many consumers swear by called the 'entourage effect'.